AI Video Ads That Convert Fast

Create high-performing video ads with HeyGen's AI ad capabilities. Generate complete ad creatives by adding a product link, a short script, or a simple brief. HeyGen builds full videos with visuals, pacing, motion, and audio, helping you launch more winning ads in less time. No filming, no actors, no complex edits.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

UGC Inspired Video Ads

Make relatable creator style videos using AI visuals, natural pacing, and social friendly edits. Great for awareness and top of funnel campaigns.

Product Demo Videos

Turn product features into clean demo sequences with close up shots, overlays, and camera movement. Perfect for ecommerce and education focused ads.

Feature Highlight Clips

Show one benefit at a time in short, engaging videos. These clips often perform well in remarketing and launch campaigns.

Testimonial and Review Based Ads

Use customer quotes or review snippets to build trust. HeyGen adds captions, audio, and visuals that keep the message clear.

Hook Based Short Form Ads

Create quick videos centered on one strong idea or question using the AI tool. Ideal for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.

Localized Ad Variations

Translate and recreate ads for global audiences with the video translator feature. Update narration, on screen text, and visual details while keeping the brand message consistent.

Why Choose HeyGen for AI Video Ads

HeyGen helps marketing teams, brands, and creators move fast while keeping quality high. Every tool supports repeatable production, clear messaging, and scalable testing so you can learn and improve quickly.

Create Ads Built for Results

HeyGen produces videos that grab attention and keep viewers engaged. Scripts, visuals, and pacing are shaped to match platform behavior, helping you drive conversions. Generate multiple concepts to test hooks and find what works best.

Scale Creative Production with Ease

Produce many versions of your ad without shoots or reshoots. Turn a URL, product images, or a written idea into clean, ready to publish videos. Update language, captions, and layout to launch new variations in minutes.

Support Data Driven Testing

HeyGen creates consistent, easy to compare video variants. Export them in platform friendly formats to run structured tests. You can gather quick insights and double down on the styles and messages that perform best.

Link to Video Creation

Paste any product or landing page link and get a set of video drafts instantly. HeyGen scans the page to identify key details and maps them into scenes, hooks, and visual ideas. You can refine these drafts easily or generate more variations.

image to video

Smart Visual Generation

Create scenes and transitions with natural motion by describing the style you want. HeyGen builds camera movement, lighting, and compositions that match your message. You get clean, platform ready visuals without manual editing.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Batch Variant Builder

Produce multiple ad versions at once by adjusting hooks, CTAs, visuals, or pacing with the AI tool. Batch export organizes all files with clear names so your team can upload and test without extra steps. This helps teams scale testing smoothly.

Voice cloning

Automatic Localization Tools

Translate scripts, narration, and on screen text for new markets in minutes. HeyGen rebuilds each version with consistent visuals and timing, ensuring high-quality UGC ads. This makes global distribution simple for brands and agencies.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Ads Generator

HeyGen gives you a clear workflow that helps you turn ideas into ads quickly, even if you have no video editing experience.

Step 1

Start with a brief or product URL

Share your goal or paste a product page. HeyGen identifies key messages and prepares an initial concept.

Step 2

Choose styles and visual direction

Pick a format, pacing, and creative style. Select the aspect ratio that matches your platform.

Step 3

Generate ad variations

Review several drafts with different hooks and layouts. Make quick edits or regenerate new options if needed.

Step 4

Export and launch

Download MP4 versions or export batches for multi channel testing. Upload to your ad manager and optimize based on results.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI video ads?

AI video ads are marketing videos created with artificial intelligence. They automate visuals, pacing, and narration so teams can produce more creatives faster and test more ideas.


Do I need to film anything to use HeyGen's video ad maker?

No. HeyGen uses your product links to generate engaging ads with AI. text to video, or image to video tools to create full video ads. You can upload assets if you want, but you never need to record footage.

Can HeyGen make ads for different platforms?

Yes, you can create ads with AI. Choose vertical, square, or horizontal formats. Each version is optimized for placement on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms.

Does HeyGen support localization for ads?

Yes. HeyGen can translate scripts, update captions, and recreate narration in new languages. This helps you launch ads in new markets quickly.

Can I upload my own brand assets to the AI tool?

Yes. You can upload logos, product images, brand colors, audio, and other creative assets. HeyGen uses them to keep your ads on brand.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

