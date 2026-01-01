OpenAI Sora 2 now built into HeyGen

HeyGen and Sora 2 integration gives creators, educators, entrepreneurs, and businesses the ability to generate cinematic B-roll, scenes, and visuals directly inside their workflow. This integration makes storytelling faster, more creative, and more impactful without adding extra steps.

115,822,233Videos generiert
89,720,239Avatare generiert
15,982,222Videos übersetzt
Die weltweit führenden Unternehmen vertrauen HeyGen
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Millionen Menschen weltweit vertrauen uns, um ihre Geschichten zum Leben zu erwecken.

Creativity unlocked

You can generate B-roll, scenes, and visuals instantly with a simple prompt. This expands the creative range of every video project and lets you move from an idea to supporting visuals in seconds with HeyGen’s built-in AI B-roll generator.

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Seamless in workflow

There is no app switching, no exports, and no extra tools required. Everything happens inside HeyGen, where users already create. This keeps workflows simple while making every video more dynamic.

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High quality visuals and layouts

Use built in visuals or upload your own screenshots, recordings, or brand assets. HeyGen maintains clean layouts, readable text placement, and consistent spacing so viewers stay focused on the instruction rather than visual clutter. Every scene is optimized for clarity and learning., normal

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Value to communication

You can add clarity with contextual visuals that support your message. This makes communication more effective and impactful. At the same time, you reduce production time without sacrificing creativity.

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Powered by OpenAI Sora 2

OpenAI Sora 2 is the advanced video and audio generation model that powers HeyGen’s new storytelling features. It delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability across multi shot sequences. Sora 2 excels at producing realistic, anime-style, and cinematic AI visuals with synchronized sound effects.

With HeyGen, that power is now available directly inside your workflow and through the new Sora 2 desktop app for advanced users.

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How it works

How to make Sora videos with AI

Creating videos with AI is fast and simple. With HeyGen, you turn written steps into a complete tutorial video using a guided workflow designed for speed and easy updates.

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Step 1

Define your goal

Select your audience, platform, and learning outcome. Decide what the viewer should understand or complete after watching.

Step 2

Add your prompt or script

Paste your steps or write a short description. HeyGen generates a complete tutorial video automatically.

Step 3

Refine and customize

Edit text, change voiceover styles, adjust visuals, or translate the video into additional languages.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your tutorial video and publish it anywhere. Update it anytime by editing the text and regenerating.

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FAQs about Sora 2

What is HeyGen with OpenAI Sora 2?

It is the integration of OpenAI’s Sora 2 video model with HeyGen, enabling instant generation of B-roll, scenes, and visuals inside the platform. For a limited time, generate any number of videos without the Sora watermark.

What is OpenAI Sora?

OpenAI Sora is a next generation AI model for video and audio generation. The Sora app uses this technology to create, remix, and share AI generated videos with realism, physics accuracy, and native sound.

How is Sora 2 different from other AI video models?

Sora 2 delivers realism, accurate physics, native dialogue, and controllability over multi shot sequences.

Do I need another app to use Sora 2 in HeyGen?

No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files. The Sora 2 desktop app is ideal for creators who want a powerful AI video generator with synchronized audio.

Can I update tutorial videos when my product changes?

Yes. Because the workflow is script-based, you can edit a step, swap a scene, or update terminology and re-render quickly. This is ideal for fast-moving teams that need current tutorials without re-recording every time a UI or policy changes.

Is my content safe, and who owns what I create?

You retain rights to the content you create, including your scripts and exported videos. Security and access controls depend on your plan and workspace settings. For sensitive training, follow internal policies and limit access to only the teams who need the assets.

Do I need another app to use Sora 2 in HeyGen?

No. Everything happens inside HeyGen without switching apps or exporting files. The Sora 2 desktop app is ideal for creators who want a powerful AI video generator with synchronized audio.

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