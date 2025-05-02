Resize your video quickly and keep it looking clear, clean and ready for any platform. HeyGen helps you adjust dimensions in minutes, whether you need a vertical format for TikTok, a square layout for Instagram or a widescreen clip for YouTube. With the right size, your video displays correctly, avoids unwanted cropping and delivers a smoother viewing experience.
Need your videos to fit perfectly on every platform?
Different platforms have different video requirements, and the wrong size can lead to awkward cuts, distorted frames or lost details. When your video is resized correctly, it fits the screen naturally, maintains its quality and helps your message land without distractions.
Most modern editors support resizing features, from simple aspect-ratio changes to more advanced controls that help you fix stretched or distorted footage. With HeyGen, you can resize your video in a way that keeps your workflow simple while ensuring your content looks polished on every device.
Best practices for resizing videos
• Aspect ratio options: Switch between vertical, square or horizontal formats so your video fits perfectly on the platform you’re posting to.
• Resize without losing clarity: Smart scaling helps your video stay clear and smooth even when you adjust the dimensions.
• Custom width and height setting: Ideal for creators who need more control over exact sizes and layouts.
• Fix stretched or distorted clips: Correct footage that was recorded in the wrong shape so it looks natural again.
• Presets for social platforms: Use built-in sizes for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and more to save time.
• Resize videos in your browser: Adjust the size online without downloading software or setting up complicated tools.
• Works for all video types: Whether it’s social content, product demos, training videos or long-form projects, resizing helps your video look clean and intentional.
Improving reach with resized videos
Resizing videos makes your content more versatile and suitable for different platforms, increasing visibility and engagement potential. With the right size and format, your videos can reach a wider audience and look polished wherever they’re shared.
HeyGen’s resize video tool makes resizing simple while preserving video quality. By adapting content to fit platform-specific formats, you improve versatility and engagement. With our intuitive platform, you can adapt your videos to fit any platform or purpose quickly and easily.
Trim, resize & repurpose your videos in 4 easy steps
Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content.
Choose the file you want to resize from your device.
Pick a preset or enter custom dimensions that match your platform.
Make small changes to keep your subject centred when switching formats.
Check for clarity, motion alignment, or unwanted cropping.
Use a smart scaling tool that adjusts dimensions without stretching or distorting your footage. HeyGen maintains clarity during resizing so your video stays sharp even when switching formats. For trimming before resizing, try the Online Video Trimmer
TikTok, Reels and Shorts work best with the 9:16 vertical format, while Instagram feeds support square (1:1) and 4:5. YouTube and training videos fit widescreen (16:9). Choosing the right size helps your content display properly across platforms.
Yes. HeyGen lets you resize videos entirely in your browser, no apps, downloads or technical setup required. Just upload your file, choose your size and export a clean, platform-ready video in minutes. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.
Resizing adjusts the overall dimensions of your video, while cropping removes parts of the frame. Many creators resize first to match the platform, then crop for precise framing and composition.
Yes. HeyGen lets you adjust both dimensions and resolution in a single step, helping you tailor your video for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and more without creating distortion. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29
Use aspect-ratio correction to restore natural proportions. HeyGen automatically adjusts your layout so subjects look balanced and centred instead of stretched across the frame. Create high-quality AI content with 135,807,118 videos generated.
Absolutely. MP4 is widely supported and can be resized, reframed and exported without compatibility issues. After resizing, you can also reformat your clip using the Repurpose Video Tool
It can if done incorrectly, but HeyGen uses optimised scaling to preserve sharpness and colour. Previewing before export ensures your resized video stays clean and professional across devices and platforms.
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