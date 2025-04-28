HeyGen logo

AI News Generator: Create Broadcast-Ready News Videos

Turn scripts, articles, or live updates into polished news videos with HeyGen’s advanced AI video generator. Our ai news generator automates narration, scene assembly, timing, and captions so you can publish timely news content without studios or crews. Produce consistent, on-brand broadcasts that scale.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Breaking news segments

Breaking news segments

Turn short bulletins, wire updates, or alerts into formatted video segments, ready for web and social distribution.

Daily news roundups

Daily news roundups

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Local news and hyperlocal updates

Corporate and internal news

Corporate and internal news

Niche and vertical reporting

Niche and vertical reporting

Multilingual broadcasts

Multilingual broadcasts

Why Choose HeyGen for AI News Production

HeyGen is built for newsrooms, agencies, and creators who need to publish accurate, professional news quickly. We combine natural-sounding voice synthesis, automated scene selection, and fast localization to keep your audience informed and engaged.

Studio-quality video without the studio

Generate broadcast-ready segments with professional pacing, lower third graphics, and clean scene transitions using our AI news video generator. HeyGen gives your news content a polished look, so you can focus on reporting the story.

Fast breaking news and continuous updates

Create instantly from text to video tool, URLs, or feeds, and publish updates across platforms in minutes. HeyGen scales to handle rapid workflows, so you never miss a story window.

Global reach with multilingual support

Translate scripts, produce native-sounding voiceovers, and sync captions for multiple markets with the video translator feature. HeyGen helps news teams expand reach while preserving tone and clarity.

Automated script-to-scene conversion

Paste a script or paste a news article URL, HeyGen breaks it into scenes, suggests visuals and timing, and prepares a draft you can preview instantly. This reduces manual editing and speeds up production.

image to video

Natural, multilingual voiceovers

Choose from expressive AI voices across many languages and accents, or clone a brand voice for consistent delivery. Voice pacing and emotion are tuned to news style for clear, credible narration.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Customizable news templates and graphics

Apply ready-made newsroom layouts, lower thirds, tickers, and headline overlays using our free AI news tools. Templates keep every story on-brand while you tweak color and text quickly.

Voice cloning

Fast localization and captioning

Auto-translate scripts, recreate voiceovers, and generate accurate captions for each language. HeyGen preserves scene timing so translated versions remain broadcast-ready.

motion graphics photos to video

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI News Generator

A simple, repeatable workflow gets you from script to published video.

Step 1

Add your script, article, or URL

Paste text, upload a document, or link a news article to start. HeyGen analyzes tone and structure, and drafts an initial video.

Step 2

Choose voice, style, and layout

Pick a news voice, select a template, and set aspect ratio for web, mobile, or TV. Adjust headline graphics and on-screen elements.

Step 3

Review and refine

Preview the generated draft, swap visuals, tweak copy, or change pacing. Small edits regenerate quickly so you stay on deadline.

Step 4

Translate, export, and publish

Create localized variants, export MP4s, or generate share links and embeds for social, web, and broadcast pipelines.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI news generator?

An ai news generator turns written news scripts or articles into finished videos, with narration, visuals, captions, and news graphics, using automated workflows instead of studio production.

Can HeyGen produce live breaking news videos?

Yes, HeyGen can process short scripts or feed content quickly, generate a draft, and export a publish-ready video within minutes, helping you respond fast to breaking stories.

Which languages and accents are supported?

HeyGen supports many major languages and regional accents. Choose the voice that best fits your audience, and generate localized versions automatically.

Do I need to record voiceovers or hire anchors?

No, you can rely on HeyGen’s natural-sounding voice synthesis or clone a permitted voice for consistent delivery, no studio or on-camera talent required.

Can I brand the news templates for my outlet?

Yes, upload logos, set brand colors and fonts, and save templates so every segment matches your visual identity across stories.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

