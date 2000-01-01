Create Stunning Walkthrough Videos with Ease
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Create a Walkthrough Video
Learn how to craft engaging walkthrough videos using HeyGen’s powerful AI video tools with this straightforward 4-step guide.
Create Your Script
Begin your walkthrough video by drafting a compelling script. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to transform your written content into an engaging storyboard. This will serve as the foundation for your entire video narrative.
Choose a Video Template
Select from HeyGen's wide array of professional video templates designed specifically for walkthroughs. These templates provide a polished starting point, ensuring your video looks expertly crafted from the get-go.
Add AI Voiceover
Enhance your video with HeyGen's AI-generated voiceovers. Choose the perfect voice to narrate your walkthrough, providing clarity and professionalism while keeping your audience engaged throughout the tour.
Export Your Video
Once your walkthrough video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios suitable for any platform. With HeyGen, ensure your video is ready for sharing across social media, websites, or virtual tours seamlessly.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Optimize Your Walkthrough Video Experience with HeyGen
Explore how HeyGen's AI tools revolutionize walkthrough videos by boosting engagement and enhancing storytelling capabilities.
High-Impact Ad Creation in Minutes
HeyGen enables swift development of compelling ads with AI-powered video, transforming walkthrough presentations.
Engage Audiences with Quick Social Media Clips
Generate captivating social media clips in minutes, elevating the reach of your virtual tours.
Motivate and Inspire with Video Storytelling
Utilize HeyGen to craft inspiring video narratives, bringing walkthroughs to life with enhanced storytelling.
Have questions? We have answers
What makes HeyGen the ideal walkthrough video maker?
HeyGen empowers creators with a vast selection of video templates and AI tools, making it easy to produce captivating walkthrough videos. Its seamless integration of AI avatars and voiceovers enhances storytelling, offering a truly immersive experience.
How can HeyGen assist in creating a virtual tour?
HeyGen provides intuitive tools and features like media library access, text-to-video capabilities, and customization options, enabling users to craft engaging virtual tours that effectively showcase properties and projects.
Can HeyGen facilitate the inclusion of text animations in videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports the addition of dynamic text animations, allowing creators to emphasize key information and maintain viewer engagement throughout their walkthrough videos.
Why should real estate professionals choose HeyGen for video creation?
HeyGen offers specialized features such as branded controls and aspect-ratio resizing, perfect for creating professional real estate walkthroughs and increasing listings' visibility on various platforms.
