HeyGen logo

Virtual Person Maker for Realistic AI Videos Online

Create a virtual person to present, explain, sell, and teach without being on camera every time. With HeyGen, you can create a realistic AI-powered virtual person that speaks naturally, delivers consistent messaging, and scales across videos, languages, and use cases. Build trust, save time, and communicate clearly using a humanlike digital presence.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Sales and lead engagement

Sales and lead engagement

Use a virtual person to greet visitors, explain offerings, and guide prospects. Humanlike delivery increases trust while enabling 24/7 availability.

Marketing and brand storytelling

Marketing and brand storytelling

Present campaigns, product launches, and updates with a consistent face. Virtual persons, as digital humans, help brands feel approachable without increasing production time.

Employee training and onboarding

Employee training and onboarding

Deliver lessons and instructions clearly using a familiar presenter. Updates can be made instantly as processes change.

Customer education and support

Customer education and support

Explain workflows, answer common questions, and guide users visually. Virtual persons reduce support load while improving clarity.

Internal communications

Internal communications

Share leadership messages and company updates consistently across teams. Virtual persons remove scheduling friction while maintaining a personal tone, similar to that of a real human.

Multilingual and global content

Multilingual and global content

Reuse the same virtual person across languages. This keeps identity consistent while expanding reach.

Why HeyGen is the Best Virtual Person Maker

Video production should not depend on filming schedules, studios, or repeated takes. HeyGen's Virtual Person Maker removes these constraints while preserving the clarity, personality, and credibility audiences expect from real human presenters.

Always available, always consistent

A virtual person delivers the same tone, appearance, and quality in every video. This consistency strengthens brand recognition and removes variability caused by live filming, ensuring a uniform digital human experience.

Designed for scale and speed

Create one virtual person and use it across dozens or thousands of videos. Content teams can publish faster without increasing production complexity.

Human presence without human limitations

Virtual persons combine the familiarity of a human presenter with the efficiency of AI, creating realistic interactions. You stay present on screen without needing to record every update.

Realistic humanlike appearance

Virtual persons are designed to look natural and professional on screen, with balanced posture, facial detail, and visual clarity. Subtle movements help avoid a static or artificial feel. This realism keeps attention on the message rather than the technology behind it.

image to video

Natural speech and expressive delivery

Each virtual person speaks with smooth pacing, clear pronunciation, and natural intonation. Speech is generated to feel conversational rather than scripted or robotic. This makes longer videos easier to watch and improves audience comprehension through engaging facial expressions.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Consistent on-brand presentation

Your virtual person maintains the same visual identity and delivery style across all videos. This helps brands stay recognizable even as content scales rapidly. Consistency also simplifies reviews and approvals for larger teams.

Voice cloning

Reusable across formats and channels

The same virtual person can appear in explainers, training, announcements, and support videos. This reduces the need for multiple presenters or styles. Audiences become familiar with one consistent digital face.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Virtual Person Maker

Bring any virtual person to life with this realistic virtual person generator in four simple steps.

Step 1

Choose your virtual person

Select a prebuilt virtual person or create a personalized one. Each option is designed for professional delivery.

Step 2

Write your script

Type or paste the text you want delivered by a virtual human. Choose language and tone settings as needed.

Step 3

Customize your video

Adjust background, layout, and supporting visuals. Keep branding consistent across content.

Step 4

Generate and publish

Create your video and export it for any platform. Reuse the same virtual person for future updates.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a virtual person?

A virtual person is a digital, humanlike presenter created using AI. It can speak, present information, and appear in videos without live filming, similar to an avatar in a virtual world.

How is a virtual person different from a chatbot?

A chatbot communicates through text. A virtual person communicates visually and verbally through video, creating a stronger human connection.

Can I use a virtual person for business videos?

Yes. Virtual persons are commonly used for marketing, sales, training, and internal communication, leveraging animation for engagement. They are designed for professional environments.

Do virtual persons look realistic?

Yes. HeyGen virtual persons are designed with natural facial movement, speech timing, and presentation. This makes videos easy to watch and trust.

Can I update videos without recreating the virtual person?

Yes. The same virtual person can be reused across unlimited videos. You only update the script to generate new content with the AI video generator.

Is a virtual person suitable for global audiences?

Yes. Virtual persons can deliver content in multiple languages while maintaining the same visual identity with the video translator feature. This supports consistent global communication.

Who controls the virtual person content?

You retain full control over scripts, videos, and usage. Virtual persons are only available within your HeyGen workspace.

Why use a virtual person instead of live video?

Virtual persons save time, reduce production costs, and allow faster updates. They provide a human presence without filming constraints.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to Video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background