Turn your script into a complete AI-generated video with cinematic scenes, natural narration, motion design, and frame-accurate timing. HeyGen’s script to video ai eliminates cameras, studios, editors, and production delays so your team can create high quality videos at scale.
Try our free Image to video generator
Add captions to short form videos for Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and LinkedIn. Captions help your message land fast while users scroll, making it essential for content creators on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.
Make product demos, ads, and explainers easier to understand. Captions highlight key benefits and keep viewers engaged through the full video.
Help learners follow along clearly with accurate captions. This is especially useful for tutorials, onboarding videos, and internal training.
Turn long conversations into accessible content. Captions help viewers follow dialogue clearly and make clips easier to repurpose as subtitles.
Reach viewers across regions by pairing captions with a built in video translator, making multilingual content easy to publish.
If you generate content using an AI video generator or text to video, subtitles complete the experience by making AI videos easier to consume.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Caption Generator
Captions are no longer optional. Viewers watch videos on mute, across devices, and in different languages, making subtitles essential for reach and clarity.
Manually transcribing videos is slow and error prone. AI automatically converts speech to text with high accuracy, allowing content creators to focus on creating and publishing more free video content.
Captions help viewers who are hard of hearing, non-native speakers, or watching without sound by providing essential subtitles. Adding captions ensures your message is clear in every viewing situation.
Videos with subtitles hold attention longer, especially on social feeds. Clear on screen text keeps viewers watching even when audio is off.
Automatic speech to text
Upload your video and let the AI-powered tool transcribe spoken audio into accurate subtitles. The system handles different accents, pacing, and tones with ease.
Editable and customizable captions
Review and refine subtitles quickly for optimal viewer understanding. Adjust wording, timing, font style, size, and placement to match your brand and video format.
Multilingual caption support
Generate captions in multiple languages to reach global audiences. Translation happens automatically, saving time and reducing errors.
Flexible export options
Download caption files or export videos with captions embedded. This seamless process makes it easy to publish across platforms with different requirements.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Video Caption Generator
Adding captions to your videos takes just a few simple steps.
Upload any supported video format directly into HeyGen. The AI immediately begins analyzing the audio.
The AI video caption generator converts speech into text and syncs captions with your video timeline automatically.
Make quick edits, adjust timing, and apply visual styles. You can highlight keywords or keep captions clean and minimal.
Download your caption file or export the video with captions baked in, ready to share anywhere.
An AI-powered video caption generator automatically converts spoken audio into text subtitles. It removes the need for manual transcription while improving speed and accuracy.
Accuracy depends on audio quality, but modern AI delivers highly reliable results. You can always review and edit subtitles to ensure clarity.
Yes, captions are fully editable. You can change text, timing, styling, and placement without regenerating the entire video.
Yes, captions increase watch time and retention, especially on social platforms where many viewers watch without sound.
Yes, you can translate captions into different languages. This works well alongside HeyGen’s video translator for global content.
Captions make video content more searchable by providing text that platforms and search engines can understand and index.
Absolutely. Captions are especially effective on short videos like Reels, Shorts, and TikToks where attention spans are short.
No experience is required to use the AI-powered subtitle generator. The AI handles transcription and syncing, and editing captions is simple and intuitive.
Yes, captions pair well with Image to video can be enhanced by adding subtitles for better viewer engagement. content, helping explain visuals and guide viewers through the story.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.