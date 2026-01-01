Turn a few lines of text into a polished event video in minutes. Promote, invite, or recap any conference, webinar, or party with this event video maker. No cameras, no editing, no stress.
Features of our AI event video maker
Speech Cleanup for editing videos fast
Record an event message once and let AI remove filler words, pauses, false starts, and retakes automatically. Instead of jarring jump cuts, this AI-powered tool stitches your best video clips into one seamless take in the AI video editor, so every speaker sounds polished without re-recording a single line.
Make an event video from one prompt
Describe your event in a sentence and get a complete video back from the AI video generator. It handles video creation end to end, writing the script, building the scenes, and adding animation, music, and captions for you. Adjust pacing, swap shots, and approve the plan before it renders a finished event promo video.
Event video templates and drag-and-drop
Start from ready-made video templates for promos, invites, and recaps, then make them yours with a simple drag-and-drop editor. Paste your website URL and HeyGen applies your logo, fonts, and colors automatically for brand consistency across every scene, the same on-brand polish you want across all your marketing videos, with no designer required.
Natural AI voiceovers and presenters
Type your script and get a natural voiceover in seconds with the AI voice generator, or clone your own voice for a personal touch. Add a friendly on-screen presenter to deliver session details and speaker highlights, so your high-quality event videos feel human without booking a studio or a camera crew.
Share your event in 175+ languages
Reach every attendee in their own language. Translate any event video into 175+ languages with the video translator, with accurate lip-sync and your speaker's own voice preserved. Send one invite that lands naturally on any social media platform and in every market, with no rebuilding or separate edits for each region.
Event video ideas and use cases
Hiring a crew to film promotional videos takes weeks and a big budget. Write a short script, pick a template, and quickly create a polished promo video that drives registrations across social and email in minutes.
Generic email invites get ignored. Turn your text into a personalized invitation video featuring event details and speakers, then create engaging custom versions at scale so every guest feels invited and turnout climbs.
Editing hours of existing videos into a recap is slow. Drop in your key moments and notes, and instantly produce a video highlight reel and dynamic videos that keep the buzz going long after a successful event ends.
Promoting a virtual event across channels usually means juggling designers and deadlines. Turn your agenda or slide deck into a promo with PPT To video, then resize your video for every platform to fill seats faster.
Static speaker graphics get scrolled past. Turn each lineup reveal into a short, eye-catching facebook video or short-form video for youtube shorts, reels, and TikTok, building anticipation with a steady drumbeat of video content.
Manual follow-ups rarely get sent on time. Turn event photos into personalized thank-you videos with image to video for each segment, then send them directly to social media to nurture leads and turn one event into lasting engagement.
How an event video maker works
Create an event video in four simple steps that take you from a quick idea to a polished, share-ready promo, invite, or recap.
Choose an event template and set your format, aspect ratio, and visual style for the video.
Write or paste your event details, and the text becomes clear scenes with natural narration.
Adjust visuals, voice, captions, music, and branding until the video matches your message and tone.
Render your finished video in minutes, then download or share it across email, social, and more.
An event video maker is an online video maker that uses text to video to turn your script into a finished event video with no filming or editing. You add your event details, and it builds the scenes, voiceover, and visuals for you, so you can publish your videos online in minutes.
You can create and edit videos all in one event video maker, so making videos means scripting, animation, and final touches without switching tools. Pick customizable video templates, select one of our event styles, and use a simple drag and drop workflow to build a teaser, an explainer, a product video, or slideshows. The intuitive video editor lets you add music to set the mood for your video, create videos at any length, and keep creating stunning videos with AI tools. This video maker online handles videos with AI from create simple clips to full multi-scene stories, then you download your video as an MP4 or MOV, ready to share.
Yes. Upload your media, including clips, photos, and key moments, then add a script to tie them together. The editor handles pacing, and you can add captions to video so every recorded message stays clear. Speech Cleanup then removes filler words and awkward pauses and stitches your best takes into one seamless cut with natural AI lip Sync, so your video production looks recorded perfectly on the first try.
Yes. Translate any event video into 175+ languages with accurate lip-sync and your speaker's voice preserved. Use AI dubbing to send one invite or recap that lands naturally in every market, ideal for global conferences and webinars with attendees across regions.
No experience is needed. The workflow is built around text, so you write your script, or paste a link with url to video, then customize your videos with a few clicks. You never start from a blank canvas or build a video from scratch, and planners with no editing background regularly produce professional promos on their first try.
Yes, this free video maker from HeyGen has a free online video plan with no credit card required, so you can turn a brief into video with PDF to video and explore event videos right away. Paid plans starting at $24 per month unlock longer videos, voice cloning, premium presenters, and the full template library.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your event ideas into polished promo, invite, and recap videos with AI.