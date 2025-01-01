HeyGen logo

Create talking head videos

The easiest way to create realistic, engaging talking head videos. No need for cameras, microphones, or complex editing. Whether you're creating presentations, announcements, or training content, our platform allows you to generate professional portrait videos in just minutes, completely free.

Tool featured image
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Introducing AI talking head video generator

Turn any portrait or still image into a lifelike talking head video. With HeyGen, you can create professional videos in just minutes, no cameras, studios, or actors required. Whether it’s for marketing, training, or social media, we make video creation quick, easy, and affordable.

Learn more about how HeyGen’s AI avatar generator can help you create personalized avatars effortlessly.

Accessibility

Accessibility

Create lifelike talking head videos by uploading a portrait and typing your script, no camera, mic, or editing skills needed.

Efficiency

Efficiency

Create professional talking head videos in minutes. Type your script, select an avatar, and the AI syncs your words with natural voice and expressions.

Variety

Variety

Choose from over 1,100 realistic avatars or design one that matches your brand. With support for 175+ languages, you can easily create videos.

Cost-effectiveness

Cost-effectiveness

Avoid expensive studios and equipment. Produce high-quality videos quickly and affordably using just your image and scripts.

Best practices for converting text to video

To make the most of HeyGen’s AI text to video online tool, aim to tailor your content strategically to engage viewers.

Benefits

Features and Benefits of the talking head video maker

With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation.

Customizable Talking Heads

Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.

A woman holds a pink Croc shoe, with an inset image of the same shoe in the upper right.

Multilingual Capabilities

Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. With our AI, you can reach audiences around the world and personalize your videos for different cultures and regions

UI for avatar customization showing a female avatar, language options (German, English), and voice tone options (Casual, Energetic).

No Need for Cameras or Studios

Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.

An AI image generation interface displays the prompt "A group of dogs making pizza in the house" over a grid of AI-generated dog and pizza images.

Fast Video Production

Generate a high-quality portrait video in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.

A software interface displaying a 3D white spherical object, a video timeline with thumbnails, and a blue animated pointer.
How It works?

How to Create a Video from Text with HeyGen

Make talking head video in 4 Simple Steps ,Create lifelike videos by uploading a still image and typing your script.

Step 1

Upload Your Portrait

Start by uploading a clear image of yourself or select from 1,100+ avatars to generate a realistic talking head video.

Step 2

Type Your Script

Write or paste your script into the generator. Our AI will automatically sync your script with the avatar’s speech and expressions.

Step 3

Customize and Personalize

Adjust your avatar’s tone, voice, and movements. Tailor the video to your needs, whether it's professional or casual.

Step 4

Generate and Share

Click “Generate,” and within minutes, your AI portrait video will be ready. Download and share it across any platform.

FAQs About Text to Video AI Technology

What is a talking head video?

A talking head video features a digital avatar speaking your script with lifelike expressions, lip movements, and gestures, making it appear as though a person is presenting the content.

How does the AI talking head video creator work?

Upload your portrait or image, type your script, and choose an avatar. The AI will synchronize the speech, expressions, and movements for a professional result in minutes.

Can I use my own voice in the video?

Yes! You can upload your voice recording or choose from a wide range of AI-generated voice options to match your avatar and script.

How many languages does support?

supports over 170 + languages and dialects, allowing you to create videos for a global audience with natural, human-like voice overs.

How long does it take to generate a video?

Generates your talking head video in just minutes, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality content.

What kind of avatars and voices are available?

HeyGen offers over 300 photorealistic AI avatars and 300+ voice styles across multiple tones, accents, and languages. You can select the one that best represents your brand or audience.

Can I use text to video for business presentations?

Absolutely. Text-to-video AI allows businesses to turn scripts into professional presentations. It is ideal for training materials, product demos, and explainer videos without requiring filming equipment or a production team.

Can I customize the visual elements in my video?

Absolutely. You can personalize your video with branded templates, subtitles, background images, music, and even upload your own media to match your brand’s identity.

Is it possible to generate videos in high resolution?

Yes. Export options include HD (1080p) and 4K resolution, ensuring your videos are suitable for professional and public use across platforms.

How do AI avatars improve text-to-video content?

AI avatars bring a personal touch to videos by mimicking human speech and expressions. They eliminate the need for on-camera appearances while ensuring a professional and engaging presentation for marketing, education, and entertainment.

Can I convert audio to video with HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio into video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoText to VideoAI Podcast GeneratorVoice CloningAudio to VideoYoutube Video TranslatorLip Sync AIVideo AvatarFaceswap VideoAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAI Voice GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background