Create professional talking videos using HeyGen’s AI video spokesperson. Turn text, script, or an image into high quality spokesperson videos with realistic avatars, natural voice, accurate lip sync, and consistent on-brand delivery. No cameras, actors, or studios required. Just clear messaging, delivered at scale.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Website welcome and explainer videos

Website welcome and explainer videos

Replace static text with a video spokesperson that greets visitors, explains your product, or guides users through key pages. Talking videos increase engagement and help visitors understand your offering faster, enhancing your video marketing strategy.

Sales and marketing videos

Sales and marketing videos

Use video spokespersons to deliver clear value propositions, product explanations, and campaign messages. Consistent delivery helps build trust while reducing the cost of repeated professional video production.

Training and onboarding content

Training and onboarding content

Create instructional videos where a professional video spokesperson explains processes, policies, or workflows. AI spokespersons keep training content clear, repeatable, and easy to update as information changes.

Customer support and help videos

Customer support and help videos

Answer common questions with short spokesperson videos that guide users step by step. This reduces support volume while improving clarity and user experience.

Internal communications

Internal communications

Deliver announcements, updates, and leadership messages through a consistent video presenter. This keeps communication personal without requiring frequent recordings.

Multilingual communication

Multilingual communication

Generate spokesperson videos in multiple languages to reach global audiences by using the video translator. AI handles voice and captions without hiring multilingual presenters.

Why HeyGen is the Best Video Spokesperson Generator

HeyGen replaces traditional spokesperson production with AI video generation that is faster, more consistent, and easier to scale for video marketing. Businesses use video spokespersons to communicate clearly, build trust, and deliver messages without recurring production costs or delays.

Human presence without production overhead

AI video spokespersons give your message a face and voice without scheduling talent, filming sessions, or editing workflows. Videos are generated directly from your script.

Consistent delivery across every video

Every spokesperson video maintains the same appearance, tone, and delivery. This consistency helps brands stay polished while updating content frequently.

Built for global communication

Create spokesperson videos that speak clearly to different audiences using multilingual voice and caption support without re-recording.

Realistic AI spokesperson avatars

Choose from a diverse library of professional AI spokespersons designed to appear natural and credible on camera. Facial expressions, eye contact, and posture are generated to match spoken delivery, helping viewers stay engaged.

Accurate lip sync and natural speech

Your script is delivered with precise lip sync and realistic voice output. Speech pacing, pronunciation, and emphasis are optimized so the spokesperson sounds clear and human. This ensures your message feels conversational rather than synthetic.

Script to spokesperson video generation

Turn written scripts directly into finished spokesperson videos without filming or editing. AI automatically handles narration, timing, and visual delivery from a single text input. This allows teams to produce talking videos quickly without technical expertise.

On-brand visual consistency

Control background, framing, and overall style to match your professional video guidelines. Every spokesperson video maintains the same professional look and tone. This consistency is critical when creating content at scale.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Spokesperson Generator

Create an AI video spokesperson in four simple steps.

Step 1

Add your script

Write or paste the message you want your spokesperson to deliver. Define tone and purpose for your video services.

Step 2

Choose your spokesperson

Select a professional AI avatar or use your custom video spokesperson.

Step 3

Customize language and style

Set language, voice, captions, and visual preferences to match your audience and brand.

Step 4

Generate and share

Generate the spokesperson video and download or publish it across web, social, or internal platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a video spokesperson?

A video spokesperson is a digital presenter that delivers your message on camera. With an AI video generator, scripts are transformed into realistic talking videos without filming, actors, or production equipment, making video communication faster and easier to scale.

How does an AI video spokesperson work?

An AI video spokesperson uses voice synthesis, lip sync, and avatar animation to turn text to video. You provide a script, choose a spokesperson, and the system generates synchronized speech, facial movement, and delivery automatically.

Can I create a custom video spokesperson?

Yes. You can create a custom professional video spokesperson that looks and sounds like you or someone on your team. This allows you to maintain a familiar face while eliminating the need for repeated recordings.

Are video spokespersons suitable for business use?

Yes. Video spokespersons are commonly used for marketing, training, onboarding, customer support, and internal communication. They provide consistent, professional delivery without ongoing production costs.

Can I update a spokesperson video after it’s created?

Yes. You can edit the script and regenerate the spokesperson video instantly. This makes it easy to keep video content accurate without reshoots or editing timelines.

Do video spokespersons support multiple languages?

Yes. You can generate spokesperson videos in multiple languages and accents, making it easier to communicate with global audiences using the same visual presenter.

Do I need video production experience?

No. The entire process is designed for non-technical users. AI handles filming, narration, and synchronization so anyone can create professional spokesperson videos.

Who owns the videos created with HeyGen?

You retain full ownership of all spokesperson videos you generate. Your scripts, avatars, and final videos remain yours to use and distribute freely.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

