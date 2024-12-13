Creating the most human path to digital product adoption

Pyne’s customers typically use a product-led growth (PLG) motion to land or expand their customers. “Scaling customer handholding without scaling costs is especially important for companies with high growth ambitions and complex products where users need to understand the story behind the product and how to use it. Our customers train the Pyne avatars with the most used sales and CS playbooks to achieve exactly that,” said Roman.

“Traditional product demos and onboarding use written guides, but years of experience with these tools show they fail to engage people. We know through behavioral models that humans pay more attention when listening to other humans,” said Roman. “We believe good onboarding and user activation happens with a human touch. That’s how you create bonding and loyalty with your users and customers.”

One problem is that a lot of product education happens outside the product. Pyne makes this education take place inside the product with video. The problem is that it takes a long time to update video content.

“Recording product videos individually is prohibitively much more effort. We know it works well and drives conversions, but to produce and update videos when things change is a heavy lift, especially if you want to be agile with the content,” said Roman.

With Pyne, users can explore a product as if the best product expert were next to them. It lets companies simplify complex product experiences, onboard each user with a personal touch, and scale onboarding and activation processes. But to truly deliver a human touch, Pyne needed the most lifelike avatars possible.

Choosing an AI video platform with an API

When looking for an avatar solution for its AI-generated demo agent feature, Pyne explored Synthesia and other companies. Roman tested which avatars worked the best and excluded ones that didn’t have an API.

“We want our customers to be able to update their demos instantly through our platform. To do that, it needs to be a seamless experience, so we needed to provide them with an API,” said Roman. “The value of the API is that it ensures there is as little friction as possible between enabling the use case that the customer wants—which is to experiment with the onboarding and activation flows—and our platform. That’s why we chose HeyGen.”

HeyGen’s API seamlessly integrates avatar videos, interactive avatars, and localization into any digital experience. Pyne utilizes it for product features that let users adjust scripts to update demos in seconds, translate flows into different languages, and upload avatars once for all future videos. No reshoots or production teams are needed.

Pyne also chose HeyGen because it has the highest-quality, lifelike avatars on the market and was simply the easiest to use.

“Our customers come to the product and see the AI avatars and say, ‘Wow, this is so different, and I love watching it,’” said Roman. “The end user now has a higher attention span and can quickly consume more information.”

Activating users across the customer lifecycle

With Pyne’s HeyGen-powered platform, companies can drive adoption, conversion, and engagement of their user base, including:

Onboarding quicker and seeing 4x faster time to value

Increasing engagement by 10x vs. conventional product tours

Improving conversion by up to 2.3x

Retaining users 3x better

“What HeyGen really gave us is a new format that allows us to engage users in a way that simply wasn’t possible before,” said Roman. “We can now combine the best of how humans currently onboard people with how technology can onboard people on their own terms.”

- Roman Geugelin, CEO and Founder at Pyne.ai