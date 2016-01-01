HeyGen logo

Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video ai eliminates cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high quality videos at scale.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Caption social media videos

Add captions to short form videos for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Captions help your message land fast while users scroll, making it essential for content creators on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Caption marketing and product videos

Make product demos, ads, and explainers easier to understand. Captions highlight key benefits and keep viewers engaged through the full video.

Caption educational and training content

Help learners follow along clearly with accurate captions. This is especially useful for tutorials, onboarding videos, and internal training.

Caption interviews and podcasts

Turn long conversations into accessible content. Captions help viewers follow dialogue clearly and make clips easier to repurpose as subtitles.

Caption videos for global audiences

Reach viewers across regions by pairing captions with a built in video translator, making multilingual content easy to publish.

Caption videos created with AI

If you generate content using an AI video generator or text to video, subtitles complete the experience by making AI videos easier to consume.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Caption Generator

Captions are no longer optional. Viewers watch videos on mute, across devices, and in different languages, making subtitles essential for reach and clarity.

Save hours of manual captioning

Manually transcribing videos is slow and error prone. AI automatically converts speech to text with high accuracy, allowing content creators to focus on creating and publishing more free video content.

Make videos accessible to everyone

Captions help viewers who are hard of hearing, non-native speakers, or watching without sound by providing essential subtitles. Adding captions ensures your message is clear in every viewing situation.

Improve engagement and watch time

Videos with subtitles hold attention longer, especially on social feeds. Clear on screen text keeps viewers watching even when audio is off.

Automatic speech to text

Upload your video and let the AI-powered tool transcribe spoken audio into accurate subtitles. The system handles different accents, pacing, and tones with ease.

image to video

Editable and customizable captions

Review and refine subtitles quickly for optimal viewer understanding. Adjust wording, timing, font style, size, and placement to match your brand and video format.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Multilingual caption support

Generate captions in multiple languages to reach global audiences. Translation happens automatically, saving time and reducing errors.

Voice cloning

Flexible export options

Download caption files or export videos with captions embedded. This seamless process makes it easy to publish across platforms with different requirements.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Caption Generator

Adding captions to your videos takes just a few simple steps.

Step 1

Upload your video

Upload any supported video format directly into HeyGen. The AI immediately begins analyzing the audio.

Step 2

Generate captions automatically

The AI video caption generator converts speech into text and syncs captions with your video timeline automatically.

Step 3

Edit and style captions

Make quick edits, adjust timing, and apply visual styles. You can highlight keywords or keep captions clean and minimal.

Step 4

Export and publish

Download your caption file or export the video with captions baked in, ready to share anywhere.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video caption generator?

An AI-powered video caption generator automatically converts spoken audio into text subtitles. It removes the need for manual transcription while improving speed and accuracy.

How accurate are AI generated captions?

Accuracy depends on audio quality, but modern AI delivers highly reliable results. You can always review and edit subtitles to ensure clarity.

Can I edit captions after they are generated?

Yes, captions are fully editable. You can change text, timing, styling, and placement without regenerating the entire video.

Do captions help with video engagement?

Yes, captions increase watch time and retention, especially on social platforms where many viewers watch without sound.

Can I generate captions in multiple languages?

Yes, you can translate captions into different languages. This works well alongside HeyGen’s video translator for global content.

Are captions useful for SEO?

Captions make video content more searchable by providing text that platforms and search engines can understand and index.

Can I use captions on short form videos?

Absolutely. Captions are especially effective on short videos like Reels, Shorts, and TikToks where attention spans are short.

Do I need video editing experience?

No experience is required to use the AI-powered subtitle generator. The AI handles transcription and syncing, and editing captions is simple and intuitive.

Can captions be used with image based videos?

Yes, captions pair well with Image to video can be enhanced by adding subtitles for better viewer engagement. content, helping explain visuals and guide viewers through the story.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

