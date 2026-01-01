AI Product Placement Video for branded, shelf-ready edits
Turn any product asset into a polished, on-brand video with HeyGen's AI Product Placement Video. Upload a packshot, choose a scene, and the platform places the product into a lifelike setting with accurate lighting, scale, and motion. No photoshoots, no CGI pipeline, no prior editing experience required. Works well for ecommerce, UGC ads, social content, and multi-market launches.
Key features of AI product placement video
Product image and avatar upload
Upload a product photo and a face photo — your own or a sample — and HeyGen combines them into a presenter video that showcases your product. The product image should be 720p or higher, with the product clearly visible in the centre. The avatar image needs a clearly visible face. No studio setup, no green screen, no filming required.
Script-led product narration
Add a script to your product video and HeyGen generates synchronised narration in your avatar's voice. Write or paste copy describing your product's features, benefits, or call to action, and the AI matches the audio to the presenter's on-screen delivery. Available in 175+ languages with AI Voice Cloning and lip sync for global campaigns.
Combined image creation
After you upload your product and avatar photos, HeyGen generates a combined visual that places the presenter next to the product. Review this composite before moving ahead to the full video render. This step allows you to confirm the pairing looks correct before you proceed with the complete production.
High-quality video output for product marketing campaigns
Use cases
Ecommerce product launches
Need scroll-stopping product ads for your online store? Upload your product photo, select an environment that resonates with your target customer, and generate a polished promo video ad ready to publish on your storefront or paid channels within minutes.
UGC-style ads without creator briefs
Need consistent product content across channels? Generate variations from a single photo and choose the resolution that fits each destination, creating a steady pipeline of AI Social Media content that keeps your feed active.
Seasonal campaign updates
Need to build hype around a new release before the physical product is widely available? Generate aspirational lifestyle scenes showcasing your product in use before it ships, creating marketing videos that drive pre-orders and waitlist signups.
Social shorts for TikTok and Reels
Need video content for Amazon, Shopify, or retail partner pages? Produce listing videos for your entire catalog from product photos alone, boosting conversion rates with engaging visuals that highlight features in realistic settings.
Retail and in-store displays
Need authentic-looking content without hiring creators? Generate lifestyle scenes that place your product in relatable environments, pairing them with AI UGC Video presenters who deliver scripted reviews with the look and feel of organic creator content.
B2B product demos and presentations
Need to localize product ads for international markets? Generate one master product video and translate the narration and on-screen text into 175+ languages using HeyGen's AI Dubbing engine, delivering localized ads to every market simultaneously.
How it Works
Create AI product placement video ads in four clear steps that take you from a product photo to a polished, platform-ready video ad.
Upload your product
Upload a packshot, 3D model, or clean product image. Confirm the category, size, and any brand details you want to keep unchanged.
Choose a scene
Pick a template or describe a scene. Review the lighting and composition before finalising it.
Refine the placement
Adjust position and scale. Add captions, voice-over, and disclaimers. Preview the full cut before rendering.
Render and publish
Generate in HD and export to your DAM, ad platform, or storefront. Reuse the template for every future variant.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an AI Product Placement Video and how is it different from CGI?
An AI Product Placement Video is a video ad where your product is digitally placed into a realistic, AI-generated scene rather than being physically filmed in a studio. You upload a product photo, HeyGen's AI builds an environment around it with accurate lighting and depth, adds motion and narration, and renders a finished video. The result looks like a professionally filmed product ad, without any physical production.
How realistic is the final placement compared to an actual photoshoot?
HeyGen's rendering engine matches lighting direction, shadow placement, surface reflections, and spatial scale to the generated environment. Products are integrated into scenes at the pixel level, not simply layered on top. The output is designed to meet the quality standards of paid ad platforms and product listing pages, where viewers expect polished, studio-grade visuals.
Can I use my own scene, or only the stock library?
Yes. You only need a product photo, which can come from a render, a manufacturer sample image, or a 3D mock-up. This makes AI Product Placement Video particularly useful for pre-launch campaigns, crowdfunding promotions, and product announcements where physical inventory is not yet available for traditional shoots.
Can it handle multiple products in a single video?
There is no fixed limit. You can generate dozens of variations by changing the scene environment, narration language, and visual style. This makes it practical to produce a complete set of ad creatives for A/B testing from a single product image, all within one session.
Can I create product videos in multiple languages?
Yes. Write your script once and HeyGen generates narration in 175+ languages and dialects with natural pacing and pronunciation. You can also clone a specific brand voice and apply it across every language version. Combined with localised captions, one product placement video becomes a complete global advertising asset without re-recording or re-filming anything.
How long does it take to create a product placement video?
A traditional product video shoot requires renting a studio, hiring a photographer and crew, arranging props and set design, filming from multiple angles, and editing in post-production. That process typically costs thousands of dollars and takes several days or even weeks. AI Product Placement delivers comparable visual quality from a single product photo in minutes at a fraction of the cost, and every variation or update is free from the need to reshoot.
Can I batch multiple product videos for a catalogue?
HeyGen exports product placement videos in MP4 format. The aspect ratio of the output matches your original product image, and the resolution can be adjusted for each render. Subtitles can be exported as SRT files to support accessibility and meet platform compliance requirements.
How much does an AI Product Placement Video cost on HeyGen?
HeyGen offers a free plan with no credit card required, which allows you to explore the product placement workflow and generate videos. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock higher-resolution exports, longer video durations, voice cloning, and access to the complete library of scene templates and visual styles.
How do I ensure every variant visibly stays on brand?
Yes. The videos HeyGen generates are designed for commercial use across all major ad platforms. The output meets the technical specifications for Meta Ads, Google Ads, and TikTok Ads Manager, including resolution, aspect ratio, and file size requirements. You own the output and can publish it directly to your ad accounts.
Can I use the generated product videos in paid ads and retail?
Set up a brand template with your logo, colour palette, fonts, intro and outro cards, and preferred visual style. HeyGen applies these settings to every video you generate, ensuring a unified look across your entire product catalogue and campaign. Updates to the template are applied to new renders without having to rebuild existing videos from scratch.
Start Creating Product Placement Videos Today
Create professional product placement video ads from a single photo. No studio, no cameras, and no editing required.