Innovative Video Maker for Students: Unleash Your Creativity
Empower students to create stunning presentations and educational videos using AI avatars and templates. Effortlessly generate captions and transform scripts into engaging visual stories.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Use a Video Maker for Students
Discover the seamless journey of crafting captivating educational videos with HeyGen’s intuitive video maker for students, effortlessly blending creativity and technology.
Select Your Template
Kickstart your video creation journey by choosing from a wide range of vibrant and interactive templates, designed specifically to cater to K-12 Education needs. Whether it's an educational presentation or a storytelling session, there's a template to suit every requirement.
Create with AI Avatars
Bring your story to life by incorporating AI avatars that can narrate, explain, or even engage with your audience in various scenes, making your educational videos more dynamic and immersive.
Add Subtitles and Captions
Enhance your video’s accessibility and comprehension by generating accurate subtitles and captions. This feature ensures that every student, regardless of their auditory preferences, can fully engage with the content.
Export and Share Your Work
Once your video masterpiece is complete, easily export it in the desired aspect ratio and format. Share your work with classmates and teachers, making learning interactive and fun!
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Unlock Student Creativity with HeyGen Video Tools
HeyGen empowers students with AI video creation for educational success, offering templates and editing for engaging presentations.
Engaging Student Presentations with AI
Harness AI video tools to create dynamic and interactive student presentations that captivate and inform audiences effectively.
AI-Powered Historical Storytelling
Bring historical events to life for K-12 education through AI-powered storytelling, making learning engaging and memorable.
Efficient Course Creation for Educators
Streamline educational video creation to reach more learners, utilizing templates and AI to efficiently produce high-quality courses.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen assist students in video creation?
HeyGen offers AI-powered video tools that enable students to create educational videos effortlessly. With pre-designed templates, text-to-video features, and AI avatars, students can produce interactive videos and presentations that enhance learning experiences.
What makes HeyGen's AI video tools unique?
HeyGen stands out with its AI capabilities, such as automatic voiceover generation and subtitle integration. These tools, combined with customizable branding options, help users create polished, professional-grade videos without needing extensive technical skills.
Can HeyGen support storytelling through video?
Absolutely! HeyGen provides animation features, templates, and a rich media library to help convey compelling stories. Whether for explainer videos or educational projects, users can craft engaging narratives with ease.
Is HeyGen suitable for K-12 educational video projects?
Yes, HeyGen's intuitive interface and ready-to-use templates are perfect for K-12 education. Students and teachers can easily collaborate to create interactive video content that supports learning objectives, from screen recordings to storytelling projects.
Explore more AI powered tools
