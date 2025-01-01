The easiest way to create realistic, engaging talking head videos. No need for cameras, microphones, or complex editing. Whether you're creating presentations, announcements, or training content, our platform allows you to generate professional portrait videos in just minutes, completely free.
Introducing AI talking head video generator
Turn any portrait or still image into a lifelike talking head video. With HeyGen, you can create professional videos in just minutes, no cameras, studios, or actors required. Whether it’s for marketing, training, or social media, we make video creation quick, easy, and affordable.
Learn more about how HeyGen’s AI avatar generator can help you create personalized avatars effortlessly.
Create lifelike talking head videos by uploading a portrait and typing your script, no camera, mic, or editing skills needed.
Create professional talking head videos in minutes. Type your script, select an avatar, and the AI syncs your words with natural voice and expressions.
Choose from over 1,100 realistic avatars or design one that matches your brand. With support for 175+ languages, you can easily create videos.
Avoid expensive studios and equipment. Produce high-quality videos quickly and affordably using just your image and scripts.
Features and Benefits of the talking head video maker
With HeyGen, you have everything you need to create engaging, professional videos quickly and easily. Here’s why we are your best choice for AI video creation.
Customizable Talking Heads
Choose from 1,100+ hyper-realistic avatars, or create one that mirrors you or your brand persona. Each avatar delivers lifelike movements and natural expressions, so your videos feel authentic and engaging.
Multilingual Capabilities
Translate your script into 175+ languages with natural, human-like delivery. With our AI, you can reach audiences around the world and personalize your videos for different cultures and regions
No Need for Cameras or Studios
Skip the expensive equipment and long filming sessions. Simply upload an image and create your video in minutes, using AI to handle the technical details.
Fast Video Production
Generate a high-quality portrait video in minutes, making it ideal for businesses and creators who need to scale content production efficiently.
How to Create a Video from Text with HeyGen
Make talking head video in 4 Simple Steps ,Create lifelike videos by uploading a still image and typing your script.
Start by uploading a clear image of yourself or select from 1,100+ avatars to generate a realistic talking head video.
Write or paste your script into the generator. Our AI will automatically sync your script with the avatar’s speech and expressions.
Adjust your avatar’s tone, voice, and movements. Tailor the video to your needs, whether it's professional or casual.
Click “Generate,” and within minutes, your AI portrait video will be ready. Download and share it across any platform.
A talking head video features a digital avatar speaking your script with lifelike expressions, lip movements, and gestures, making it appear as though a person is presenting the content.
Upload your portrait or image, type your script, and choose an avatar. The AI will synchronize the speech, expressions, and movements for a professional result in minutes.
Yes! You can upload your voice recording or choose from a wide range of AI-generated voice options to match your avatar and script.
supports over 170 + languages and dialects, allowing you to create videos for a global audience with natural, human-like voice overs.
Generates your talking head video in just minutes, allowing you to quickly produce high-quality content.
HeyGen offers over 300 photorealistic AI avatars and 300+ voice styles across multiple tones, accents, and languages. You can select the one that best represents your brand or audience.
Absolutely. Text-to-video AI allows businesses to turn scripts into professional presentations. It is ideal for training materials, product demos, and explainer videos without requiring filming equipment or a production team.
Absolutely. You can personalize your video with branded templates, subtitles, background images, music, and even upload your own media to match your brand’s identity.
Yes. Export options include HD (1080p) and 4K resolution, ensuring your videos are suitable for professional and public use across platforms.
AI avatars bring a personal touch to videos by mimicking human speech and expressions. They eliminate the need for on-camera appearances while ensuring a professional and engaging presentation for marketing, education, and entertainment.
Yes! HeyGen allows users to transform audio into video by pairing voice recordings with AI avatars, captions, and dynamic visuals. Simply upload your audio file, choose a video style, and let AI generate a polished video in minutes.
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.