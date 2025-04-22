For STUDIO 47, a leading regional news broadcaster in Germany, delivering continuous news for the North Rhine-Westphalia region, the country’s most populous state, is no easy task. To stay on top of breaking news, investigative journalism, and innovative stories, STUDIO 47 needs its newsroom to maintain high output and speed while keeping a high standard for quality and accuracy when producing stories. Since integrating HeyGen’s AI avatars to streamline video production, STUDIO 47 is not just reporting on innovation in the region—they are making headlines themselves.
“Our core goal is to free up journalists for higher-value tasks by using AI as a ‘journalistic dishwasher’—handling routine work so editors can focus on investigative and in-depth reporting,” said Sascha Devigne, editor-in-chief at STUDIO 47.
Addressing limited resources in the newsroom
With over 6,50,000 viewers and a news channel running 24/7, limited personnel and technical resources restricted the amount of content that editors and news anchors could produce at STUDIO 47. In the wider local journalism industry, STUDIO 47 has faced the same challenges as other media companies: tightening budgets, evolving audience preferences, and rising production costs. Yet, the importance of local news stations and their role in delivering relevant content to their audiences remains critical. Sascha is under pressure to help his company and other media organisations in Germany navigate these challenges.
In a recent blog article, he shares, “The economic situation is affecting many regional and local media companies that are looking for cost optimisation. And since AI and automation can be an excellent way to reduce costs without compromising on quality, we should not be afraid of them. We should welcome this technology and make the best possible use of it in our editorial work.”
Using HeyGen’s AI technology to scale high-quality content
As STUDIO 47 leaned into AI to modernize workflows, it turned to HeyGen to power NewsHub, its newsroom platform. With HeyGen’s features, the team can use AI to create scripts, automate voice-over production, generate AI avatars for its news presenters, and adapt content for multi-channel distribution across television, web, and social media. HeyGen enables seamless narration, increased reach through AI-powered localization, faster news delivery, and significant cost savings. Furthermore, HeyGen’s API integration works seamlessly within STUDIO 47’s existing newsroom suite of AI tools, including NewsHub, BotCast, and ClipSense.
Given its industry’s dependence on news anchors and reporters, the most compelling feature for STUDIO 47 is HeyGen’s scalable and high-quality AI avatars.
Before HeyGen, producing daily and breaking news was both resource- and cost-intensive: it required dedicated studio time, depended on limited presenter availability, and involved expensive post-production work. With HeyGen, the team created digital avatars of beloved TV presenters who were a familiar face to its many viewers.
HeyGen's high-quality AI avatars transformed STUDIO 47's workflow by eliminating the need for studio recordings and reporter scheduling. The AI avatars enabled 24/7 content production, expanded multi-lingual offerings, and reduced production costs by 60%—ultimately allowing STUDIO 47 to scale its news output.
“HeyGen has fundamentally changed how STUDIO 47 produces news. By integrating AI avatars into our newsroom, we redefined regional journalism, making it scalable, cost-efficient, and future-proof,” said Sascha.
Broadcasting solutions for the wider industry
In addition to delivering regional news to Germany’s most populous state, STUDIO 47 provides media production services to customers across Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands, including regional and local media organisations, online media platforms, and digital newsrooms. These media production services include the AI-powered solutions they have developed to support other newsrooms and media companies. With HeyGen, STUDIO 47 has achieved news production that is 80% faster and a 60% reduction in studio and post-production costs.
It’s through this partnership that STUDIO 47 can rewrite the playbook for journalism—ultimately future-proofing the industry by driving cost-savings and building out a constant content engine.