HeyGen logo

Create Marketing Video: Fast and Ready to Publish With AI

Create professional marketing videos without cameras or long edit sessions. HeyGen turns short briefs into polished, platform-ready videos with persuasive scripts, expressive AI presenters, and native formats for every ad network. Produce more creativity with your marketing video maker, test more ideas, and scale your campaigns, all from a single workspace.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Product launch ads

Product launch ads

Showcase features, benefits, and a fast CTA with cinematic shots and crisp messaging that drive pre-orders and clicks.

Social short-form ads

Social short-form ads

Create punchy 6–30s clips optimized for scroll-stopping performance on Instagram Reels and TikTok.

Explainer & demo videos

Explainer & demo videos

Turn complex features into simple, engaging animation walkthroughs that reduce support queries and increase trial-to-paid conversions.

Testimonial & UGC-style spots

Testimonial & UGC-style spots

Generate authentic-looking customer stories and UGC formats to build trust and social proof at scale.

Email & landing page videos

Email & landing page videos

Embed short, personalized videos into emails and landing pages to boost open rates and on-page conversions.

Localized campaigns

Localized campaigns

Produce multiple language versions and regional variants quickly to scale global campaigns with cultural relevance.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool to Create Marketing Videos

HeyGen combines AI scripting, lifelike presenters, and built-in design tools so teams can create high-impact marketing videos in minutes. Save production time, keep brand consistency, and launch ads, explainers, and promos that actually move the needle.

Faster production, better results

Generate scripts, scenes, and voiceovers instantly — then tweak visuals and captions to optimize performance across platforms.

Built for every channel

Export 9:16, 1:1, and 16:9 versions in a click so your message is perfectly formatted for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and more.

Scale without extra headcount

Create dozens of localized ad variants and A/B test hooks, CTAs, and thumbnails for your promo video to find what converts — without hiring an editor.

AI Script & Hook Generator

Input your product, goal, and audience and get multiple high-performing scripts and hooks tailored for conversions. Each script is optimized for attention in the first 3–5 seconds and ends with a clear voiceover CTA.

An AI content creation tool showing input text, a generated summary, and a presentation preview titled "Q3 Result Overview" with a smiling man.

Realistic AI Presenters & Voiceovers

Choose from diverse AI presenters or clone your own voice for your promo video — all with natural gestures and multi-language support. Deliver authentic on-screen narration without studio time.

A businesswoman holds a phone, pointing up, with floating text "Create a 1-min product demo" and "Add product" displaying a smartphone product page.

Smart Scene Builder & B-roll

Generate videos using built-in voices and music. Create talking avatars with subtitles synced to audio. Add audio layers without needing separate tools. Supports multiple video formats and resolutions.

A smiling Black man in a video frame with graphic overlays for brand fonts, colors, and a customized text message.

One-click Multi-format Export

Produce platform-ready files and variants instantly — vertical, square, and widescreen — with captions, thumbnails, and subtitles included for maximum reach.

SCORM export settings with "Export as SCORM" enabled and "SCORM 1.2" selected, a smiling man in the background.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use HeyGen to Create Marketing Videos

Creating a marketing video with HeyGen is four simple steps.

Step 1

Tell us the brief

Start by sharing a product link, key benefits, or a short prompt.

Step 2

Personalize & polish

Select your presenter, refine visuals, adjust pacing, and add captions to guide the message.

Step 3

Customize for every platform

Optimize your video for social feeds, ads, or landing pages with quick aspect ratio swaps and layout adjustments.

Step 4

Export and launch

Download high quality videos, thumbnails, and subtitle files, or publish directly to your connected platforms.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What kinds of marketing videos can I create with HeyGen?

HeyGen makes ads, explainers, demos, testimonials, social shorts, and landing page videos. Templates and AI workflows speed up each format.

Do I need to record video or voiceovers?

No, you can use AI presenters and text-to-speech voiceovers, or upload your own footage and voice for hybrid edits.

Can I keep videos on-brand?

Yes. Upload your Brand Kit (logos, fonts, colors) and HeyGen will apply them automatically to templates and exports.

How long does it take to make a video?

Most marketing videos take minutes to generate and a short edit to finalize. Complex customizations may take longer, but the heavy lifting is automated.

Are captions and subtitles included?

Yes. HeyGen auto-generates captions and lets you edit, style, and export SRT files for accessibility and platform requirements.

Can I create multiple ad variants quickly?

Absolutely. Generate different hooks, CTAs, and formats in bulk to run A/B tests and optimize ROAS across campaigns.

What export formats are supported?

Export MP4 in vertical (9:16), square (1:1), and widescreen (16:9), plus SRT caption files and thumbnail images for each version.

Is HeyGen secure for business use?

HeyGen offers enterprise security features, data encryption, and role-based access for your marketing video templates. Contact sales for custom compliance requirements.

Can I localize my video for other markets?

Yes, translate scripts, use multilingual voiceovers, and generate regional versions of your promo video to reach global audiences quickly with AI video translator.

How do I start a trial?

Sign up on the HeyGen website to start a free plan. Explore templates and generate your first marketing video with no credit card required.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background