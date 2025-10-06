Powered by OpenAI Sora 2

OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and control across multi-shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronised sound effects.

With HeyGen, that capability is now available directly in your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.