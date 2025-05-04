HeyGen logo

Turn ideas, scripts, or briefs into polished YouTube videos using HeyGen’s AI youtube video maker. Generate full-length episodes, faceless explainers, and Shorts with AI-generated visuals, natural voiceovers, auto captions, and direct YouTube-ready exports, no camera, crew, or editing suite required.

YouTube channel production

YouTube channel production

Create regular episodes, explainers, and series faster. Use script templates to maintain pacing and style across every episode.

Educational courses and tutorials

Educational courses and tutorials

Convert lesson plans and transcripts into video lessons with slides, captions, and downloadable resources for learners.

Creator repurposing and Shorts strategy

Creator repurposing and Shorts strategy

Turn long episodes into dozens of Shorts and teaser clips optimized for YouTube discovery and watch time growth.

Product demos and review channels

Product demos and review channels

Produce clean, repeatable product demos from scripts and product pages with consistent visual templates and on-screen highlights.

Company channels and internal communication

Company channels and internal communication

Create polished thought leadership, announcements, and training videos that adhere to brand guidelines and can be localized.

Monetization-ready content

Monetization-ready content

Generate sponsorship-ready intros, ad segments, and brand-first deliverables with precise timing and clean production values.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI YouTube Video Maker

HeyGen blends its advanced AI video generator, script interpretation, and YouTube-first workflows to help creators and brands publish faster and smarter. Produce higher volume, consistent quality, and localized content without the usual production bottlenecks.

Publish faster and more often

From script to export in minutes, allowing you to create YouTube content quickly. HeyGen automates storyboarding, visuals, voice, and timing so you can focus on creating content, not editing.

Built for YouTube growth

Create long-form episodes, tutorial series, Shorts, intros, and repurposed clips with metadata-ready exports, thumbnail suggestions, and aspect ratio presets tuned for discovery and retention.

Scale globally with localization

With video translator, you can translate scripts, generate localized voiceovers, and burn accurate captions so each video lands naturally in every market.

Script-to-video intelligence

Paste a script or upload a transcript and HeyGen, an AI tool, parses scenes, beats, and emphasis to build a structured storyboard for creating videos. The AI youtube video maker matches visuals and B-roll to the script, creates timed captions, and generates natural-sounding voiceovers that preserve intent.

script to video

Full-length and short-form generation

Produce 8+ minute episodes or 15–60 second Shorts from the same source script. HeyGen offers platform presets and auto-resizing so you create one master piece and export every format you need.

Youtube videos length

AI-driven visuals and scene composition

Generate cinematic scenes, animated graphics, product demos, or abstract visuals from prompts. The engine composes camera movement, shot variety, and transitions automatically for a professional look.

Voice cloning

Image to video and clip repurposing

Import clips or long-form footage and automatically crop, trim, and remix into Shorts or highlight reels. Use image to video features to animate stills and product images for richer thumbnails and segments.

motion graphics photos to video

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI YouTube Video Maker

Bring your video ideas to life with HeyGen's advanced AI YouTube Maker with the following simple steps.

Step 1

Input your content

Paste a script, upload a transcript, or describe a concept. You can also provide existing footage or a product URL.

Step 2

Pick a YouTube format

Choose long-form, Short, or both. Select a visual style, avatar option, and voice model. Apply brand presets if needed.

Step 3

Preview and tweak scenes

HeyGen generates a storyboard and draft video. Edit captions, swap B-roll, adjust pacing, or update voice tone with simple controls.

Step 4

Export and publish

Export YouTube-optimized files, subtitle SRTs, thumbnails, and metadata. Use direct upload or API for scheduled publishing and batch workflows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI YouTube video maker?

An AI youtube video maker converts scripts, briefs, or existing footage into full YouTube videos using AI for visuals, voice, captions, and scene composition. HeyGen builds both long-form and short-form assets ready for upload so creators can focus on content strategy.

Can I create both long videos and Shorts with the same script?

Yes. HeyGen supports multi-format generation. Create a master long-form video and automatically derive Shorts, clips, and teaser formats with optimized edits and captions for mobile viewing, enhancing your ability to create YouTube Shorts.

Does the tool create SEO-friendly titles and descriptions?

Yes. HeyGen suggests titles, descriptions, tags, and chapter markers aligned with YouTube best practices, helping content creators get discovered and indexed more effectively.

Can I upload my footage and have HeyGen edit it into a YouTube video?

Absolutely. Import existing footage and HeyGen will auto-edit, add captions, generate B-roll, and remix the content into finished videos and Shorts.

How accurate are the auto-captions and translations?

HeyGen produces high accuracy auto-captions and supports translation into many languages. Captions and translated voiceovers are editable to ensure regional accuracy and nuance.

Can I use my own voice or create a recurring host?

Yes. Upload a voice sample to clone your voice, or create a custom avatar host to present scripts consistently across episodes and series, making it easier to create YouTube videos.

What export formats and YouTube tools are included?

Export MP4 files in standard and vertical formats, SRT subtitle files, thumbnail images, and metadata packages to create high-quality videos. API integrations support batch uploads and scheduled publishing.

How long does it take to generate a video?

Most drafts generate in minutes. Final rendering time depends on length and complexity. Batch processing and API jobs scale to handle high-volume production for content creators.

Who owns the videos I create?

You retain full ownership and rights to all videos and assets you generate with HeyGen. Ensure third-party content you include is properly licensed.

Is HeyGen secure for channel or brand assets?

Yes. HeyGen uses enterprise-grade security, role-based access, and private workspace controls to protect content and production workflows.

