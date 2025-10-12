background leftbackground right
Create with us: the HeyGen Video Agent community challenge

Audrey Van Zee
Written byAudrey Van Zee
Last UpdatedFebruary 9th, 2026
3D text "We're launching the Video Agent Challenge" over an aerial view of green fields.
Summary

Create your best video with Video Agent, then share it with the community. Pick from 8 categories or wow us with something unexpected. Challenge submissions close February 23.

We’re inviting the HeyGen community to spend two weeks experimenting, learning, and creating with our new Video Agent.

The prompt is simple: show us what your human creativity can do when paired with Video Agent. Try ideas you’ve been curious about, push the tool in new directions, and share what you learn along the way. We’re just as interested in your process as we are in the final masterpiece.

Your submissions will help shape what Video Agent becomes next, and we’ll spotlight the most thoughtful, inventive work.

Ready to accept the challenge?


The challenge: create a video using the new Video Agent

Start your video in Video Agent, then iterate however you’d like (edits and fine-tuning in the AI studio are welcome). Choose a format that fits your idea and prompt it - explainer, training, edutainment, product walkthrough, news update, or something totally unexpected.

Add your own reference assets, play with prompts, and explore the upgraded motion graphics capabilities now in Video Agent.

When you submit, include:

  • The video
  • A short write-up of your prompt and iteration process
  • What you learned while making it

Challenge categories we’ll highlight

To help showcase a range of use cases, we’ll be highlighting challenge submissions across these 8 categories:

  1. “Wow us” most creative - Unexpected, inventive, or boundary-pushing uses of Video Agent
  2. Edutainment - Educational content that’s genuinely fun to watch
  3. Micro lesson - Teach something in under 3 minutes
  4. Training video - Onboarding, internal training, or process walkthroughs
  5. Product or service explainer - Explain what something does and why it matters
  6. Marketing or social promo - Ads or promotional videos
  7. News or update - Newscast-style updates or briefings
  8. Product launch video - Announcing a new feature or release

You don’t need to optimize for a category, they’re simply a way for us to spotlight different styles of work and to get you started with ideas!

How to participate

  • Challenge live: February 9, 2026
  • Submissions due: February 23, 2026
  • Who it’s for: Anyone in the HeyGen community - no experience level required
  • Learn Video Agent tips: Join our Video Agent webinar on February 12th 9AM PT and explore the Video Agent prompt guide

Submit your video in at least one of the following places

Submissions we highlight in each of the eight categories will also receive a gift of HeyGen generative credits.

Let’s see what happens when your ideas meet Video Agent’s capabilities!

