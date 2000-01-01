Create Engaging AI Training Videos Effortlessly
Leverage AI avatars to design professional training videos with customizable templates and voiceovers, ensuring engaging content for scalable employee onboarding solutions.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How AI Training Videos Work
Discover the seamless process of creating impactful AI training videos using HeyGen's intuitive features.
Create a Compelling Script
Kick-start your training video by drafting an engaging script. HeyGen's text-to-video feature allows you to convert your written words directly into visual narratives, simplifying the process of transforming ideas into impactful training videos.
Choose a Custom AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your content authentically. These avatars add a layer of personalization and engagement, ensuring your training materials resonate with your audience on a deeper level.
Add AI Voiceovers for Clarity
Enhance your video with precise AI voiceovers. This feature ensures clarity and consistency in delivery, making complex training concepts easy to comprehend and absorb.
Apply Subtitles for Accessibility
Incorporate AI-generated subtitles to make your videos more accessible. This feature supports multi-language options, ensuring your training materials can reach and educate a broader, diverse audience globally.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhancing AI Training with HeyGen's Video Solutions
Explore how HeyGen revolutionizes AI training videos with AI Avatars, customizable templates, and multi-language support.
Boost Training Engagement with AI
Enhance engagement and knowledge retention by creating immersive AI-driven training videos.
Create Worldwide Educational Courses
Reach a global audience by producing multi-language AI training videos quickly and efficiently.
Simplify Learning with AI-Generated Content
Use AI avatars and voiceovers to convert complex AI topics into easy-to-understand training content.
Have questions? We have answers
What are AI training videos and how can HeyGen assist?
AI training videos are digital learning resources generated using artificial intelligence, designed to deliver engaging educational content. HeyGen enhances this process by providing AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to create realistic-looking and professional training videos efficiently.
How does HeyGen's AI Video Generator work?
HeyGen's AI Video Generator transforms your scripts or documents into high-quality videos using its advanced text-to-video technology. It offers customizable templates and AI-generated voiceovers, ensuring your content is both professional and customizable to meet your branding needs.
Can HeyGen create videos in multiple languages?
Yes, HeyGen offers multi-language support, enabling you to produce videos with AI dubbing and subtitles. This ensures your training materials are accessible to a global audience, enhancing scalability and engagement.
How can HeyGen reduce training costs for businesses?
By automating the video creation process with AI Avatars and text-to-video tools, HeyGen minimizes the need for extensive production resources. This efficiency allows businesses to create professional training videos at a reduced cost without compromising quality.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.