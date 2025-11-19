Create professional marketing videos without cameras or long edit sessions. HeyGen turns short briefs into polished, platform-ready videos with persuasive scripts, expressive AI presenters, and native formats for every ad network. Produce more creativity with your marketing video maker, test more ideas, and scale your campaigns, all from a single workspace.
Showcase features, benefits, and a fast CTA with cinematic shots and crisp messaging that drive pre-orders and clicks.
Create punchy 6–30s clips optimized for scroll-stopping performance on Instagram Reels and TikTok.
Turn complex features into simple, engaging animation walkthroughs that reduce support queries and increase trial-to-paid conversions.
Generate authentic-looking customer stories and UGC formats to build trust and social proof at scale.
Embed short, personalized videos into emails and landing pages to boost open rates and on-page conversions.
Produce multiple language versions and regional variants quickly to scale global campaigns with cultural relevance.
Why HeyGen is the Best Tool to Create Marketing Videos
HeyGen combines AI scripting, lifelike presenters, and built-in design tools so teams can create high-impact marketing videos in minutes. Save production time, keep brand consistency, and launch ads, explainers, and promos that actually move the needle.
Generate scripts, scenes, and voiceovers instantly — then tweak visuals and captions to optimize performance across platforms.
Export 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 versions in a click so your message is perfectly formatted for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and more.
Create dozens of localized ad variants and A/B test hooks, CTAs, and thumbnails for your promo video to find what converts — without hiring an editor.
AI Script & Hook Generator
Input your product, goal, and audience and get multiple high-performing scripts and hooks tailored for conversions. Each script is optimized for attention in the first 3–5 seconds and ends with a clear voiceover CTA.
Realistic AI Presenters & Voiceovers
Choose from diverse AI presenters or clone your own voice for your promo video — all with natural gestures and multi-language support. Deliver authentic on-screen narration without studio time.
Smart Scene Builder & B-roll
Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.
One-click Multi-format Export
Produce platform-ready files and variants instantly — vertical, square, and widescreen — with captions, thumbnails, and subtitles included for maximum reach.
How to Use HeyGen to Create Marketing Videos
Creating a marketing video with HeyGen is four simple steps.
Start by sharing a product link, key benefits, or a short prompt.
Select your presenter, refine visuals, adjust pacing, and add captions to guide the message.
Optimize your video for social feeds, ads, or landing pages with quick aspect ratio swaps and layout adjustments.
Download high quality videos, thumbnails, and subtitle files, or publish directly to your connected platforms.
HeyGen makes ads, explainers, demos, testimonials, social shorts, and landing page videos. Templates and AI workflows speed up each format.
No, you can use AI presenters and text-to-speech voiceovers, or upload your own footage and voice for hybrid edits.
Yes. Upload your Brand Kit (logos, fonts, colors) and HeyGen will apply them automatically to templates and exports.
Most marketing videos take minutes to generate and a short edit to finalize. Complex customizations may take longer, but the heavy lifting is automated.
Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and lets you edit, style, and export SRT files for accessibility and platform requirements.
Absolutely. Generate different hooks, CTAs, and formats in bulk to run A/B tests and optimize ROAS across campaigns.
Export MP4 in vertical (9:16), square (1:1), and widescreen (16:9), plus SRT caption files and thumbnail images for each version.
HeyGen offers enterprise security features, data encryption, and role-based access for your marketing video templates. Contact sales for custom compliance requirements.
Yes, translate scripts, use multilingual voiceovers, and generate regional versions of your promo video to reach global audiences quickly with AI video translator.
Sign up on the HeyGen website to start a free plan. Explore templates and generate your first marketing video with no credit card required.
