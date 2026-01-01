Prendi confidenza con la dashboard di HeyGen e con la navigazione principale, così potrai configurare il tuo account in modo sicuro e iniziare subito a creare

Step 1: land on your dashboard

When you log in, you’ll arrive at your dashboard. This is your central hub inside HeyGen.

Here, you can:

Access all your projects

Manage and edit your videos

Share completed content

You’ll return to this space frequently, so it’s important to understand how it’s organized.

Step 2: explore the main navigation menu

On the left side of the screen, you’ll find the main navigation menu. This panel gives you access to the tools you’ll use throughout your workflow.

From here, you can:

Create and manage videos

Organize and use assets

Work with avatars, voices, and translations

Becoming familiar with this menu will make everything else easier.

Step 3: review the getting started panel

On your dashboard, you’ll also see the getting started panel. This section walks you through the essential setup steps to ensure nothing important is missed.

As you complete each task, it’s automatically checked off. If you pause, you can return later and continue where you left off.

Step 4: complete your initial setup tasks

The tasks shown may vary depending on your role. They can include:

Setting up your workspace

Inviting teammates

Reviewing basic security settings

You don’t need to complete everything at once. HeyGen is designed to let you move at your own pace.

Step 5: focus on readiness

At this stage, the goal isn’t perfection. It’s simply making sure your account is properly set up so you’re ready when you’re ready to create.

Step 6: move into video creation

Once you’re oriented and your setup is complete, you’re ready for the next phase.

In the next course, you’ll create your first video and begin working hands-on inside HeyGen’s ai studio.