AI presenters that speak 175+ languages & dialects
Localize your content effortlessly. Your AI presenters can speak more than 100 languages and dialects with perfect pronunciation and natural lip-sync.
Keep the original voice or clone your own for multilingual videos that sound real and consistent.
AI tools that boost efficiency
- Professional templates:Create drafts in minutes
- Document to Video: Turn PDFs or PPTs into narrated training videos
- AI Script Assistant: Workshop dialogue with GPT-powered help
- Text-to-Speech Voices: Choose from 600+ voice options
- Custom Branding: Add your logo and brand elements
- No Equipment Required: Say goodbye to cameras and manual recording
Lifelike presenters
AI presenters display natural movement, expressions, and gestures, making your content look and sound real.
Multilingual and voice cloning support
Fast video production
Create, edit, and update videos in minutes using templates, document-to-video, and the AI script assistant.
Enterprise-grade security
Your videos, data, and voices are fully protected under SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.
Explore Ways to Use AI Presenters
Customer Education.
Use AI presenters to explain complex topics in simple, engaging videos that improve product understanding, boost satisfaction, and make learning accessible anytime, anywhere.
Compliance Training.
Create AI presenter-led compliance videos that clearly communicate regulations, company policies, and safety standards while ensuring consistency and understanding across your entire workforce.
Internal Communications.
Replace long meetings and text-heavy updates with short AI presenter videos that keep employees informed, aligned, and engaged with important organizational announcements and goals.
Marketing and Social Media.
Produce branded AI presenter videos for product launches, social media campaigns, and promotions that connect with global audiences through multilingual voices and realistic delivery.
Sales and Product Demos.
Leverage AI presenters to create personalized product demos or customer outreach videos that highlight key benefits, strengthen engagement, and accelerate buying decisions at scale.
FAQ's
Frequently Asked Questions about AI Presenters
What is an AI Presenter and why should I use one?
An AI Presenter is a lifelike virtual human avatar that delivers your content with natural speech, gestures, and expressions, simplifying video creation while saving time, cost, and production effort.
How do I create an AI presenter video?
Log in to HeyGen, choose your AI presenter/avatar, add your script or voice, customize branding, and generate a professional-quality video in just a few minutes.
Can I create a presenter of myself?
Yes. Upload a short video or image to generate your personal AI presenter that looks and sounds like you, ideal for personalized messages and professional communication.
Can I use my own voice in my AI presenter video?
Yes. You can upload your voice recording or clone it using HeyGen’s voice cloning technology, allowing your AI presenter to speak naturally in your tone and accent.
Do AI presenters support translation?
Yes. HeyGen’s AI presenters can speak in over 175 languages and dialects with accurate lip-sync, natural intonation, and culturally adapted delivery for global audiences.
Can I add my branding?
Yes. Customize your AI presenter videos by adding company logos, fonts, color themes, and branded visuals to ensure consistent, professional presentation across all projects.
Is HeyGen secure for business use?
Absolutely. HeyGen is SOC 2 and GDPR compliant, ensuring your videos, voices, and data are securely processed, stored, and protected for safe business use worldwide.
Do I need filming equipment?
No. You can create professional-quality AI presenter videos entirely online. No cameras, microphones, studios, or editing tools are needed; just your script and imagination.
How long does it take to generate an AI video ad?
Most ads are produced in under five minutes. The process is fully automated, allowing teams to create dozens of ad variants in a single session.