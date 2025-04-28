HeyGen logo

Instagram Story Maker for Polished IG Stories

Design scroll-stopping Instagram Stories in minutes with HeyGen’s instagram story maker. Paste a prompt, upload images or clips, and the AI produces animated story slides, captions, voiceovers, and platform-optimized exports—no design or editing skills required.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Repurpose and amplify long-form content

Repurpose and amplify long-form content

Event invitations and reminders

Event invitations and reminders

Event invitations and reminders

Event invitations and reminders

Send animated invites, countdowns, and RSVP reminders that feel premium without expensive design work.


Daily content and creator feeds

Daily content and creator feeds

Tutorials and micro-learning

Tutorials and micro-learning

Product launches and promos

Product launches and promos

Create teaser sequences, countdown slides, and swipe-up CTA stories that spotlight features and drive conversions.


Why HeyGen is the Best Instagram Story Maker

HeyGen combines generative design, brand controls, and publishing-ready exports so you can publish more Stories that actually perform. Create cohesive campaigns, repurpose long-form content into story sequences, and localize story sets for global audiences without a design team.


Speed without compromise

Turn ideas into finished story sequences in minutes. HeyGen automates layouts, motion, and timing so you spend minutes creating Instagram stories that used to take hours.

On-brand consistency at scale

Apply brand kits—colors, fonts, logos, and templates—across every story. Produce uniform story series and reuse templates to maintain a consistent presence.

Mobile-first, platform-optimized output

Every story is sized, captioned, and animated for mobile view. Export vertical MP4s or story-ready image stacks that load quickly and look great on Instagram, complete with stickers and icons.

AI-powered story generation

Describe the mood, event, or message and HeyGen drafts a multi-slide story sequence complete with animated text, transitions, and scene suggestions. Generate promo sequences, countdowns, tutorials, or event invites from a single prompt.

image to video

Ready-made templates and adaptive layouts

Choose from curated templates for launches, sales, tutorials, FAQs, and behind-the-scenes. Templates adapt automatically to your text and assets for perfect composition on every slide.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Caption-first design & subtitle automation

Stories are designed for silent autoplay. HeyGen auto-generates readable captions, styles them for maximum legibility, and places them where they perform best on mobile screens.

Voice cloning

Image-to-video and animated assets

Turn still photos, product images, or posters into animated story slides with parallax, motion, and dynamic overlays. Use image to video to create richer, more engaging story sequences.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the Instagram Story Maker

Bring your ideas to life with Instagram Story Maker with these four simple steps.

Step 1

Tell HeyGen what you need

Enter a prompt, paste event copy, or upload images and short clips. Specify style, length, and CTA.

Step 2

Choose a template and voice

Pick a template (promo, tutorial, countdown), select a voiceover or music track, and apply your brand kit.

Step 3

Preview and refine with prompts

Adjust captions, timing, or motion using simple natural-language instructions to optimize your Instagram story. Regenerate single slides or the entire set.

Step 4

Export and publish

Export vertical MP4s, story image sequences, or GIFs using our free online tools for creating Instagram stories. Use scheduling integrations or download assets for manual posting.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

FAQs about Image to Video AI

What is an instagram story maker?

An instagram story maker is an AI-powered tool that converts prompts, images, or scripts into animated, mobile-optimized story sequences. HeyGen automates layout, captions, voiceover, and export so you get publish-ready stories fast.

Do I need design skills to use HeyGen’s instagram story maker?

No. HeyGen is built for creators and teams who don’t want to learn complex design tools. Choose a template or describe your idea and the AI handles composition, motion, and timing automatically.

Can I keep my brand consistent across many stories?

Yes, we also support creating Instagram stories with various formats. Apply a brand kit with colors, fonts, logos, and templates once and HeyGen will enforce those rules across every story, ensuring consistent visual identity at scale.

Are captions and subtitles automatic?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions with mobile-first styling and placement to maximize readability during silent autoplay. You can edit wording and style before export.

Can I add music or a voiceover to my stories?

Absolutely. Add natural-sounding AI voiceovers, clone your voice, or upload tracks. HeyGen mixes audio automatically so voice and music sound great on mobile devices.

Can I create personalized or bulk stories?

Yes. Upload a CSV with guest names, dates, or links and HeyGen will produce personalized story sets in bulk, perfect for invitations, localized campaigns, or large-scale outreach.


What export formats are supported?

Export vertical MP4s optimized for Instagram Stories, animated GIFs, or image stacks. HeyGen also provides SRT subtitle files and recommended metadata for scheduling tools.


How fast can I generate a story sequence?

Most story drafts generate in under a minute. Full rendering times depend on length, complexity, and batch size. Edits and regenerations are fast so iterative workflows are seamless.


Is my content secure and who owns the assets?

You retain full ownership of every asset you create. HeyGen stores and transfers assets securely; enterprise plans include enhanced access controls and private storage options.


Can HeyGen repurpose long videos into story sequences?

Yes. HeyGen extracts highlights and converts long-form videos into multiple story slides, complete with captions and suggested hooks to maximize engagement.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

