Create a virtual human that delivers professional video communication using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn text or images into realistic virtual human avatars with natural speech, facial movement, and multilingual delivery without cameras, studios, or live presenters, utilizing advanced animation techniques.
Live training videos are slow to update and difficult to scale, especially when compared to real-time virtual reality solutions. Virtual humans deliver consistent instruction across onboarding, compliance, and role-based training while allowing instant updates as content changes.
Explaining features repeatedly on camera is inefficient. Virtual humans present structured product explanations on video, helping users understand workflows and value without scheduling demos.
Executives do not need to record every message. Virtual humans deliver internal updates, policy changes, and leadership messages in a professional, approachable video format.
Written help content is often skipped. Virtual humans guide customers through processes visually, improving comprehension and reducing repeat questions.
Sales teams need consistent messaging across regions. Virtual humans deliver standardized video explanations that reps can reuse and localize without new recordings, allowing for real-time updates.
Producing localized video traditionally requires multiple presenters, but with avatars, this process can be streamlined. Virtual humans allow one script to be deployed globally with accurate language and consistent delivery.
Why HeyGen is the Best Virtual Human Videos Maker
HeyGen makes virtual humans practical for real business workflows. Teams use them to replace live presenters, reduce production overhead, and maintain consistent human communication across training, sales, and global messaging.
Virtual humans eliminate the need for actors, presenters, or recording sessions. Videos are generated directly from text, removing scheduling delays, reshoots, and production bottlenecks, enabling immersive experiences through artificial intelligence.
Every virtual human avatar delivers the exact same message, tone, and structure, ensuring a uniform experience across all platforms. This ensures accuracy and consistency across departments, regions, and repeated communications.
HeyGen enables virtual humans to communicate across languages and markets while keeping the same visual identity and delivery quality in every version.
Script-based virtual human presenters
Virtual humans act as on-screen presenters that speak directly to viewers using scripted content. This allows teams to explain concepts, processes, and updates clearly while maintaining a human presence without relying on live talent.
Performance control through text
Adjust what the virtual human says by editing the script. Change wording, pacing, or emphasis and regenerate the video instantly, avoiding manual timelines, re-recording, or post-production edits.
Stable visual identity across videos
A virtual human maintains the same appearance across all videos. This builds familiarity and trust over time, especially for training programs, recurring announcements, or product education.
Multilingual virtual human delivery
Generate virtual human videos in over 175 languages, providing an immersive experience for diverse audiences. HeyGen’s video translation preserves pacing, facial motion, and clarity so global audiences receive the same immersive experience without recreating content.
How to Use the AI Virtual Human Videos Maker
Create virtual human videos using a simple four step workflow designed for speed and control.
Choose the appearance and presentation style of your virtual human. Define language, tone, and the type of communication you want to deliver.
Add your text and structure the message. HeyGen analyzes pacing and delivery to ensure the virtual human communicates clearly and naturally, enhancing the overall animation quality.
Adjust voice style, captions, background, and branding. Ensure the virtual human aligns with your audience and organizational standards.
Generate the final video and share it across learning platforms, websites, or internal tools. Update content anytime by editing text and regenerating with computer-generated avatars for a seamless experience.
A virtual human is an AI generated video presenter that delivers scripted content through realistic speech and facial movement. It provides a human presence without requiring live actors or filming.
Virtual humans are used for training, onboarding, product education, internal communications, and customer guidance where consistency and scalability are required.
Yes. HeyGen virtual humans support multilingual video generation and video translator in over 175 languages while maintaining the same visual identity.
No. Virtual human videos are created entirely from text, utilizing advanced animation and artificial intelligence to simulate human-like interactions. There is no need for cameras, microphones, studios, or presenters when using computer-generated avatars.
Updates are simple. Edit the script and regenerate the video. There is no need to re-record or rebuild content.
Yes. You can customize voice, captions, layout, colors, and visual presentation to ensure the virtual human matches your brand.
HeyGen produces natural pacing, synchronized lip movement, and expressive facial motion suitable for professional communication.
HeyGen follows enterprise grade security practices. All scripts and generated virtual human videos remain private and under your control.
