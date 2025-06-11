HeyGen logo

Add Captions to Video at Scale: Video Captions Generator

Upload a video or paste a link and get accurate, editable captions in minutes. HeyGen transcribes audio, aligns timing, and exports SRT or burned-in subtitles so your content is accessible and optimized for platforms without manual subtitling.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Social clips and short-form content

Social clips and short-form content

Short, captioned videos perform better on mute-first platforms, especially when you add subtitles to a video. HeyGen produces readable burned-in captions and caption animations that increase viewability and watch time for Reels, Shorts, and Stories.

Training and internal communications

Training and internal communications

Make training videos and company updates accessible. Auto-captioned lessons and meeting recaps help non-native speakers and hearing-impaired colleagues follow content and search transcripts for key points.

Marketing and product demos

Marketing and product demos

Add searchable captions to product videos so viewers can scan benefits quickly. Export SRT files for web players and burned-in versions for social ads to maximize reach and clarity.

Interviews, podcasts, and panels

Interviews, podcasts, and panels

Long-form conversations need speaker-aware captions. HeyGen identifies speakers, timestamps dialogue, and outputs clean subtitle tracks that speed up editing and publishing for repurposed clips.

eLearning and compliance

eLearning and compliance

Ensure compliance by adding closed captions and downloadable transcripts. HeyGen’s caption exports and branding features help you meet accessibility rules and provide proof of compliance for audits.

Global distribution and localization

Global distribution and localization

Localize caption tracks for new markets using the video translator and multilingual voice options. HeyGen regenerates timing and subtitles so localized videos feel native and keep pacing intact, allowing you to add subtitles to a video seamlessly.

Why HeyGen is the Best Tool to Add Captions to Video

HeyGen combines rapid transcription, human-quality timing, and simple styling controls so teams and creators add captions to videos at scale. Improve retention, boost engagement, and meet accessibility standards without complex tools.

Fast, accurate transcription

Generate captions in minutes with punctuation and speaker detection. HeyGen corrects common errors and timestamps lines so your subtitles match the natural flow of speech and maintain readability.

Fully editable and stylable captions

Choose fonts, sizes, positions, and animations. Edit transcripts manually or accept suggested fixes, then export SRT, VTT, or burn-in versions formatted for social platforms and web players.

Scale and localize effortlessly

Produce captioned batches and localized subtitle tracks with the video translator tool. Create multi-language captions and exports for global audiences without re-recording or manual translation.

Automatic caption generation with speaker detection

HeyGen automatically transcribes spoken audio and detects speaker changes so captions remain accurate in interviews, panels, and multi-voice recordings. The system applies intelligent punctuation and breaks lines for readability, producing clean subtitle tracks you can edit or export as SRT and VTT files using a subtitle generator. This saves hours compared to manual transcription and ensures accessibility for viewers who rely on captions in video online.

A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing a purple blazer, with a "CC" icon in the top left and "AI Captions" text in the bottom right.

Precise timing and frame-accurate alignment

Captions are aligned to audio at the syllable and phrase level so text appears naturally with speech. HeyGen’s timing engine adjusts for pauses, overlaps, and music so subtitles do not obscure important shots, making it a vital tool for video editing. Exports include timecode-accurate files ready for closed captioning, social uploads, and broadcast workflows.

Two headshots of an Asian woman, a text prompt "Create an employee training video...", and language selection buttons with English highlighted by a cursor.

Style control and platform presets

Apply brand fonts, colors, safe-area margins, and animated caption styles with a single click. HeyGen includes presets for Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok so captions remain readable across aspect ratios. Whether you need burned-in social captions or soft, toggleable files for streaming players, styling options keep your videos on brand and compliant with platform conventions.

A smiling senior man holding a tablet and a smiling young woman waving, in separate framed panels on a vibrant blue background.

Batch captioning and localization workflows

Process many videos at once by mapping CSV data or folder uploads to templates. HeyGen then generates captions, localized subtitle tracks, and export bundles for every language. Combined with our video translator, you can create translated voiceovers and synchronized subtitles to expand reach quickly without creating new video masters.

Video interface showing a virtual presenter, the Arc de Triomphe, and a banner highlighting 'Captions: Automatically Generates Subtitles'.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Add Captions to Video at Scale With HeyGen

Add captions to your videos in four simple steps.

Step 1

Upload or paste a URL

Add your video file or paste a public link. HeyGen supports common formats and cloud imports so you can get started immediately.

Step 2

Auto-generate captions

Select the spoken language and run the transcription. HeyGen detects speakers, inserts punctuation, and aligns lines to audio for precise timing, making it an effective video editing tool to generate subtitles.

Step 3

Edit and style captions

Review the transcript, correct any lines, and choose caption styles or platform presets. Add subtitle burns or keep soft captions for toggled playback.

Step 4

Export and deploy

Export SRT, VTT, or burned-in MP4 files optimized for Feed, Stories, or web players to enhance the accessibility of your video captions. Use batch export to create multi-language bundles and ready-to-upload assets for ad managers.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I add captions to a video with HeyGen?

Upload your video or paste a link, select the spoken language, and run automatic transcription. Edit the transcript if needed, choose styling or export options, and then export SRT, VTT, or burned-in video files ready for distribution.

Are the auto-generated captions accurate?

HeyGen provides high-accuracy automatic captions with punctuation and speaker detection. Accuracy depends on audio clarity and background noise. You can edit transcripts manually to ensure 100% correctness and export finalized caption files using a caption generator.

What caption formats can I export?

Export soft subtitle files such as SRT and VTT for players that support toggled captions, or export burned-in MP4s with captions rendered directly into the video for enhanced viewing experiences. HeyGen also packages language variants for bulk export, allowing you to add subtitles to a video in multiple languages.

Can I style captions to match my brand?

Yes. Choose fonts, sizes, colors, background boxes, and safe-area margins. HeyGen includes presets optimized for social platforms so captions remain readable on phones and desktops.

Does HeyGen support multiple languages and localization?

Yes. Use the video translator to generate translated scripts and subtitle tracks. HeyGen synchronizes translated captions with timing adjustments so localized videos feel natural in each language.

Can I batch caption many videos at once?

Yes. Use batch workflows to process folders or map CSV entries to templates. HeyGen will generate captions, localized tracks, and export bundles for all videos in the job.

How do captions affect SEO and discoverability?

Searchable transcripts and burned-in captions improve accessibility and increase time on page, which can boost organic visibility. SRT/VTT files also help platforms index spoken content for better discoverability, enhancing the visibility of video captions.

Are my uploads and captions private and secure?

HeyGen encrypts uploads and stores generated assets securely, ensuring your video editing projects remain safe. You retain ownership of your content and can control sharing, retention, and export settings according to your privacy needs.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to VideoAI Video CompressorAudio Speed ChangerPPT to video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background