당신의 비전을 매력적이고 전문적인 기업 주요 발표로 영상화하세요. HeyGen을 사용하면 카메라 앞에 서지 않고도 경영진이 출연하는 스튜디오 품질의 주요 발표를 제작할 수 있습니다. 일정 조정 문제도, 제작 지연도, 재촬영도 없습니다. 마지막 순간까지 편집도 가능합니다.
Whether it's your CEO, CMO, or a guest, HeyGen's photorealistic AI avatars let you feature your speakers without the need for travel, studio time, or memorizing scripts. Create custom avatars of your executives to deliver keynotes that feel personal, polished, and on-brand. With consistent delivery and zero production overhead, you can scale brand storytelling like never before.
Forget reshoots and production delays. HeyGen makes it easy to control every word of your keynote with intuitive script-based editing. Adjust your messaging on the fly, personalize intros for different audiences, and maintain brand tone across every video. You’re in complete command. Revise a line, and your presenter updates in seconds. It’s video production, simplified for marketing agility.
Reach global audiences with AI-powered localization in over 170 languages and dialects. HeyGen supports multilingual voiceovers, subtitle generation, and regional avatar delivery—all with a few clicks. Whether you're targeting enterprise customers or partners, your keynote feels native, authentic, and inclusive. Additionally, built-in accessibility features, such as captions and diverse voice options, ensure your message resonates across every screen.
네. HeyGen을 사용하면 짧은 비디오와 음성 샘플만으로 팀, 임원진을 포함한 맞춤형 아바타를 만들 수 있습니다. 우리는 생생한 디지털 프레젠터를 생성하여 귀사의 브랜드 목소리와 권위로 콘텐츠를 전달할 수 있습니다.
AI 스튜디오, HeyGen의 스크립트 기반 편집기를 사용하면 언제든지 비디오를 수정할 수 있습니다. 단순히 스크립트를 편집하면 변경 사항이 적용된 비디오가 다시 생성됩니다—다시 촬영하거나 편집할 필요가 없습니다.
HeyGen은 170개 이상의 언어와 방언에 대해 원어민처럼 들리는 음성과 자동 자막을 지원합니다. 각 시장에 맞는 기조 연설의 현지화된 버전을 다시 녹음할 필요 없이 생성할 수 있습니다.
HeyGen이 제작한 기조 연설 비디오는 수요에 따른 배포(이메일, 소셜 미디어, 랜딩 페이지)와 라이브 이벤트나 내부 타운홀 미팅을 위한 사전 녹화 세션으로 활용하기에 아주 좋습니다.
브랜드 키트를 사용하면 아바타 의상과 배경부터 글꼴 및 색상에 이르기까지 모든 것을 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 자체 시각 자료를 업로드하거나 브랜드 템플릿을 사용하여 팀과 캠페인 전반에 걸쳐 일관성을 유지하세요.
물론입니다. HeyGen은 마케터, 임원, 디자이너들이 왔다 갔다 하는 번거로움 없이 한 곳에서 협업할 수 있도록 팀 기반 편집 및 검토 워크플로우를 지원합니다.
네. 슬라이드, 비디오, 차트 및 기타 미디어를 직접 비디오에 업로드할 수 있습니다. HeyGen을 사용하면 시각 자료를 스크립트와 동기화하여 세련된 프레젠테이션 스타일의 흐름을 만들 수 있습니다.
AI 키노트 비디오는 랜딩 페이지에 내장되거나 이메일 캠페인을 통해 공유되며, 소셜 채널에 게시되거나 웨비나에서 사용될 수 있습니다. 많은 마케팅 팀은 이를 파트너 활성화나 내부 브리핑 자료로 재활용하기도 합니다.
시작하는 것은 쉽습니다. 무료 체험에 가입하여 사용 방법을 확인할 수 있습니다. 거기에서 아바타를 선택하고, 스크립트를 업로드하며, 몇 분 안에 비디오 제작을 시작할 수 있습니다. 저희 온보딩 팀이 경영진 비디오, 현지화 및 브랜딩에 대한 모범 사례를 안내해 드릴 준비가 되어 있습니다.
