AI Animation Generator: Create Instant Animations

Turn plain text, scripts, or outlines into animated videos using AI video without storyboarding or keyframing. HeyGen’s AI animation generator creates scenes, motion, and narration for you so you can focus on the message, not the manual work.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Product explainers

Product explainers

Transform complex features into simple animated explainers that show the value in under two minutes.

High-impact promo and launch videos

High-impact promo and launch videos

Announce new features, campaigns, or offers with animated promos that look like they came from a full studio. Use dynamic typography, animated UI mockups, and bold CTAs to drive clicks and sign ups.

Social media loops and shorts

Social media loops and shorts

Turn tweets, blog snippets, and announcements into vertical animated clips for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. Add auto captions, stickers, and animated elements to hold attention even with sound off in your AI video.

Training and onboarding animations

Training and onboarding animations

Replace long PDFs and slide decks with animated modules that people will actually finish. Use avatars to host the training, diagrams to explain processes, and callouts to highlight what matters most.

Educational content and course lessons

Educational content and course lessons

Turn lesson plans, articles, and notes into bite-sized educational animations. Combine diagrams, timelines, and simple character scenes in your animation video to explain concepts clearly.

Storytelling and UGC style content

Storytelling and UGC style content

Tell brand stories, customer journeys, or founder narratives with animated scenes that feel human. Mix AI avatars with animated backgrounds to create shareable story clips in minutes.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Animation Generator

HeyGen is built for creators, marketers, and teams that need high-quality animation at scale without the traditional complexity of video generation. Every feature is designed to be fast, collaborative, and on brand for video generation.

Studio-quality without the studio

Generate animation that looks like it was crafted by a pro team, even if you are working solo. Avatars, motion graphics, and layouts are all tuned to feel modern and platform ready.

Consistent branding across every animation

Lock in logos, colors, fonts, and lower thirds so every video looks and feels like your company. Brand kits and templates keep your whole team aligned even if they are not video experts.

Built for speed, testing, and iteration

Generate multiple variations of hooks, CTAs, and formats in minutes. Use what performs, tweak what does not, and keep shipping new animations without slowing down.

Text to animated video in one click

Type what you want to explain, sell, or announce and let HeyGen build the first version for you. The AI turns your idea into a structured script, scenes, and animated layouts that match your goal.

image to video

Animate avatars, icons, and scenes automatically

Choose a realistic talking avatar or a simple character and watch it animate with perfect lip sync and gestures. Layer in icons, shapes, and motion graphics so every point has a clear visual.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Auto voiceover, captions, and sound design

Generate a natural voiceover in seconds in multiple languages and tones that match your brand. HeyGen adds subtitles and basic sound design for you so every video is ready to ship across platforms.

Voice cloning

Edit scenes with simple text instructions

Update your animation just by telling HeyGen what to change. Ask to shorten a section, swap a visual, change the call to action, or adjust the background and see it update in seconds.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Animation Generator

You do not need animation experience or editing skills to get great results. HeyGen guides you from idea to export through a simple, guided flow.

Step 1

Add your script, article, or idea

Paste an existing script, drop in an article, or write a short text prompt about the video you want to create AI. HeyGen structures it into a clean narrative with scenes, beats, and a clear CTA, perfect for content creators.

Step 2

Choose animation style, avatar, and format

Pick a talking avatar or simple host, select an animation style, and choose your aspect ratio for web, social, or presentations using an AI video generator. Align fonts, colors, and logo with your brand kit in a single click.

Step 3

Auto generate scenes, motion, and voice

Click generate and let HeyGen build the full animation with scenes, transitions, voiceover, and captions. The system maps visuals to the script so every line has a clear on screen moment.

Step 4

Refine, localize, and publish everywhere

Use simple controls to tweak timing, swap visuals, or adjust the tone of the voice. Instantly clone the video into new languages to reach global audiences with the same core animation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI animation generator?

An AI animation generator is a tool that turns text, scripts, or ideas into animated videos automatically. Instead of designing every frame or rigging characters by hand, the AI creates scenes, motion, and voiceover for you.

Do I need animation or editing skills to use HeyGen?

No, you can create your first animated video with zero editing background. The interface is built around simple prompts, templates, and guided steps that feel more like filling out a form than learning a complex AI video generator.

What kinds of animations can I create with HeyGen?

You can create product explainers, marketing promos, onboarding and training modules, social shorts, and narrative story clips. Use avatars for talking head style content or lean on clean motion graphics for simple explainers.

Can I use my own brand assets and footage?

Yes, you can upload logos, fonts, brand colors, screenshots, and product shots directly into HeyGen. These assets can be reused across projects so every animation video stays consistent with your visual identity.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and accents?

HeyGen supports many languages, accents, and voice styles so you can localize the same animation for different markets using the video translator. You can switch the narration language while keeping visuals and timing aligned.

Can I edit individual scenes after the animation is generated?

Yes, every scene is fully editable after generation. You can change visuals, rewrite lines, adjust timing, or swap the avatar without rebuilding the entire video.

Are the animations suitable for commercial use?

Videos created in HeyGen are designed for use in marketing, sales, support, and internal communications. You can use them on your website, in campaigns, and in client facing assets according to your plan terms.

How long does it take to create an animated video?

Most users go from idea to ready to share animation in minutes instead of days or weeks. Simple promos and social clips often take a single pass, while more complex explainers may involve a couple of quick iterations.

Can teams collaborate inside HeyGen?

Yes, multiple team members can work in the same workspace, share templates, and reuse assets. Reviewers can leave comments and request changes so you do not have to pass files back and forth.

How is HeyGen different from traditional animation tools?

Traditional tools expect you to design, animate, and edit every detail by hand. HeyGen uses AI to generate the structure, visuals, and narration for you so you can move straight into refining and shipping.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

