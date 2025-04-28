Turn any still image into a live portrait video using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Upload one photo and generate realistic facial motion, lip sync, and expression through AI, without cameras, actors, or video production.
Try our free Image to video generator
Traditional training videos require presenters and recording time. Live portrait videos turn documents and scripts into human-centered training content without filming.
Leaders can communicate updates without appearing on camera. Live portraits deliver messages clearly while maintaining a professional, personal presence.
Static learning materials reduce engagement. Live portrait videos bring lessons to life, helping learners retain information through visual and verbal cues.
Create personalized greetings, announcements, or outreach using live portraits that animate your message. Generate scalable video communication without recording individual messages.
Bring archival photos to life for museums, education, or storytelling through stunning live portrait animation. Live portraits add motion and voice while respecting original imagery.
Localizing filmed content is costly. Live portrait videos can be translated and regenerated quickly, keeping visual identity consistent across regions.
Why HeyGen is the Best Live Portrait Video Generator
HeyGen makes live portrait creation simple, fast, and production ready. By transforming photos into expressive video, teams create human-centered content without recording, reshoots, or complex animation workflows.
Create a live portrait from a single image. No filming, no setup. AI generates natural head movement, expressions, and speech aligned to your script or audio, enhancing the overall portrait experience.
Live portrait videos include accurate lip sync, eye movement, and expression timing, creating believable results suitable for business, education, and communication use cases.
Generate and update live portraits at scale. Edit text or audio and regenerate video without reanimating or rebuilding assets, utilizing AI for enhanced portrait animation.
Photo-to-video facial animation
Upload a portrait and generate a live portrait video with natural facial motion. HeyGen animates head movement, expressions, and mouth shapes to match speech while preserving the original photo’s identity.
Script or audio driven motion
Create live portrait videos using text to video or uploaded audio. AI synchronizes facial animation and lip sync precisely to the spoken content for clear, believable delivery.
Multi-face and image support
Animate multiple faces across different images while maintaining visual consistency. Live portrait generation works across varied photo styles and aspect ratios without manual stitching.
Multilingual live portrait output
Translate scripts and generate live portrait videos in 175 plus languages. Video translation preserves facial motion and lip sync, enabling localized content from a single photo.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the Live Portrait Video Generator
Create live portrait videos through a simple four-step workflow that turns a photo into expressive video animations.
Choose a clear photo with a visible face. HeyGen prepares the image for live portrait animation automatically, ensuring seamless integration.
Paste your script or upload audio. The system analyzes speech patterns and timing to prepare facial motion.
Adjust language, voice style, captions, and background. Apply branding to match your use case.
HeyGen generates the live portrait video with synchronized motion, voice, and lip sync, ready to download or share.
A live portrait is an AI generated video created from a single photo. The image is animated with facial movement, expressions, and lip sync to produce a realistic speaking video.
HeyGen produces natural looking facial animation with accurate timing and expression. The results are suitable for professional training, communication, and educational use, especially with live portrait technology.
No. Live portrait videos are created from photos and text or audio, making communication more dynamic. No cameras, microphones, or studios are required.
Yes. You can upload audio or use text to video. HeyGen synchronizes facial motion to the spoken content automatically, enhancing the live portrait experience.
Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual video generation and the video translation feature, allowing live portraits to speak in over 175 languages.
Yes. Edit the script or audio and regenerate the video. There is no need to reanimate or upload a new photo.
HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices. Uploaded images and generated videos remain private and under your control.
Use clear, front-facing photos and concise scripts. Short, focused messages produce the most natural and engaging live portrait results, maximizing viewer retention.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.