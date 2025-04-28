HeyGen logo

AI Intro Maker: Create Branded Video Intros in Minutes

Make memorable openings for videos without motion design skills by using our YouTube intro maker. HeyGen’s AI intro maker turns a logo, a short text prompt, or a few brand assets into a polished intro video, complete with music, motion, and export-ready formats for YouTube. Fast, consistent, and built for creators and teams, our AI video tools streamline your video editing process.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

YouTube channel identities

YouTube channel identities

Give every video a short, branded opener that helps viewers recognize your channel instantly and improves perceived production value.

Social media ads and reels

Social media ads and reels

Create compact, high-impact intros formatted for vertical and square formats, helping ads hook viewers in the first second of your YouTube videos.

Corporate presentations and webinars

Corporate presentations and webinars

Start internal or external presentations with a consistent branded intro, reinforcing credibility for stakeholders and employees.

Product demos and launch teasers

Product demos and launch teasers

Use dynamic logo reveals and short taglines before product videos, so launches feel cinematic and on-brand.

Freelancer and agency deliverables

Freelancer and agency deliverables

Quickly produce intros for client videos, proposals, and reels, delivering polished assets without long turnaround times.

Event videos and promos

Event videos and promos

Make countdown openers and sponsor-tag intros for event promos, live streams, and highlight reels, ready to drop into any edit.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool for AI Intro

HeyGen blends speed and polish, so you get pro-level intros without hiring a motion designer. Our AI handles layout, motion, and timing while you keep full control of style, colors, and music for your YouTube intros. Ship a consistent brand opener across every video channel.

Polished intros, zero design sweat

Generate high-quality animated intros with professional camera moves, typography, and transitions. Everything is tuned for attention, so your first 3 to 8 seconds of YouTube videos look like studio work.

Brand-ready templates and customization

Start from designer-made templates, then swap logos, colors, fonts, and music to match your identity. Save brand kits to keep intros consistent across campaigns and creators.

Fast iterations and scale-friendly output

Create dozens of intro variants in minutes using our generator, export in multiple aspect ratios, and update intros quickly when campaigns or seasons change, without rebooking designers.

Smart logo animation and reveal

Upload the logo as image to video or text to video Select a tool, pick a style, and HeyGen generates motion that highlights your mark, with selectable camera, glow, and reveal timing for your gaming intro. Fine-tune duration and entrance effects in seconds.

Music selection and beat sync

Choose from curated tracks or upload your own audio, then automatically sync motion timing and cuts to the beat, giving your intro natural rhythm and energy.

Template library and brand kit support

Access a library of designer templates optimized for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colors and fonts for team-wide consistency.


Access a library of designer templates optimized for different tones and verticals, apply your brand kit, and lock colors and fonts for team-wide consistency.

Multi-format export and optimization

Export intros as MP4s in 16:9, 1:1, or 9:16, or download transparent-background videos for overlays. Use naming presets for batch exports, ready for upload to platforms.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the AI Intro Maker

Creating an intro with HeyGen is quick and repeatable, perfect for creators and marketing teams.

Step 1

Upload Your Photo

Select a clear, high-quality image (PNG, JPG, HEIC, or WebP up to 200MB) as HeyGen analyzes it to detect key subjects, objects, and background elements for motion planning.

Step 2

Add Your Script or Audio

Type a script or upload your voice, enabling Avatar IV to map speech precisely to facial expressions and lip movements.

Step 3

Generate Motion and Frames

HeyGen predicts natural movement paths, auto-generates intermediate frames, and adds cinematic effects like pans, zooms, and tilts for dynamic animation.

Step 4

Refine and Export Video

The AI fine-tunes lighting, shadow continuity, and transitions to render a polished, realistic video ready to share across any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI intro maker?

An AI intro maker converts simple inputs like logos, taglines, or short prompts into animated video intros automatically, saving time and design costs.

How long should a video intro be?

Intros typically run 3 to 8 seconds for digital content, keeping them short helps retain viewers and lets your main content start quickly.

Can I upload my own logo and fonts?

Yes, upload vector or PNG logos and add custom fonts to your brand kit so every YouTube intro uses your exact visual identity.

Are music and sound effects included?

HeyGen offers a curated music library and optional sound effects; you can also upload licensed tracks for custom audio branding in your YouTube videos.

Can I export transparent intros for overlays?

Yes, export with an alpha channel where supported, ideal for placing logo intros over existing footage or motion backgrounds in your video editing projects.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

