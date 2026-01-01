Batch video creator for script and avatar variations at scale
Multiply scripts across HeyGen avatars and render every variant in a single batch run. Write ten scripts, pick five presenters, and get fifty videos. No filming or per‑video setup required. Ideal for A/B testing, multi‑avatar campaigns, and fast iteration.
Features of the batch video creator
Script duration avatar multiplier
Enter multiple scripts and pick multiple avatars. HeyGen's batch engine multiplies them into the full matrix of videos in a single run, rendering each combination in parallel through the AI Video Generator. Skip the manual queue management and the one-video-at-a-time grind. Every cell in your matrix gets its own render, labelled and organised so you can match outputs back to the script and presenter that produced them.
Video variant testing across avatars and scripts
Generate multiple versions of the same message by pairing different scripts with different avatars. Each combination renders as its own labelled video so you can review, compare, and send the right variant to the right audience. Use the outputs as creative tests across channels without any manual re-recording.
Project name and aspect ratio controls
Set a project name to keep your batch organised in your HeyGen library, and choose between Portrait (9:16) for social or Landscape (16:9) for presentations and ads. Every video in the batch renders in the selected format, so your outputs are platform-ready without any post-processing.
AI avatar and voice selection for each combination
Pick from HeyGen's library of AI avatars — each with a bundled voice and presentation style. Add multiple avatars to your batch and pair each with any of your scripts. Every avatar renders its assigned script independently, giving you a complete set of presenter variants from a single batch run.
Batch render and organised output
Every finished video lands in your HeyGen library, labelled with the script and avatar combination it came from, so you can find and share the right cut instantly. Run as many combinations at once as your plan allows — no manual queuing, no waiting between renders.
Use cases
Paid ad creative testing at scale
Traditional creative testing means studio time, casting presenters, and editing each variant by hand. With the batch video creator, write your script variants, pair them with different avatars, and ship a full creative test to Meta or TikTok in an afternoon instead of a month.
Multi-avatar brand campaign launches
Global campaigns need different presenters for different markets or audience segments. Filming localized versions kills budget and calendar. With text-to-video batching, one script becomes five presenter-matched videos in a single run, launching every market on day one.
Onboarding variations by role
New hires across departments need tailored onboarding content, but filming one clip per role does not scale. With script and avatar variation, HR writes a base script, adds role callouts, pairs each with a different presenter, and ships the full library in hours.
Fast iteration for growth teams
Growth teams need new creative every week for paid and organic channels. Traditional production cannot keep that cadence. With the batch video creator, generate a dozen variants each sprint, test them in-market, and feed winners into the next batch on repeat.
Personalised sales outreach videos
Sales reps who send video messages close more meetings, but recording a personalized clip per prospect does not scale. With script and avatar batching, sales ops writes templates with swappable variables, picks avatars, and ships a library that reps can send on demand.
Social content at a consistent cadence
Brand social accounts need consistent content to stay relevant, but filming daily is unsustainable. Text-to-video batching turns one content calendar into a week of clips in a single run, freeing your social team to focus on strategy and distribution instead of filming.
How it works
Run your first batch in four steps that take you from a set of scripts to a library of polished video variants.
Write your scripts
Write or paste your scripts. Mark the variables you want to swap for each row in the batch.
Choose avatars and voices
Choose presenters from the avatar library and pair them with voices from 300+ options, or clone your own voice.
Configure branding and output
Lock your brand template, aspect ratio, and output format. Preview a single row before running.
Run the batch
Launch the batch. Every video is saved with labels in your HeyGen library, ready to download or publish.
Frequently Asked Questions
What exactly does HeyGen's batch video creator do in the platform UI?
The UI takes your scripts and your chosen avatars and generates a video for every combination in a single run. It’s a script-times-avatar multiplier for rapid creative variation. CSV-driven, row-by-row personalisation runs through HeyGen's API, not the UI.
How many videos can I generate in one batch run?
The batch handles hundreds of combinations per run. The ceiling depends on your plan tier, with paid plans designed for high-volume creative testing. Whether it is 20 variants for A/B tests or 200 for a full campaign, the batch renders them in parallel.
Can I use CSV-based personalisation, similar to merge fields in a mail merge?
Row-by-row CSV personalisation with merge fields runs through HeyGen's API, not the platform UI. The UI handles script and avatar variation for creative testing. Teams needing recipient-level personalised videos build on the API directly, outside the batch UI.
How is this different from an AI Video Generator?
A standard AI Video Generator produces one video per prompt. The batch video creator runs multiple scripts across many avatars in parallel, so you define the creative matrix once and render it in a single operation instead of generating each variant manually.
Can I clone my voice and use it in every video in the batch?
Clone your voice from a short sample and apply it across every video in the batch. Each script variant renders in your voice, so the full creative set remains consistent with your brand even when avatars change across rows. Voice cloning works in 175+ languages.
How long does it take to render a batch of 50 videos?
Batches render in parallel, so 50 videos usually finish in about the same time a single video would take on its own, depending on script length and output settings. You are not waiting a minute per video in a queue. The engine parallelises the entire matrix.
Can I reuse my brand template across different batches?
Create a brand template once with logos, colours, on-screen layouts, intro and outro cards, and music. Every batch you launch uses this template, and any updates automatically apply to new renders. The same system supports one variant or a hundred.
Can I send finished videos directly into my CRM or advertising platform?
Videos export as standard MP4 files, labelled by the script and avatar they were generated from, so routing them to your DAM, CRM, or ad platform is a straightforward step. For automated pipelines, HeyGen's API connects the batch output to external tools programmatically.
Is there a free way to try HeyGen's batch video creator?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required, so you can generate videos and test the workflow. Batch Mode and voice cloning are available on paid plans starting at $24 per month, with higher volume limits for teams running creative tests at production scale.
Who typically uses the batch video creator on a day-to-day basis?
Creative teams running paid ad tests, marketing teams launching multi-market campaigns, growth teams iterating quickly on new creatives, and sales ops building presenter-led video libraries at scale all use batch. It suits any team that needs high production volume without the extra overhead.
Start creating with HeyGen
Generate hundreds of video variants from a single set of scripts and avatars. No cameras, no per‑video setup required.