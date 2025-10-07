Create high-performing video ads with HeyGen's AI ad capabilities. Generate complete ad creatives by adding a product link, a short script, or a simple brief. HeyGen builds full videos with visuals, pacing, motion, and audio, helping you launch more winning ads in less time. No filming, no actors, no complex edits.
Make relatable creator style videos using AI visuals, natural pacing, and social friendly edits. Great for awareness and top of funnel campaigns.
Turn product features into clean demo sequences with close up shots, overlays, and camera movement. Perfect for ecommerce and education focused ads.
Show one benefit at a time in short, engaging videos. These clips often perform well in remarketing and launch campaigns.
Use customer quotes or review snippets to build trust. HeyGen adds captions, audio, and visuals that keep the message clear.
Create quick videos centered on one strong idea or question using the AI tool. Ideal for TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels.
Translate and recreate ads for global audiences with the video translator feature. Update narration, on screen text, and visual details while keeping the brand message consistent.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI Video Ads
HeyGen helps marketing teams, brands, and creators move fast while keeping quality high. Every tool supports repeatable production, clear messaging, and scalable testing so you can learn and improve quickly.
HeyGen produces videos that grab attention and keep viewers engaged. Scripts, visuals, and pacing are shaped to match platform behavior, helping you drive conversions. Generate multiple concepts to test hooks and find what works best.
Produce many versions of your ad without shoots or reshoots. Turn a URL, product images, or a written idea into clean, ready to publish videos. Update language, captions, and layout to launch new variations in minutes.
HeyGen creates consistent, easy to compare video variants. Export them in platform friendly formats to run structured tests. You can gather quick insights and double down on the styles and messages that perform best.
Link to Video Creation
Paste any product or landing page link and get a set of video drafts instantly. HeyGen scans the page to identify key details and maps them into scenes, hooks, and visual ideas. You can refine these drafts easily or generate more variations.
Smart Visual Generation
Create scenes and transitions with natural motion by describing the style you want. HeyGen builds camera movement, lighting, and compositions that match your message. You get clean, platform ready visuals without manual editing.
Batch Variant Builder
Produce multiple ad versions at once by adjusting hooks, CTAs, visuals, or pacing with the AI tool. Batch export organizes all files with clear names so your team can upload and test without extra steps. This helps teams scale testing smoothly.
How to Use the AI Video Ads Generator
HeyGen gives you a clear workflow that helps you turn ideas into ads quickly, even if you have no video editing experience.
Share your goal or paste a product page. HeyGen identifies key messages and prepares an initial concept.
Pick a format, pacing, and creative style. Select the aspect ratio that matches your platform.
Review several drafts with different hooks and layouts. Make quick edits or regenerate new options if needed.
Download MP4 versions or export batches for multi channel testing. Upload to your ad manager and optimize based on results.
AI video ads are marketing videos created with artificial intelligence. They automate visuals, pacing, and narration so teams can produce more creatives faster and test more ideas.
No. HeyGen uses your product links to generate engaging ads with AI. text to video, or image to video tools to create full video ads. You can upload assets if you want, but you never need to record footage.
Yes, you can create ads with AI. Choose vertical, square, or horizontal formats. Each version is optimized for placement on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms.
Yes. HeyGen can translate scripts, update captions, and recreate narration in new languages. This helps you launch ads in new markets quickly.
Yes. You can upload logos, product images, brand colors, audio, and other creative assets. HeyGen uses them to keep your ads on brand.
