AI Video Upscaler App for 4K-Quality
Upscale any video to 4K with diffusion-based AI built directly into HeyGen Apps. Choose between Standard and Precise engines, export at 1080p or 4K, adjust the frame rate up to 120fps, and upload MP4, MOV, or WEBM files. Pricing is based on video length, with per-second credit usage.
Features of the AI video upscaler
Standard and precise upscaling engines
The two engines cater to different requirements. Standard offers a fast, clean upscale for high-volume workflows where speed is crucial. Precise runs a diffusion-based model that reconstructs fine detail, natural facial texture, clearly readable text, and realistic fabric and foliage right down to the pixel level. Precise delivers the highest-fidelity output for final deliverables, client projects, and content that will be viewed on large screens. You can switch between engines on any project without uploading again. Pair your upscaled output with any AI Video Generator workflow, and the final render will look sharp and consistent at any viewing distance.
1080p and 4K output resolution
Select your target resolution before processing. The AI model accepts footage at any starting resolution from 360p upwards and scales it to either 1080p or 4K. The Precise engine adjusts reconstruction intensity based on input quality, applying stronger detail generation to lower-resolution sources and lighter refinement to footage already close to the target. The output downloads are ready for publishing, embedding, or archiving with no extra encoding step. Use it after a Text to Video render to bring AI-generated content up to broadcast resolution.
Frame rate control up to 120 fps
Set the output frame rate to Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps. AI frame interpolation generates smooth, natural in-between frames so choppy footage becomes fluid, action sequences play cleanly, and slow-motion content looks cinematic. Higher frame rates paired with 4K resolution produce output that feels premium on monitors, projectors, and large displays. Apply a frame rate boost to smooth out AI Video Editor exports or give AI-generated clips more polished playback.
Integrated de-noising and de-aliasing
The Precise engine denoises, de-aliases, and sharpens in a single upscale pass. Grain, chroma noise, compression banding, jagged edges, and staircase artefacts are corrected frame by frame without any separate processing step. The model distinguishes genuine texture from noise, so skin looks natural, text stays crisp, and edges remain clean. No additional filters or plugins are required. Run the output through a Subtitle Generator and your overlays will sit on artefact-free frames.
Temporal consistency across frames
Upscaling frames one by one can create shimmer, flicker, and crawling artefacts during playback. The AI model analyses motion and detail flow between frames to maintain full temporal consistency. Moving objects stay stable, flat backgrounds remain clean without banding flicker, and colour stays consistent from the first frame to the last. Combined with frame interpolation, the result is smooth, flicker-free playback at any resolution and frame rate on content like product demo video deliverables.
Use cases
Upscale GenAI video from 720p to 4K resolution
Output from Sora, Kling, Veo, and similar models often caps at 720p or 1080p with softness and aliasing. Select Precise engine, set output to 4K, and the diffusion model reconstructs native-looking detail tuned specifically for AI-generated footage.
Restore old VHS, miniDV, and 8mm video footage
Archival transfers carry decades of grain, noise, and resolution loss. Upload the file, choose Precise for maximum detail reconstruction, and output at 1080p or 4K. The integrated denoiser removes grain while the upscaler rebuilds sharpness frame by frame.
Smoothen choppy footage to 60 or 120fps
Low-frame-rate recordings, screen captures, and older clips play with visible judder. Set output frame rate to 60 or 120fps and the interpolation engine generates clean in-between frames, turning stuttery playback into fluid motion.
Sharpen webcam and screen recordings
Compressed Zoom calls, webinar exports, and screen captures look soft on playback. Upscale to 1080p or 4K with Standard engine for fast turnaround, delivering clear footage for Course Builder libraries and on-demand viewing.
Clean up low-light and noisy video footage
High-ISO indoor clips, nighttime recordings, and poorly lit interviews carry visible chroma noise. The Precise engine denoises while upscaling, removing grain without the over-smoothed plastic look that standard filters produce. Output retains natural skin and marketing videos texture.
Upscale translated or dubbed videos
Re-encoding during AI Dubbing or translation introduces compression artifacts. Run the localized file through the upscaler as a final step to restore sharpness and match every language variant to the original master quality.
How it works
Upload a video, configure the engine, resolution, and frame rate, then render a 4K output. No software, no GPU, no editing skills required.
Upload your video
Drag an MP4, MOV, or WEBM file into the uploader, or click Choose file. All input resolutions are accepted.
Select engine and settings
Choose Standard or Precise. Set the output to 1080p or 4K. Set the frame rate to Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps.
Let AI enhance every single frame
The AI denoises, sharpens, and upscales each frame — automatically reconstructing detail, texture, and clarity.
Download and publish
Get your enhanced video back, ready to use. No extra encoding, no editing — simply publish.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Precise upscale engine and how does it work?
The Precise engine is powered by Topaz Labs Starlight Precise 2.5, a diffusion-based upscaling model trained on millions of video frames. It reconstructs fine texture, natural facial detail, fabric structure, and readable text at the pixel level. Unlike standard interpolation that stretches pixels, the diffusion model generates plausible new detail based on the scene context, so the output looks as if it was originally shot at the higher resolution.
What is the difference between the Standard and Precise engines?
Standard offers a fast, clean resolution boost, suitable for high-volume workflows where speed matters more than pixel-level fidelity. Precise runs the diffusion-based model for maximum detail reconstruction. Precise is recommended for final deliverables, client-facing content, and anything viewed on large displays. Standard is ideal for drafts, internal reviews, and batch processing.
Can I upscale AI-generated video from Sora, Kling, or Veo?
Yes. The Precise engine is specifically optimised for generative AI footage, which often has subtle softness, aliasing, and frame inconsistencies that standard upscaling can exaggerate. It corrects these patterns while preserving the creative intent, bringing Script to Video output and prompt-based generations to clean, natural-looking 4K.
Which video formats and input resolutions do you support?
The upscaler accepts MP4, MOV, and WEBM files at any input resolution from 360p upwards. You can set the output to 1080p or 4K. The AI model adjusts reconstruction intensity based on the starting quality, applying stronger enhancement to lower-resolution sources and lighter refinement to footage that is already closer to the target.
How does the frame rate adjustment function?
You can choose Original, 30, 60, 90, or 120fps as the output frame rate. AI frame interpolation analyses the motion between existing frames and generates smooth in-between frames. For social content, 30 or 60fps works well. For action-heavy, cinematic, or large-screen content, 90 or 120fps provides visibly smoother motion.
Does the upscaler automatically remove noise and compression artefacts?
Yes. The Precise engine carries out denoising, de-aliasing, and artefact removal as an integrated part of the upscale pass. It distinguishes genuine texture from grain, chroma noise, and compression banding, removing unwanted elements while keeping edges and detail intact. No separate denoise step or plugin is required.
What is the cost of each upscale conversion?
Upscaling pricing is based on video length — credits are deducted per second of output from your shared credit pool. Your balance is visible on the timeline in the HeyGen editor. Paid plans starting at $24 per month include premium credits covering upscaling along with features like AI Voice Cloning and Face Swap.
Can I preview the upscaled video before using my credits?
Yes. The upscaler processes a short preview with your chosen engine, resolution, and frame rate before you proceed. You can adjust the settings and compare the input with the output until the result meets your standard. Credits are deducted only when you confirm the full render.
Can I upscale videos after translating or dubbing them?
Yes. Videos processed through the Video Translator or AI Lip Sync pipeline lose some quality due to re-encoding. Running the localised file through the upscaler restores sharpness and helps ensure each language version matches the original. Pricing for each variant is based on its length.
Do I need to install any software or have a powerful GPU?
No. The upscaler runs entirely in the browser through HeyGen Apps. All rendering is handled by cloud-based GPUs. There is nothing to install, no specific system requirements, and no local GPU needed. Upload your MP4, MOV, or WEBM file, configure the settings, preview, and the cloud will handle all the rendering.
Start creating with HeyGen
Upscale your videos to stunning 4K with diffusion-based AI. No software, no GPU, and no editing skills required.