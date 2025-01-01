How to create your brand kit

Consistency is one of the most important parts of building a recognizable brand. The Brand Kit in HeyGen makes this easy by keeping all of your visual assets, logos, fonts, colors, and media, in one place. Instead of recreating your brand every time you start a project, you and your team can draw directly from the kit, ensuring every video looks and feels aligned with your identity.

Create a brand kit

From your HeyGen homepage, navigate to the Brand Kit tab in the left panel and click New Brand Kit.

You can upload your website URL, and HeyGen will automatically generate a brand kit based on your site. If you prefer more control, you can build your brand kit manually by uploading and configuring logos, colors, images, fonts, and videos individually.

Add and manage brand assets

Adding assets is simple. You can drag and drop files directly into the brand kit or upload them from your device. Logos, images, videos, and fonts are all stored in one place and ready to use.

To add brand colors, click the plus icon in the Colors section. You can choose a color using the picker or enter an exact hex code to match your brand precisely.

Use your brand kit in AI Studio

Once your brand kit is created, it becomes available directly inside AI Studio. When working on a video, your brand kit is always accessible, making it easy to apply logos, colors, fonts, and media consistently across scenes.

Brand kits turn branding into an automatic process instead of a repetitive one, allowing you to focus more on your content.

Apply branding to your videos

When you open a project in AI Studio, your brand kit is automatically available. You can apply brand colors to backgrounds and text, add logos, use branded visuals, and keep typography consistent throughout your video.

Any updates you make to your brand kit will apply to future projects, ensuring your branding stays aligned as it evolves.