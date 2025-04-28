Step 1 Add your script, article, or idea Paste an existing script, drop in an article, or write a short text prompt about the video you want to create AI. HeyGen structures it into a clean narrative with scenes, beats, and a clear CTA, perfect for content creators.

Step 2 Choose animation style, avatar, and format Pick a talking avatar or simple host, select an animation style, and choose your aspect ratio for web, social, or presentations using an AI video generator. Align fonts, colors, and logo with your brand kit in a single click.

Step 3 Auto generate scenes, motion, and voice Click generate and let HeyGen build the full animation with scenes, transitions, voiceover, and captions. The system maps visuals to the script so every line has a clear on screen moment.