Start from a product URL, short script, or a single brief and generate polished video ads without cameras or manual editing. HeyGen automatically produces pacing, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can launch more ad variants and learn what scales.
When launches demand speed, traditional shoots create delays, but our AI ad solutions can streamline the process. HeyGen converts product pages or briefs into short, benefit-led launch videos so you can start paid campaigns in hours instead of weeks.
Large SKU catalogs need consistent creativity for every product. HeyGen automates b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for each item so eCommerce teams can create scalable catalog promos with uniform quality.
Short form content requires immediate hooks and tight pacing. HeyGen builds vertical edits with punchy opening frames, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to improve click through and watch time on Reels and Shorts.
Retargeting needs tailored messages for different audience segments. HeyGen produces personalized variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or testimonials to increase conversions from warm traffic.
Agencies need volume and consistency across clients, especially when generating video ads in minutes. HeyGen enforces brand kits, produces organized exports, and speeds up iteration so agencies deliver more creatives without inflating costs.
Expanding globally requires localized creatives. HeyGen’s video translator regenerates voiceovers, captions, and pacing for each language so teams can test and launch localized campaigns quickly.
Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI
HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.
Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.
Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine
From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.
Link to video workflows from product pages
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts images, specs, and messaging to build a storyboard. The link to video workflow maps page content into multi-scene ads or short promotional clips optimized for social placements with minimal manual input.
Script to video with human voice options
Write a short script or let HeyGen draft hooks and CTAs. The engine produces natural-sounding voiceovers across multiple tones and languages and applies accurate lip sync when using talking head or avatar assets to keep narration aligned.
Creative automation and styling presets
Choose visual themes, pacing, and aspect ratios and HeyGen applies clean motion, caption styling, and transitions automatically. Platform presets ensure each export is optimized for ad placement and viewer attention without extra resizing work.
Batch generation, testing, and analytics support
Generate hundreds of ad variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs at scale with our AI ad platform. Exports are organized for ad managers and A B tests. Use built-in suggestions for audiences and track performance signals so teams can quickly isolate winning creative elements.
How to Use the AI Video Ad Generator
Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to publishable assets.
Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes content, extracts key features, and prepares a scene-by-scene storyboard to guide generation.
Select aspect ratio, visual theme, and pacing. Apply your brand kit so logos, fonts, and colors remain consistent across every variant and placement.
Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Preview side by side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate variants for A/B testing without manual timeline editing using our ad maker.
Download MP4s and images optimized for Feed, Reels, Stories, and in-stream placements. Use batch exports to upload organized assets directly to ad managers and start testing immediately.
An AI video ad generator turns briefs, URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad creatives using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, captioning, and export formatting. HeyGen combines text to video and AI avatars to create engaging content. image to video flows to create polished ads without cameras or manual editing.
Yes. HeyGen supports a range of creative styles from UGC-looking testimonials to cinematic product films. Choose the desired tone and HeyGen adjusts pacing, camera moves, and caption styling to match the chosen creative direction.
No. HeyGen can generate ads entirely from product pages, images, or scripts. If you provide footage or photos they can be used, but filming is not required to produce high-quality ad creative.
HeyGen generates multiple variants quickly and organizes exports for A B tests. The platform suggests audience pairings and format choices and helps teams iterate faster so performance signals reveal which hooks and visuals work best.
Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and update captions. HeyGen preserves tone and adjusts pacing to make localized creatives feel native in each language.
Apply a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. HeyGen enforces brand rules across generated drafts and templates, and allows locking of key elements so teams maintain consistency at scale.
