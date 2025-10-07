HeyGen logo

AI Video Ad Generator for Instant Ad Creation

Start from a product URL, short script, or a single brief and generate polished video ads without cameras or manual editing. HeyGen automatically produces pacing, voiceovers, captions, and platform-ready exports so teams can launch more ad variants and learn what scales.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Fast product launch ads

Fast product launch ads

When launches demand speed, traditional shoots create delays, but our AI ad solutions can streamline the process. HeyGen converts product pages or briefs into short, benefit-led launch videos so you can start paid campaigns in hours instead of weeks.

Catalog and marketplace campaigns

Catalog and marketplace campaigns

Large SKU catalogs need consistent creativity for every product. HeyGen automates b-roll, closeups, and feature callouts for each item so eCommerce teams can create scalable catalog promos with uniform quality.

Social-first short form ads

Social-first short form ads

Short form content requires immediate hooks and tight pacing. HeyGen builds vertical edits with punchy opening frames, readable captions, and platform-ready timing to improve click through and watch time on Reels and Shorts.

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Retargeting and dynamic creative

Retargeting needs tailored messages for different audience segments. HeyGen produces personalized variants highlighting discounts, benefits, or testimonials to increase conversions from warm traffic.

Agency campaign delivery

Agency campaign delivery

Agencies need volume and consistency across clients, especially when generating video ads in minutes. HeyGen enforces brand kits, produces organized exports, and speeds up iteration so agencies deliver more creatives without inflating costs.

International market launches

International market launches

Expanding globally requires localized creatives. HeyGen’s video translator regenerates voiceovers, captions, and pacing for each language so teams can test and launch localized campaigns quickly.

Why HeyGen is the best script to video AI

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality, lifelike video in minutes. Start from a rough idea, a polished screenplay, or even a few bullet points. HeyGen generates realistic talking scenes with powerful controls, so you can go from words to finished video without a traditional production workflow.

Lightning-fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.

Zero learning curve

Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Link to video workflows from product pages

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts images, specs, and messaging to build a storyboard. The link to video workflow maps page content into multi-scene ads or short promotional clips optimized for social placements with minimal manual input.

image to video

Script to video with human voice options

Write a short script or let HeyGen draft hooks and CTAs. The engine produces natural-sounding voiceovers across multiple tones and languages and applies accurate lip sync when using talking head or avatar assets to keep narration aligned.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Creative automation and styling presets

Choose visual themes, pacing, and aspect ratios and HeyGen applies clean motion, caption styling, and transitions automatically. Platform presets ensure each export is optimized for ad placement and viewer attention without extra resizing work.

Voice cloning

Batch generation, testing, and analytics support

Generate hundreds of ad variants by changing hooks, images, or CTAs at scale with our AI ad platform. Exports are organized for ad managers and A B tests. Use built-in suggestions for audiences and track performance signals so teams can quickly isolate winning creative elements.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Ad Generator

Create ad-ready videos in four clear steps from brief to publishable assets.

Step 1

Add your source

Paste a product URL, upload images, or enter a short script. HeyGen analyzes content, extracts key features, and prepares a scene-by-scene storyboard to guide generation.

Step 2

Pick style and format

Select aspect ratio, visual theme, and pacing. Apply your brand kit so logos, fonts, and colors remain consistent across every variant and placement.

Step 3

Generate and refine variants

Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, visuals, and CTAs. Preview side by side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate variants for A/B testing without manual timeline editing using our ad maker.

Step 4

Export and launch campaigns

Download MP4s and images optimized for Feed, Reels, Stories, and in-stream placements. Use batch exports to upload organized assets directly to ad managers and start testing immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video ad generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI video ad generator turns briefs, URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad creatives using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, captioning, and export formatting. HeyGen combines text to video and AI avatars to create engaging content. image to video flows to create polished ads without cameras or manual editing.

Can HeyGen create UGC style and cinematic ads?

Yes. HeyGen supports a range of creative styles from UGC-looking testimonials to cinematic product films. Choose the desired tone and HeyGen adjusts pacing, camera moves, and caption styling to match the chosen creative direction.

Do I need to film anything to make ads with HeyGen?

No. HeyGen can generate ads entirely from product pages, images, or scripts. If you provide footage or photos they can be used, but filming is not required to produce high-quality ad creative.

How does HeyGen help with testing and optimization?

HeyGen generates multiple variants quickly and organizes exports for A B tests. The platform suggests audience pairings and format choices and helps teams iterate faster so performance signals reveal which hooks and visuals work best.

Can I localize my ads for multiple markets?

Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and update captions. HeyGen preserves tone and adjusts pacing to make localized creatives feel native in each language.

What brand controls are available?

Apply a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. HeyGen enforces brand rules across generated drafts and templates, and allows locking of key elements so teams maintain consistency at scale.

