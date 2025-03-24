HeyGen logo

AI Video Presentation Maker: Create Presentations in Minutes

Convert static slides and long documents into clear, presenter led video presentations in minutes. With HeyGen, you can create explainers, training, and updates that feel human and engaging, without recording yourself or booking studio time.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Employee onboarding and HR training

Employee onboarding and HR training

Welcome new hires with consistent, friendly video walkthroughs of policies, tools, and culture. Update one script and roll out new versions instantly as things change.

Product demos and feature overviews

Product demos and feature overviews

Turn product decks into video presentations that show how features work and why they matter. Use presenter segments, screen visuals, and overlays to make value crystal clear.

Sales pitches and proposals

Sales pitches and proposals

Send tailored video presentations that walk prospects through pitches and pricing. Reps can reuse core content while quickly customizing specific sections with the help of an AI generator.

Customer education and tutorials

Customer education and tutorials

Teach customers how to get more value from your product with step by step video tutorials. Clear narration and visuals, enhanced by animation, help reduce support tickets and confusion.

Leadership updates and all hands meetings

Leadership updates and all hands meetings

Share company news, strategy updates, and goals with clear and repeatable video formats using our AI presentation maker. People can watch on their own time while still hearing directly from leadership.

Academic and online course presentations

Academic and online course presentations

Convert lesson slides into structured video lectures with clear narration. Learners benefit from visual explanations and consistent teaching quality at scale.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Presentation Maker

HeyGen makes it easy to turn your message into a polished video presentation that people actually finish. Start from a script, outline, URL, or existing deck and let AI generate presenter segments, visuals, and voiceover. You stay focused on the story while HeyGen handles production behind the scenes.

Upgrade dry slides into story driven videos

Instead of sharing dense decks, turn key points into scenes that combine presenter segments, visuals, and captions. Audiences get context, clarity, and a human touch that slides alone cannot provide.

Keep every presentation on brand

Apply your logos, fonts, and colors across all presentations created with our AI presentation maker so everything feels consistent. Reuse layouts and styles for future videos which helps teams move faster without sacrificing quality.

Scale presentations across teams and markets

Generate multiple versions of the same presentation for different audiences, roles, or languages. HeyGen lets you update scripts quickly so information stays current and relevant everywhere.

Script and slide to video generation

Start with a written script, bullet outline, or imported slides and generate a full video presentation. HeyGen maps content into scenes with presenter segments and on screen text so you are never starting from a blank canvas.

A digital screen displays a person looking at a phone with a "Hey Mina!" message, next to a "Genesis Product Launch" presentation with a productivity course script.

AI presenters and multilingual voiceover

Choose realistic AI presenters and voices to deliver your message in many languages. This helps you reach global audiences without extra recording equipment or repeated live takes.

Smiling woman beside a voice tone interface with 'Calm' selected, delivering a soothing message.

Visual layouts, media, and captions

Combine slide content, screen captures, and supporting visuals in flexible layouts to create presentations that engage your audience. Add automatic captions for accessibility and better comprehension in sound off environments.

A digital content creation interface with menu options, displaying a red slide featuring "New York's Billiard Scene", a smiling woman avatar, and a "Welcome" button.

Easy editing and export options

Update text, scenes, and timing inside a simple editor, then export high quality video files. Use them in LMS platforms, sales tools, intranets, and public channels without extra steps.

A smiling man next to a user interface showing "Export as SCORM" enabled with "SCORM 1.2" selected.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
Watch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
Watch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
Watch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Presentation Maker

HeyGen gives you a straightforward workflow that lets anyone create AI video presentations, even without prior editing experience. You bring the content, the platform turns it into an engaging video.

Step 1

Start from a script, slides, or URL

Paste your script, upload a presentation created with our AI video generator, or share a key URL. HeyGen analyzes the content and prepares an initial structure for your video presentation using AI technology.

Step 2

Choose your presenter and style

Select an AI presenter, voice, and visual style that match your brand and audience. Decide how much of the screen is dedicated to the presenter, slides, and supporting visuals.

Step 3

Refine scenes and supporting visuals

Review each scene and adjust copy, pacing, and layout. Add images, charts, or screen recordings so the message stays clear and memorable from beginning to end.

Step 4

Generate and share

Create the final video and export it for your desired channel. Share via email, LMS, internal portals, or meeting invites so everyone can watch when it suits them.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video presentation maker?

An AI video presentation maker turns scripts, slides, or ideas into video presentations automatically. It combines AI presenters, voiceovers, and visuals so you do not need cameras, studios, or complex editing tools.

Do I need design or video skills to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is built for business users, educators, and marketers. Templates and guided workflows help you create polished presentations without prior video production experience.

Can I use my existing slides inside HeyGen?

Yes, you can also create video content. You can import slides or recreate key points inside HeyGen. Then you add a presenter, narration, and supporting visuals to turn the deck into a cohesive video presentation.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages for presentations?

Yes. You can generate voiceovers and presenter segments in many languages and accents using a free AI presentation maker. This makes it easy to reuse the same presentation structure for different regions and audiences.

How long does it take to create a video presentation?

Most standard length presentations can be created in minutes once your content is ready. You can make changes and regenerate sections quickly when information changes or feedback comes in.

Can I keep presentations consistent with my brand?

Yes. You can apply your logos, fonts, and color palettes across all videos. Brand consistency is preserved while still allowing for customization by team or project.

Where can I use the exported presentation videos?

You can use exported videos created with our AI video generator in learning platforms, sales tools, internal communication hubs, websites, and social channels. The files are compatible with common hosting and playback systems.

Can multiple people collaborate on the same presentation?

Yes. Teams can share access to projects, suggest edits, and manage different versions. This helps subject matter experts, trainers, and comms teams work together smoothly.

Are AI video presentations suitable for confidential content?

Yes, as long as you follow your organization’s policies and data practices when using the AI generator. HeyGen is designed to support secure workflows so internal updates and training remain protected.

Can I update a presentation without starting from scratch?

Yes. You can open an existing project, edit the script or slides, and regenerate the affected scenes. This saves time and keeps recurring training and presentations updated with personalized content.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

