Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our ai news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.
Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.
Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production
HeyGen is built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localization to keep your audience informed and engaged.
Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower third graphics, and clean scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a polished look, so you can focus on reporting the story.
Create instantly from text to video tool, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms in minutes. HeyGen scales to handle rapid workflows, so you never miss a story window.
Translate scripts, produce native-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand reach while preserving tone and clarity.
Automated script-to-scene conversion
Paste a script or paste a news article URL, HeyGen breaks it into scenes, suggests visuals and timing, and prepares a draft you can preview instantly. This reduces manual editing and speeds up production.
Natural, multilingual voiceovers
Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.
Customizable news templates and graphics
Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak color and text quickly.
How to Use the AI News Generator
A simple, repeatable workflow gets you from script to published video.
Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyzes tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.
Pick a news voice, select a template, and set aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.
Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on deadline.
Create localized variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.
An ai news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.
Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or feed content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond fast to breaking stories.
HeyGen supports many major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best fits your audience, and generate localized versions automatically.
No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, no studio or on-camera talent required.
Yes, upload logos, set brand colors and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.
