Add Video in PowerPoint Effortlessly
Enhance your PowerPoint presentation by embedding videos seamlessly. Discover the ease of using our voiceover generation and subtitles to make your slide deck truly captivating.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How to Add Video in PowerPoint
Learn to seamlessly integrate videos into your PowerPoint presentations with our step-by-step guide for effective multimedia storytelling.
Select the Slide
Start by selecting the slide within your PowerPoint presentation where you want the video to appear. Ensure it's the correct slide to maintain flow and context.
Use the Insert Ribbon
Navigate to the 'Insert' tab on the PowerPoint Ribbon. This is where you can add various media, including videos, to your presentation.
Choose Video Source
Click 'Video' from the Insert Ribbon, then select either 'Online Video' or 'Video on My PC'. You can opt for YouTube or Vimeo links if choosing an online source.
Adjust Playback Settings
After embedding the video, use the 'Playback' tab to configure options like autoplay, loop, and trimming. This ensures seamless integration and playback during your presentation.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Enhance Your PowerPoint with Videos Effortlessly
Discover how HeyGen streamlines adding videos to PowerPoint, enhancing presentations. Embed videos easily and engage your audience efficiently.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video
Effortlessly incorporate engaging video ads into your PowerPoint slides with AI, saving time and boosting presentation impact.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI
Integrate informative videos into your slides to captivate learners, improving training outcomes and information retention.
Inspire and uplift audiences with motivational videos
Add compelling motivational videos to PowerPoint slides to enhance message delivery and inspire your audience.
Have questions? We have answers
How do I add a video in PowerPoint using HeyGen?
Incorporating a video into your PowerPoint presentation with HeyGen is seamless. You can create a video using HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, then simply insert it into your slide via the Insert Ribbon in PowerPoint. Ensure the video is saved in a compatible format such as H.264.
Can HeyGen help me embed online video into my presentation?
Yes, HeyGen supports the embedding of online videos. By generating an embed code from your HeyGen-created video, you can easily insert it into your PowerPoint using the 'Online Video' option in the Insert Ribbon, adding dynamism to your presentation.
What video formats are compatible with PowerPoint and HeyGen?
HeyGen exports videos in popular formats such as .mp4, which are compatible with PowerPoint. This ensures seamless integration when you add your video to slides or share presentations through platforms like Microsoft 365.
Is it possible to add captions to my video with HeyGen before embedding in PowerPoint?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides tools for generating subtitles or captions, which you can overlay on your videos. This ensures enhanced accessibility and understanding when the video is embedded in your PowerPoint presentation.
Explore more AI powered tools
Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.