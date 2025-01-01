HeyGen logo

임원의 시간을 묶지 않고 정교한 기조연설을 제공하세요

당신의 비전을 매력적이고 전문적인 기업 주요 발표로 영상화하세요. HeyGen을 사용하면 카메라 앞에 서지 않고도 경영진이 출연하는 스튜디오 품질의 주요 발표를 제작할 수 있습니다. 일정 조정 문제도, 제작 지연도, 재촬영도 없습니다. 마지막 순간까지 편집도 가능합니다.

혜택과 가치

현실적인 AI 아바타와 맞춤 스크립트로 여러분의 메시지를 한 단계 끌어올리세요

자주 묻는 질문

우리의 임원들을 AI 아바타로 사용해도 될까요?

네. HeyGen을 사용하면 짧은 비디오와 음성 샘플만으로 팀, 임원진을 포함한 맞춤형 아바타를 만들 수 있습니다. 우리는 생생한 디지털 프레젠터를 생성하여 귀사의 브랜드 목소리와 권위로 콘텐츠를 전달할 수 있습니다.

마지막 순간에 무언가 변경되면 기조 연설을 어떻게 업데이트하나요?

AI 스튜디오, HeyGen의 스크립트 기반 편집기를 사용하면 언제든지 비디오를 수정할 수 있습니다. 단순히 스크립트를 편집하면 변경 사항이 적용된 비디오가 다시 생성됩니다—다시 촬영하거나 편집할 필요가 없습니다.

여러 언어로 기조연설을 해야 한다면 어떻게 해야 하나요?

HeyGen은 170개 이상의 언어와 방언에 대해 원어민처럼 들리는 음성과 자동 자막을 지원합니다. 각 시장에 맞는 기조 연설의 현지화된 버전을 다시 녹음할 필요 없이 생성할 수 있습니다.

이것은 실시간 이벤트에 적합한가요, 아니면 단지 비동기적 배포에만 적합한가요?

HeyGen이 제작한 기조 연설 비디오는 수요에 따른 배포(이메일, 소셜 미디어, 랜딩 페이지)와 라이브 이벤트나 내부 타운홀 미팅을 위한 사전 녹화 세션으로 활용하기에 아주 좋습니다.

비디오가 우리 브랜드 기준에 부합하도록 어떻게 확실히 할 수 있나요?

브랜드 키트를 사용하면 아바타 의상과 배경부터 글꼴 및 색상에 이르기까지 모든 것을 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 자체 시각 자료를 업로드하거나 브랜드 템플릿을 사용하여 팀과 캠페인 전반에 걸쳐 일관성을 유지하세요.

여러 이해관계자가 기조 연설 비디오 작업에 협력할 수 있나요?

물론입니다. HeyGen은 마케터, 임원, 디자이너들이 왔다 갔다 하는 번거로움 없이 한 곳에서 협업할 수 있도록 팀 기반 편집 및 검토 워크플로우를 지원합니다.

키노트 비디오에 슬라이드, 차트 또는 기타 시각 자료를 포함할 수 있나요?

네. 슬라이드, 비디오, 차트 및 기타 미디어를 직접 비디오에 업로드할 수 있습니다. HeyGen을 사용하면 시각 자료를 스크립트와 동기화하여 세련된 프레젠테이션 스타일의 흐름을 만들 수 있습니다.

내 AI 기조연설을 가장 잘 배포하는 방법이 무엇일까요?

AI 키노트 비디오는 랜딩 페이지에 내장되거나 이메일 캠페인을 통해 공유되며, 소셜 채널에 게시되거나 웨비나에서 사용될 수 있습니다. 많은 마케팅 팀은 이를 파트너 활성화나 내부 브리핑 자료로 재활용하기도 합니다.

키노트 비디오 제작을 위해 HeyGen을 어떻게 시작하나요?

시작하는 것은 쉽습니다. 무료 체험에 가입하여 사용 방법을 확인할 수 있습니다. 거기에서 아바타를 선택하고, 스크립트를 업로드하며, 몇 분 안에 비디오 제작을 시작할 수 있습니다. 저희 온보딩 팀이 경영진 비디오, 현지화 및 브랜딩에 대한 모범 사례를 안내해 드릴 준비가 되어 있습니다.

