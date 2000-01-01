Create Impactful Corporate Training Videos with Ease
Elevate employee learning with engaging videos using AI avatars and powerful text-to-video scripts to ensure knowledge retention and compliance success.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Corporate Training Videos Work
Enhance your corporate training process with engaging and effective training videos using HeyGen's advanced capabilities.
Create a Script
Start by drafting a concise and clear script that outlines the key learning objectives and essential information for your corporate training video. Use HeyGen's text-to-video feature to seamlessly transition your script into the video production process.
Select an AI Avatar
Bring your training videos to life by choosing an AI avatar from HeyGen's diverse library. These avatars can personalize your message, making it more relatable and engaging for employees.
Add Subtitles and Captions
Incorporate subtitles and captions into your video to improve accessibility and ensure that all employees, regardless of their hearing ability, can fully benefit from the training content.
Export and Share via LMS
Once your video is ready, use HeyGen's export feature to adjust the aspect ratio and format for optimal viewing. Easily integrate the finished product into your company's Learning Management System to streamline the training process.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Corporate Training with HeyGen AI Videos
Discover how HeyGen's AI video creation simplifies corporate training with interactive, engaging videos that boost employee knowledge retention.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI
Use AI to create compelling training videos that enhance employee engagement and retention.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide
Leverage HeyGen to develop diverse training content efficiently, expanding your reach and impact.
Simplify Complex Topics with AI-powered Video Storytelling
Transform intricate training subjects into digestible, engaging content using AI storytelling techniques.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance corporate training videos?
HeyGen leverages AI avatars to create engaging and interactive corporate training videos. The platform's intuitive interface allows L&D teams to produce high-quality videos with branding controls, ensuring that content is consistent with your company's image.
What are the benefits of using AI avatars in employee training?
AI avatars in HeyGen's video creation software provide an innovative way to deliver employee training. They bring scripts to life, making the learning experience more engaging and increasing knowledge retention among team members.
Can HeyGen support onboarding video production?
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for producing onboarding videos. Its templates and scenes simplify the creation process, while features like text-to-video and voiceover generation ensure the content is both informative and professional.
Why should compliance training videos use HeyGen's platform?
HeyGen's comprehensive suite of tools, including subtitles and aspect-ratio resizing, makes it easy to create compliance training videos that are accessible and adaptable to various platforms, helping ensure company-wide understanding and adherence.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.