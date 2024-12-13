Create AI Presentation Videos in 175+ Languages & Dialects

Let realistic AI presenters deliver your message with confidence and clarity.

No need to hire actors, set up cameras, or reshoot when someone forgets their lines.

Perfect for creating training, marketing, or internal communication videos without filming or editing.

1000+ lifelike AI presentersSpeak in 175+ languages and dialectsGenerate professional videos in minutes

Totally free. No credit card required.
video thumbnail
Trusted by millions of brands and creators
the word hubspot is written in white on a black background .the word hubspot is written in white on a black background .
open-ai-logo open-ai-logo
a black and white logo for a company called docusigna black and white logo for a company called docusign
the word samsung is written in white letters on a black background .the word samsung is written in white letters on a black background .

Reviews

How to Create Videos with AI Presenters?

Turn any idea, document, or training material into an engaging video featuring a lifelike AI presenter.

HeyGen makes professional video creation simple, fast, and scalable.

1
Step 1
Open a new video draft
Log into HeyGen, open an existing draft, choose a ready-made template, or start a project from scratch.
2
Step 2
Choose your AI presenter
Select from over 1100 avatars like the Business Casual Lily or create your own custom presenter using a single image or video.
3
Step 3
Add your script or voice
Write or paste your text and use HeyGen’s AI script assistant to polish your message. You can also upload your own audio or select one of 600+ text-to-speech voices.
4
Step 4
Generate and download your video
Render your presenter-led video in minutes, review the result, and download or share it instantly.
gif imagegif image

Powerful Features That Make Our AI Presenter Stand Out


AI Video Maker

Customizable AI presenters

Choose from over 1100 AI presenters or design one that mirrors your brand, company leader, or yourself. Add logos, backgrounds, gestures, or outfits to make every presentation on-brand and authentic.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

AI presenters that speak 175+ languages & dialects

Localize your content effortlessly. Your AI presenters can speak more than 100 languages and dialects with perfect pronunciation and natural lip-sync.

Keep the original voice or clone your own for multilingual videos that sound real and consistent.

a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

AI Video Maker

AI tools that boost efficiency

  • Professional templates:Create drafts in minutes
  • Document to Video: Turn PDFs or PPTs into narrated training videos
  • AI Script Assistant: Workshop dialogue with GPT-powered help
  • Text-to-Speech Voices: Choose from 600+ voice options
  • Custom Branding: Add your logo and brand elements
  • No Equipment Required: Say goodbye to cameras and manual recording
a photo and a video of a woman with curly haira photo and a video of a woman with curly hair

Why Choose HeyGen AI Presenters

HeyGen does more than generate videos. It enables training teams to move faster, scale further, and make learning stick.

Lifelike presenters

AI presenters display natural movement, expressions, and gestures, making your content look and sound real.

Multilingual and voice cloning support

Fast video production

Create, edit, and update videos in minutes using templates, document-to-video, and the AI script assistant.

Enterprise-grade security

Your videos, data, and voices are fully protected under SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.

G2 Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike avatars.

logologo
Rated 4.8 / 5Over 900 Reviews
logologo
Users Most Likely to Recommend
logologo
Fastest Growing Software Companies
logologo
Constantly adding innovative featuresHeyGen's avatars are incredibly lifelike, with natural movements and expressions. I was blown away by the seamless lip-sync. I can input my script and generate a polished video in no time. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Joseph S
logologo
Easy to use and powerfulThe platform is intuitive and the results are amazing. The AI voices and avatars make my workflow much easier.
Maria L
logologo
Great customer supportWhenever I had a question, the support team was quick to respond and very helpful. Highly recommend HeyGen!
Alex T
logologo
Constantly adding innovative featuresHeyGen's avatars are incredibly lifelike, with natural movements and expressions. I was blown away by the seamless lip-sync. I can input my script and generate a polished video in no time. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Joseph S
logologo
Easy to use and powerfulThe platform is intuitive and the results are amazing. The AI voices and avatars make my workflow much easier.
Maria L
logologo
Great customer supportWhenever I had a question, the support team was quick to respond and very helpful. Highly recommend HeyGen!
Alex T
logologo
Read all G2 reviews

Explore Ways to Use AI Presenters

Global Communication

.

Use AI presenters to translate and localize your content into over 175 languages & dialects, maintaining accurate lip-sync, natural tone, and cultural authenticity across international markets.

FAQ's

Frequently Asked Questions about AI Presenters

Got another question? Email [email protected]

What is an AI Presenter and why should I use one?

An AI Presenter is a lifelike virtual human avatar that delivers your content with natural speech, gestures, and expressions, simplifying video creation while saving time, cost, and production effort.

How do I create an AI presenter video?

Log in to HeyGen, choose your AI presenter/avatar, add your script or voice, customize branding, and generate a professional-quality video in just a few minutes.

Can I create a presenter of myself?

Yes. Upload a short video or image to generate your personal AI presenter that looks and sounds like you, ideal for personalized messages and professional communication.

Can I use my own voice in my AI presenter video?

Yes. You can upload your voice recording or clone it using HeyGen’s voice cloning technology, allowing your AI presenter to speak naturally in your tone and accent.

Do AI presenters support translation?

Yes. HeyGen’s AI presenters can speak in over 175 languages and dialects with accurate lip-sync, natural intonation, and culturally adapted delivery for global audiences.

Can I add my branding?

Yes. Customize your AI presenter videos by adding company logos, fonts, color themes, and branded visuals to ensure consistent, professional presentation across all projects.

Is HeyGen secure for business use?

Absolutely. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, ensuring your videos, voices, and data are securely processed, stored, and protected for safe business use worldwide.

Do I need filming equipment?

No. You can create professional-quality AI presenter videos entirely online. No cameras, microphones, studios, or editing tools are needed; just your script and imagination.

How long does it take to generate an AI video ad?

Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo