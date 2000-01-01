Master Training Video Creation: Simplified Tools & Techniques

Enhance employee learning with customized video templates and HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging and efficient corporate training videos.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Training Videos Work

Create engaging and effective training videos with ease using HeyGen's intuitive features and capabilities.

Step 1

Create with AI Avatars

Begin your training video by using HeyGen's AI avatars to present information in a dynamic and engaging way. Customize avatars to match your branding and capture the viewer's attention right from the start.

Step 2

Record and Add Voiceovers

Enhance your training video's auditory appeal by recording professional voiceovers or using HeyGen's text-to-voice feature to generate them. This ensures clarity and engagement, especially when explaining complex topics.

Step 3

Apply Customizable Templates

Streamline the creation process by using HeyGen's customizable video templates. These templates help you maintain brand consistency and provide a polished look, making your content visually appealing and easy to follow.

Step 4

Export with Subtitles

Once your training video is complete, make it accessible to all learners by adding subtitles or closed captions. Use HeyGen's export feature to ensure your video is ready to share on various platforms, increasing its reach and effectiveness.

Reviews

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

G2-White-Orange-Icon

Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

G2-Teal-Orange-Icon

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Use Cases

Revolutionize Training Videos with HeyGen

Discover how HeyGen transforms training videos by boosting engagement and retention, enabling global reach, and simplifying complex concepts.

Icon 1

Boost Training Engagement and Retention

Elevate corporate training by creating interactive videos that captivate employees and enhance knowledge retention.

Icon 2

Create More Courses and Reach Learners Globally

Expand your training capabilities and connect with a global audience effortlessly using HeyGen's powerful AI-driven video tools.

Icon 3

Simplify Complex Topics with Engaging AI Videos

Break down intricate compliance and onboarding topics into easy-to-digest videos, enhancing understanding and adoption.

Have questions? We have answers

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the training video creation process with its AI-driven tools, including text-to-video conversion, customizable templates, and voiceover generation. This allows Learning and Development (L&D) teams to focus on crafting compelling content rather than production details.

What features does HeyGen offer for corporate training videos?

HeyGen offers a suite of features tailored for corporate training, such as branding controls, AI avatars, and aspect-ratio resizing. These tools ensure your training videos are professional and aligned with your company’s branding.

Can HeyGen support interactive video content?

Yes, HeyGen enhances engagement by offering tools to create interactive training videos. With customizable scenes and templates, you can design videos that encourage active participation, perfect for customer onboarding and sales training.

In what ways does HeyGen support accessibility in training videos?

HeyGen ensures your training videos are accessible to a wider audience by providing features like automatic subtitles and closed captions. This makes it easier for all team members to grasp important compliance briefings and onboarding materials.

Explore more AI powered tools

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

