AI Trailer Maker: Create Quick Trailers for Your Movies

Give every story the grand introduction it deserves with a captivating movie trailer. Our AI instantly transforms your idea into a powerful cinematic trailer that builds suspense, grabs attention, and compels people to watch what’s coming next.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Movie and Short Film Trailers

Showcase gripping moments and emotional beats that leave audiences eager for premiere day. Build hype early and convert interest into real viewers and fans.

Book and Podcast Promotions

Turn characters, worlds, and major themes into visually rich previews with our AI-powered video maker. Inspire readers and listeners to explore the full story through cinematic storytelling in your high-quality AI video.

Product Launch Teasers

Reveal features or benefits without giving everything away. Create mystery that encourages clicks, conversations, and pre-launch buzz that spreads fast.

Event and Announcement Trailers

Transform everyday announcements into exciting milestones. Bring logos, text, and scenes to life so invitations feel impossible to ignore.

Social Media Campaign Intros

Hook audiences in the first seconds of their scroll with an engaging movie trailer. Trailers optimized for Reels, Shorts, and TikTok ensure every viewer experiences the punch right away.

Brand Highlight Reels

Use dynamic motion and compelling visuals to tell your brand story. Trailer-style reels drive stronger emotional response and higher engagement throughout campaigns, making them a high-quality video marketing tool.

Why Choose the AI Trailer Maker

Trailers must excite audiences in seconds. Our AI helps you shape dynamic pacing, dramatic visuals, and high-impact storytelling so every moment adds anticipation and intrigue.

You’ll get a finished trailer faster, with multiple variations you can publish across social media, ads, and launch announcements to maximize buzz and engagement.

Visually Compelling Storytelling

AI generates animated or live-action visuals that match your prompt. Effects, transitions, and bold camera moves instantly elevate production quality and keep viewers fully engaged.

Emotional Voice and Music

Choose cinematic scores and expressive narration styles that build tension and excitement. Sound design is automatically synced to highlight your most dramatic scenes with extra impact.

Fast and Cost Effective

Skip lengthy shoots and advanced editing. Create professional trailers in a fraction of the time while staying fully in control of tone, style, and story direction.

AI Generated Scenes and Cinematic Shots

AI builds dramatic visuals from your input, including hero moments, transitions, and motion that give your trailer a larger-than-life feel without manual editing, perfect for a movie trailer.

Three people, a man, a blue-haired woman, and a Black man, are shown in separate rounded frames, all with open mouths as if speaking or singing.

Dynamic Voiceovers and Sound Design

Select narrative styles, tones, and languages that match your trailer personality. Music and effects are automatically chosen to increase emotional intensity.

Multiple smartphone screens displaying a live video of a woman, each with a different language label like French, Spanish, Chinese, and German.

Smart Trailer Pacing and Editing

Each cut is designed to maximize visual energy and maintain suspense. AI structures the story for cinematic flow, quick highs, smooth pauses, and powerful reveals.

Five diverse individuals displayed in separate, glowing portrait frames.

Creative Controls for Branding

Upload logos, choose fonts, and add stylized graphic cards to create a professional-looking trailer video. Your trailer looks like a premium asset customized to your brand from the very first frame, thanks to our AI-powered video maker.

Smiling man on a video with text overlay "Hey Maya! We have a special offer just for you!" and customization panels for brand fonts and colors.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Trailer Maker

Create high-impact trailers with a streamlined process that gives you creative freedom while AI handles the complexity underneath.

Step 1

Describe Your Trailer Vision

Share the tone, key moments, and storyline in a short prompt. AI converts it into a trailer-style script and selects visuals that match your narrative perfectly, creating a high-quality trailer video.

Step 2

Preview and Personalize

Swap clips, adjust pacing, and fine-tune sound. You can edit specific scenes with a few clicks to dial in exactly the intensity and storytelling you want.

Step 3

Finalize Audio and Graphics

Choose narration, add branded titles, and apply music that hits the emotional peak. AI handles timing so every detail lands naturally.

Step 4

Export for Any Platform

Download in vertical, square, or widescreen formats. Publish trailers instantly on social media, marketing pages, and preview events with zero re-editing needed using our free AI video generator.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI trailer maker?

It’s a tool that automatically creates cinematic trailers from short prompts. The AI writes the scenes, paces the edit, and adds narration and music so you get professional results without editing skills.

Do I need editing experience?

No. The system handles complex production tasks like timing, effects, and audio mixing. You can simply make small changes to personalize tone, visuals, and storytelling as needed.

What makes trailers different from full videos?

Trailers focus on teases and highlights, not full details. Their purpose is to build excitement and curiosity so viewers are motivated to watch or learn more after the preview.

Can I publish AI trailers commercially?

Yes, you can use them for business promotions, brand campaigns, product launches, and client projects. Your exports include usage rights for commercial distribution.

How long should a trailer be?

Most effective trailers range between 30–90 seconds. This length delivers excitement quickly while avoiding drop-off, especially across fast-scrolling social feeds.

Can I upload my own branding or footage?

Absolutely. You can enhance your trailer by adding logos, product clips, slogans, and signature brand elements that match your identity everywhere you promote.

What platforms can I share trailers on?

Trailers export in the formats you need for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, websites, presentations, and streaming pages, ready to upload instantly.

Can I continue editing after the AI generation?

Yes. You can regenerate individual scenes, rewrite narration, or adjust pacing anytime. AI makes updates fast so you can iterate and improve with ease.

What trailer styles are supported?

You can create suspenseful teasers, emotional drama trailers, action-packed reveals, or playful intros, tailored to the look, feel, and audience you’re targeting using our video editor.

How fast does a trailer generate?

Initial versions are produced in minutes, letting you test multiple creative angles quickly. Speed helps you move from idea to launch without delays.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

