You can create and edit videos all in one event video maker, so making videos means scripting, animation, and final touches without switching tools. Pick customizable video templates, select one of our event styles, and use a simple drag and drop workflow to build a teaser, an explainer, a product video, or slideshows. The intuitive video editor lets you add music to set the mood for your video, create videos at any length, and keep creating stunning videos with AI tools. This video maker online handles videos with AI from create simple clips to full multi-scene stories, then you download your video as an MP4 or MOV, ready to share.