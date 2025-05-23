Step 1 Describe your idea or upload a reference Enter a text prompt, paste a short script, or upload an image that captures the mood for your video generation. HeyGen uses this to propose a scene outline and visual direction that reflects your concept.

Step 2 Choose style, format, and duration Select an artistic style, set your aspect ratio, and choose how long you want the video to run. This prepares the canvas for social clips, background loops, or longer narrative pieces.

Step 3 Refine scenes, motion, and audio Review each scene, adjust descriptions, and tune motion intensity for your AI video. Add voiceover, music, and captions to anchor the art in a clear story or mood. Small tweaks can dramatically change the feeling of the final piece.