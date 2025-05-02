Say hello to Avatar V, the most lifelike avatar we’ve ever made. Create yours for free

Resize video

Resize your video quickly and keep it looking clear, clean and ready for any platform. HeyGen helps you adjust dimensions in minutes, whether you need a vertical format for TikTok, a square layout for Instagram or a widescreen clip for YouTube. With the right size, your video displays correctly, avoids unwanted cropping and delivers a smoother viewing experience.

Resize Video
135,822,018Videos generated
110,337,615Avatars generated
18,699,176Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.
Resize video

Need your videos to fit perfectly on every platform?

Different platforms have different video requirements, and the wrong size can lead to awkward cuts, distorted frames or lost details. When your video is resized correctly, it fits the screen naturally, maintains its quality and helps your message land without distractions.

Most modern editors support resizing features, from simple aspect-ratio changes to more advanced controls that help you fix stretched or distorted footage. With HeyGen, you can resize your video in a way that keeps your workflow simple while ensuring your content looks polished on every device.

Get started for free →
weekly report learn a language timeline week 5 week 6 week 7
Resize video

Best practices for resizing videos

• Aspect ratio options: Switch between vertical, square or horizontal formats so your video fits perfectly on the platform you’re posting to.
• Resize without losing clarity: Smart scaling helps your video stay clear and smooth even when you adjust the dimensions.
• Custom width and height setting: Ideal for creators who need more control over exact sizes and layouts.

• Fix stretched or distorted clips: Correct footage that was recorded in the wrong shape so it looks natural again.
• Presets for social platforms: Use built-in sizes for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts and more to save time.
• Resize videos in your browser: Adjust the size online without downloading software or setting up complicated tools.
• Works for all video types: Whether it’s social content, product demos, training videos or long-form projects, resizing helps your video look clean and intentional.

Get started for free →
a screen that says create new voice on it
Resize video

Improving reach with resized videos

Resizing videos makes your content more versatile and suitable for different platforms, increasing visibility and engagement potential. With the right size and format, your videos can reach a wider audience and look polished wherever they’re shared.

HeyGen’s resize video tool makes resizing simple while preserving video quality. By adapting content to fit platform-specific formats, you improve versatility and engagement. With our intuitive platform, you can adapt your videos to fit any platform or purpose quickly and easily.

Get started for free →
a phone screen that says avatar video on it
How it works

Trim, resize & repurpose your videos in 4 easy steps

Use AI-powered Instant Highlight to quickly find and share the best parts of your content.

Step 1

Upload your video

Choose the file you want to resize from your device.

Step 2

Select a new size or aspect ratio

Pick a preset or enter custom dimensions that match your platform.

Step 3

Adjust the framing

Make small changes to keep your subject centred when switching formats.

Step 4

Preview your video

Check for clarity, motion alignment, or unwanted cropping.

Resize video FAQs

How do I resize a video without losing quality?

Use a smart scaling tool that adjusts dimensions without stretching or distorting your footage. HeyGen maintains clarity during resizing so your video stays sharp even when switching formats. For trimming before resizing, try the Online Video Trimmer

Which aspect ratio works best for TikTok, Instagram or Shorts?

TikTok, Reels and Shorts work best with the 9:16 vertical format, while Instagram feeds support square (1:1) and 4:5. YouTube and training videos fit widescreen (16:9). Choosing the right size helps your content display properly across platforms.

Can I resize a video online?

Yes. HeyGen lets you resize videos entirely in your browser, no apps, downloads or technical setup required. Just upload your file, choose your size and export a clean, platform-ready video in minutes. Unlock premium AI video features with plans starting at $49 per month.

What’s the difference between resizing and cropping a video?

Resizing adjusts the overall dimensions of your video, while cropping removes parts of the frame. Many creators resize first to match the platform, then crop for precise framing and composition.

Can I change the resolution and aspect ratio at the same time?

Yes. HeyGen lets you adjust both dimensions and resolution in a single step, helping you tailor your video for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and more without creating distortion. For individual creators, the Creator plan starts at $29

How do I fix a stretched or distorted video?

Use aspect-ratio correction to restore natural proportions. HeyGen automatically adjusts your layout so subjects look balanced and centred instead of stretched across the frame. Create high-quality AI content with 135,807,118 videos generated.

Can I resize MP4 files?

Absolutely. MP4 is widely supported and can be resized, reframed and exported without compatibility issues. After resizing, you can also reformat your clip using the Repurpose Video Tool

Does resizing reduce video quality?

It can if done incorrectly, but HeyGen uses optimised scaling to preserve sharpness and colour. Previewing before export ensures your resized video stays clean and professional across devices and platforms.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Start creating with HeyGen

Turn your ideas into professional videos with AI.

Get started free →
CTA background