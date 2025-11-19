Create digital humans that deliver clear, human-like video communication using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn text or image into professional digital human videos with natural speech, expressions, and multilingual delivery without cameras, actors, or production overhead.
Try our free Image to video generator
Websites and portals often overwhelm users with text. Digital humans explain processes and answers through video, helping customers understand information faster and reducing support friction.
Brands need a recognizable voice, especially when utilizing virtual human avatars. Digital humans act as consistent brand representatives for campaigns, announcements, and product narratives without scheduling or production delays.
Traditional training videos become outdated quickly. Digital humans allow teams to update scripts and regenerate training content instantly without re filming sessions.
Clear communication builds trust. Digital humans deliver policies, updates, and instructions in an approachable video format that is easier for citizens to understand.
Learners engage more with human presenters, especially when they can see realistic facial expressions. Digital humans, powered by machine learning, provide structured, repeatable lesson delivery across courses while maintaining consistent quality.
Internal teams waste time repeating explanations. Digital humans deliver standardized video answers for HR, IT, and operations, improving efficiency across organizations.
Why HeyGen is the Best Digital Human Maker
HeyGen makes digital humans practical for real business use. Teams create consistent, controllable human video presenters that explain, guide, and communicate clearly across channels, languages, and audiences without the limits of live production.
Digital humans deliver the same face, voice, and delivery every time. This removes variability from live presenters and ensures reliable communication across campaigns, regions, and teams.
Every digital human follows approved scripts and content. This keeps messaging accurate, compliant, and aligned with business goals while avoiding unpredictable responses.
Generate, update, and localize digital humans at scale. One script can power hundreds of videos featuring metahumans without additional recording or production work.
Persistent digital presenter identity
Create a digital human that acts as a long term presenter for your brand, product, or organization. The same digital human can appear across videos, updates, and campaigns, building familiarity and trust while removing reliance on live talent.
Text controlled performance delivery
Digital humans are driven entirely by text. Adjust pacing, emphasis, and structure directly in the script, and HeyGen generates the corresponding animation performance without re-recording or manual editing.
High fidelity facial performance
Digital humans deliver realistic facial movement aligned to speech. Subtle expressions, eye focus, and mouth shapes are synchronized precisely, producing videos that feel polished and professional for serious communication.
Global language continuity
Create digital humans that speak in 175 plus languages while maintaining the same visual identity. Video translation ensures consistent delivery across regions without hiring presenters or producing separate videos, thanks to digital human technology.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Digital Humans Maker
Create digital humans through a clear four step workflow that turns text to video communication.
Choose the appearance and presentation style for your digital human. Define language, tone, and communication purpose for your digital human avatar.
Add your message as text. HeyGen analyzes structure and pacing to prepare a natural, easy to follow delivery.
Adjust voice style, captions, layout, and branding. Ensure the digital human aligns with your audience and use case.
Generate the final digital human video and share it across websites, platforms, or internal systems. Update anytime by editing text to reflect real-time changes.
Digital humans are AI generated human video presenters that deliver spoken content through realistic video. They are used to communicate information, guidance, and messages without live presenters.
Digital humans are used for customer guidance, training, education, brand communication, and internal messaging where consistency and scalability are required.
Yes. HeyGen digital humans can speak over 175 languages using multilingual video generation and video translator while keeping the same visual identity.
No. Digital humans are created entirely from text. No cameras, microphones, studios, or live recording sessions are needed.
Updates are simple and can be animated for better engagement. Edit the script and regenerate the video. There is no need to re-record or rebuild content.
Yes. You can customize voice style, captions, layouts, colors, and visual presentation to match your brand requirements.
HeyGen produces natural pacing, synchronized lip movement, and expressive facial motion suitable for professional and enterprise communication.
Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, and all scripts and generated digital human videos remain under your control, ensuring the integrity of your virtual human content.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.