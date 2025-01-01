How to create your brand glossary

Brand consistency isn’t just about how your content looks, it’s also about how it sounds. The Brand Glossary ensures that names, phrases, and technical terms are pronounced and translated the way you want, every time. By defining rules for pronunciation and translation, your videos stay accurate and on-brand across all creators, languages, and audiences.

What Brand Glossary does

Brand Glossary lets you control pronunciation and translation rules so important terms are handled correctly every time. These rules are automatically applied during video translation and narration, helping avoid inconsistencies or mispronunciations.

You can create glossary rules manually or upload them in bulk using a CSV file.

Create glossary rules manually

From the left navigation, click Brand to open the Brand Hub, then select the Brand Glossary tab. Click Add New Brand Glossary.

You’ll see two options: upload a CSV file or add terms manually. To add terms manually, click Add New. Enter the original word or phrase, then specify how it should be pronounced or translated. This can include phonetic spelling if needed.

Once saved, these rules are automatically applied whenever your video is translated into the corresponding language. You can edit or delete terms at any time as your messaging evolves.

Upload glossary rules with a CSV

If you want to add multiple terms at once, prepare a CSV file containing your keywords and their pronunciation or translation rules. Click Upload CSV and follow the prompts to map your columns, confirming which column contains the original terms and which contains the pronunciation or translation.

This method is ideal if your team already manages terminology in spreadsheets or external systems.

Apply Brand Glossary in AI Studio

Once your Brand Glossary is set up, applying it to a video is easy. In AI Studio, click the Brand button in the top-left corner to access both your Brand Kit and Brand Glossary.

From here, you can switch between glossaries and choose whether to apply or remove pronunciation and translation rules from your script. When pronunciation rules are active, affected words appear highlighted in purple so you can easily see what’s being controlled.

You can also add new pronunciation rules directly while editing your script. Any new entries are automatically saved to the active Brand Glossary.

Use Brand Glossary for translations

Brand Glossary becomes especially powerful when translating videos. For best results, it’s recommended to create a separate glossary for each target language, since translation rules often vary by language.

There are two main types of translation rules. Force Translate lets you define exactly how a term should be translated, such as always converting “artificial intelligence” to “AI.” Don’t Translate locks words so they never change, which is ideal for brand names, product names, or trademarks.