Live Portrait Video Generator from a Single Photo

Turn any still image into a live portrait video using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Upload one photo and generate realistic facial motion, lip sync, and expression through AI, without cameras, actors, or video production.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Traditional training videos require presenters and recording time. Live portrait videos turn documents and scripts into human-centered training content without filming.

Leaders can communicate updates without appearing on camera. Live portraits deliver messages clearly while maintaining a professional, personal presence.

Static learning materials reduce engagement. Live portrait videos bring lessons to life, helping learners retain information through visual and verbal cues.

Create personalized greetings, announcements, or outreach using live portraits that animate your message. Generate scalable video communication without recording individual messages.

Bring archival photos to life for museums, education, or storytelling through stunning live portrait animation. Live portraits add motion and voice while respecting original imagery.

Localizing filmed content is costly. Live portrait videos can be translated and regenerated quickly, keeping visual identity consistent across regions.

Why HeyGen is the Best Live Portrait Video Generator

HeyGen makes live portrait creation simple, fast, and production ready. By transforming photos into expressive video, teams create human-centered content without recording, reshoots, or complex animation workflows.

One photo to video instantly

Create a live portrait from a single image. No filming, no setup. AI generates natural head movement, expressions, and speech aligned to your script or audio, enhancing the overall portrait experience.

Realistic facial animation

Live portrait videos include accurate lip sync, eye movement, and expression timing, creating believable results suitable for business, education, and communication use cases.

Scalable content creation

Generate and update live portraits at scale. Edit text or audio and regenerate video without reanimating or rebuilding assets, utilizing AI for enhanced portrait animation.

Photo-to-video facial animation

Upload a portrait and generate a live portrait video with natural facial motion. HeyGen animates head movement, expressions, and mouth shapes to match speech while preserving the original photo’s identity.

image to video

Script or audio driven motion

Create live portrait videos using text to video or uploaded audio. AI synchronizes facial animation and lip sync precisely to the spoken content for clear, believable delivery.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Multi-face and image support

Animate multiple faces across different images while maintaining visual consistency. Live portrait generation works across varied photo styles and aspect ratios without manual stitching.

Voice cloning

Multilingual live portrait output

Translate scripts and generate live portrait videos in 175 plus languages. Video translation preserves facial motion and lip sync, enabling localized content from a single photo.

motion graphics photos to video

How to Use the Live Portrait Video Generator

Create live portrait videos through a simple four-step workflow that turns a photo into expressive video animations.

Step 1

Upload a portrait

Choose a clear photo with a visible face. HeyGen prepares the image for live portrait animation automatically, ensuring seamless integration.

Step 2

Add text or audio

Paste your script or upload audio. The system analyzes speech patterns and timing to prepare facial motion.

Step 3

Customize delivery

Adjust language, voice style, captions, and background. Apply branding to match your use case.

Step 4

Generate the video

HeyGen generates the live portrait video with synchronized motion, voice, and lip sync, ready to download or share.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a live portrait?

A live portrait is an AI generated video created from a single photo. The image is animated with facial movement, expressions, and lip sync to produce a realistic speaking video.

How realistic are live portrait videos?

HeyGen produces natural looking facial animation with accurate timing and expression. The results are suitable for professional training, communication, and educational use, especially with live portrait technology.

Do I need video recording equipment?

No. Live portrait videos are created from photos and text or audio, making communication more dynamic. No cameras, microphones, or studios are required.

Can I use my own voice or text?

Yes. You can upload audio or use text to video. HeyGen synchronizes facial motion to the spoken content automatically, enhancing the live portrait experience.

Can live portraits be created in different languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual video generation and the video translation feature, allowing live portraits to speak in over 175 languages.

Can I update a live portrait video?

Yes. Edit the script or audio and regenerate the video. There is no need to reanimate or upload a new photo.

Is my photo secure?

HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices. Uploaded images and generated videos remain private and under your control.

What are best practices for live portrait videos?

Use clear, front-facing photos and concise scripts. Short, focused messages produce the most natural and engaging live portrait results, maximizing viewer retention.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

