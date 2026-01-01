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HeyGen per le agenzie: la guida definitiva per iniziare con i video AIHeyGen per L&D: la guida definitiva per iniziare subito con i video AIHeyGen per i marketer: la guida definitiva per iniziare con i video AI
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Guide ai laboratori pratici

Che tu stia appena iniziando o voglia portare la tua strategia video al livello successivo, queste guide sono pensate per aiutarti a ottenere il massimo da HeyGen. Dalla padronanza del Video Agent alla creazione di video esplicativi di prodotto coinvolgenti e al racconto della storia del tuo brand, ogni guida offre istruzioni pratiche e passo dopo passo per aiutarti a creare video professionali basati sull’AI con sicurezza. Esplora le risorse qui sotto e inizia a creare.

How to get the most out of HeyGen's Video Agent

Unlock the full potential of HeyGen's Video Agent with this step-by-step guide. Learn how to set up, customize, and optimize your AI-powered video agent to create engaging, professional-quality videos with ease.

How to use HeyGen to create product explainer videos

Discover how to bring your products to life with HeyGen. This guide walks you through creating clear, compelling explainer videos that showcase your product's features and benefits, perfect for landing pages, sales decks, and more.

How to use HeyGen to market and tell your brand story

Learn how to harness HeyGen's AI video tools to craft authentic, visually stunning brand stories. From scripting to final output, this guide covers everything you need to connect with your audience and make your brand memorable.