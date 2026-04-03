The two engines cater to different requirements. Standard offers a fast, clean upscale for high-volume workflows where speed is crucial. Precise runs a diffusion-based model that reconstructs fine detail, natural facial texture, clearly readable text, and realistic fabric and foliage right down to the pixel level. Precise delivers the highest-fidelity output for final deliverables, client projects, and content that will be viewed on large screens. You can switch between engines on any project without uploading again. Pair your upscaled output with any AI Video Generator workflow, and the final render will look sharp and consistent at any viewing distance.