Turn any link to video using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Paste a URL and generate a complete, professional video with visuals, captions, and narration. No downloading, editing software, or production workflows required to go from link to share ready video.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Content repurposing at scale

Long videos and pages often go underused. Link to video creation turns existing links into shorter, more engaging videos that extend content lifespan and reach.

Marketing and social distribution

Creating videos for every platform is time consuming. Link to video workflows generate ready to share assets that marketing teams can publish quickly across channels.

Training and internal knowledge

Documentation and recorded sessions are hard to revisit. Turning links into videos creates structured learning content employees can watch on demand.

Product education and explainers

Users prefer visual guidance over text. Link to video generation converts product links into clear explainer videos that highlight key concepts visually.

Sales enablement assets

Sales teams need consistent materials. Link to video creation transforms existing resources into shareable videos that reps can reuse across regions.

Global communication workflows

Localizing video manually is expensive. Generate multilingual videos from a single link and keep messaging consistent across languages and markets.

Why HeyGen is the Best Link to Video Generator

HeyGen simplifies video creation by transforming links into structured videos automatically. Teams use links to video workflows to repurpose content, improve clarity, and scale video creation without manual editing or technical setup.

Convert links into structured video

HeyGen analyzes the content behind a link and turns it into a clear, scene based video. Information is organized visually so viewers can follow the message without scrubbing through long source content.

Eliminate manual editing work

Traditional link based video creation requires downloading files and editing timelines. HeyGen removes those steps by generating the full video automatically from the URL.

Built for speed and reuse

Link to video workflows let teams reuse existing content repeatedly and upload it to various platforms. Update text, language, or layout and regenerate the video without starting production from scratch.

URL based video generation

Paste any supported link and HeyGen generates a complete video from the source content. Scenes, pacing, and visuals are assembled automatically to create a clear and watchable video file without manual setup.

Automatic captions and narration

Every link to the video includes AI generated captions and voiceovers. This improves accessibility, viewer retention, and clarity while removing the need for subtitle files or recorded narration.

Platform ready video formatting

HeyGen formats videos generated from links for different platforms. Aspect ratios, lengths, and layouts adapt automatically so videos are ready for sharing without additional edits.

Multilingual link to video output

Generate videos from links in over 175 languages and download video files easily. HeyGen translates scripts, regenerates narration, and preserves structure so global audiences receive the same message clearly.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
How it works

How to Use the Link to Video Generator

Create videos from links using a simple four step workflow designed for speed and flexibility.

Step 1

Paste your link

Add the URL you want to convert into a video. HeyGen analyzes the linked content and prepares it for structured video generation using the URL to video AI.

Step 2

Choose video preferences

Select language, length, layout, and voice style. These settings control how the link will be transformed into a video.

Step 3

Review and refine

Edit text, captions, or structure if needed. Changes are made through text controls rather than manual video editing.

Step 4

Generate and share

Generate the final video and share it across websites, social platforms like TikTok, or internal tools. Update anytime by editing text in the video editor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does link to video mean?

Link to video means converting a URL into a complete video. HeyGen analyzes the content behind the link and generates visuals, narration, and captions automatically.

What types of links are supported?

HeyGen supports links from common video platforms and content sources. The system extracts relevant information to create a structured, watchable video.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. Link to video workflows remove timelines and manual editing. You control the output using text and settings only in the video editor.

Can I edit videos created from links?

Yes. You can update text, captions, voice style, or structure and regenerate the video without rebuilding everything using a URL to video.

Does link to video support multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen supports multilingual video generation and video translation in over 175 languages from a single link, making it easy to upload.

What video formats can I export?

Videos are exported as MP4 files suitable for websites, learning platforms, and social media distribution.

Can I regenerate videos if content changes?

Yes. When the source content changes, you can update and regenerate the video to keep it current.

Is my content secure?

HeyGen follows enterprise grade security practices. All links and generated videos remain private and under your control.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

