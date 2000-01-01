Create Impactful Corporate Training Videos with Ease

Elevate employee learning with engaging videos using AI avatars and powerful text-to-video scripts to ensure knowledge retention and compliance success.

492/2000
Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
The world's leading companies trust HeyGen
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Corporate Training Videos Work

Enhance your corporate training process with engaging and effective training videos using HeyGen's advanced capabilities.

Step 1

Create a Script

Start by drafting a concise and clear script that outlines the key learning objectives and essential information for your corporate training video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transition your script into the video production process.

Step 2

Select an AI Avatar

Bring your training videos to life by choosing an AI avatar from HeyGen's diverse library. These avatars can personalize your message, making it more relatable and engaging for employees.

Step 3

Add Subtitles and Captions

Incorporate subtitles and captions into your video to improve accessibility and ensure that all employees, regardless of their hearing ability, can fully benefit from the training content.

Step 4

Export and Share via LMS

Once your video is ready, use HeyGen's export feature to adjust the aspect ratio and format for optimal viewing. Easily integrate the finished product into your company's Learning Management System to streamline the training process.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Enhance Corporate Training with HeyGen AI Videos

Discover how HeyGen's AI video creation simplifies corporate training with interactive, engaging videos that boost employee knowledge retention.

Icon 1

Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI

Use AI to create compelling training videos that enhance employee engagement and retention.

Icon 2

Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide

Leverage HeyGen to develop diverse training content efficiently, expanding your reach and impact.

Icon 3

Simplify Complex Topics with AI-powered Video Storytelling

Transform intricate training subjects into digestible, engaging content using AI storytelling techniques.

Have questions? We have answers

How can HeyGen enhance corporate training videos?

HeyGen leverages AI avatars to create engaging and interactive corporate training videos. The platform's intuitive interface allows L&D teams to produce high-quality videos with branding controls, ensuring that content is consistent with your company's image.

What are the benefits of using AI avatars in employee training?

AI avatars in HeyGen's video creation software provide an innovative way to deliver employee training. They bring scripts to life, making the learning experience more engaging and increasing knowledge retention among team members.

Can HeyGen support onboarding video production?

Yes, HeyGen is ideal for producing onboarding videos. Its templates and scenes simplify the creation process, while features like text-to-video and voiceover generation ensure the content is both informative and professional.

Why should compliance training videos use HeyGen's platform?

HeyGen's comprehensive suite of tools, including subtitles and aspect-ratio resizing, makes it easy to create compliance training videos that are accessible and adaptable to various platforms, helping ensure company-wide understanding and adherence.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Training VideosTutorial Video ExamplesEducational Explainer VideoCan We Add Video In PptCustomer Service Video TrainingSales Training VideoPhoto Se Video Kaise BanaenAnimated Training VideoWalkthrough VideoSales Training VideosTutorial Video MakerTraining Video MakerQuiz Video MakerWorkplace Safety Training VideosWriting Video MakerSafety Induction Training VideosWalkthrough Video MakerScrum Training VideosOsha Safety Training VideosRecruitment Training VideosAi Video Maker3D Video MakerTwitter Video ToolMarketing Video MakerCreate Video Marketing

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

CTA background