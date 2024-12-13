LinkedIn Video Maker: Elevate Your Professional Presence
Create LinkedIn videos effortlessly with AI-powered text-to-video tools, ensuring perfect video format and branding for maximum impact.
Explore Examples
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Targeting marketers and content creators, this 60-second narrative delves into the technical aspects of using a LinkedIn video editor. Highlighting the importance of video format and video length, the video showcases HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature. The visual style is professional and polished, with clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility. This prompt is ideal for those who want to master the technicalities of creating LinkedIn videos with precision.
For entrepreneurs and small business owners, this 30-second video prompt emphasizes the creative potential of the LinkedIn video maker. With a focus on storytelling and branding, the video utilizes HeyGen's templates & scenes to craft a compelling narrative. The visual style is vibrant and engaging, paired with a lively audio track from the media library/stock support. This prompt encourages viewers to incorporate a memorable call-to-action, driving engagement and connection.
This 45-second video is crafted for HR professionals and recruiters aiming to create LinkedIn videos that attract top talent. The narrative highlights the use of HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing for seamless integration of branding elements. The visual style is clean and corporate, with a professional voiceover generation that adds authority. This prompt is perfect for those looking to convey a strong employer brand message with a clear call-to-action.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers professionals to create LinkedIn videos effortlessly with its AI-powered tools, ensuring optimal video format, branding, and call-to-action integration for impactful engagement.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce captivating LinkedIn videos that boost engagement and visibility.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Craft compelling LinkedIn videos that highlight customer achievements and build brand credibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create LinkedIn videos?
HeyGen offers an AI-powered LinkedIn video maker that allows you to create engaging videos with ease. Utilize features like AI avatars and text-to-video from script to craft professional content that resonates with your audience.
What video format options does HeyGen support for LinkedIn?
HeyGen supports various video formats and aspect-ratio resizing, ensuring your LinkedIn videos are optimized for the platform. Export your videos in the ideal format to maintain quality and engagement.
Can I customize branding in my LinkedIn videos using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors seamlessly into your LinkedIn videos, ensuring consistent brand identity.
Does HeyGen offer tools for adding a call-to-action in videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen's video editor includes features to add compelling calls-to-action, enhancing viewer engagement and driving desired outcomes from your LinkedIn audience.