HeyGen logo

Animated Slideshow Generator for Instant Video Creation

Create an animated slideshow using HeyGen’s AI video generation platform. Turn images, short scripts, or written ideas into smooth slideshow videos with motion, music, and narration, without manual slide design or complex editing.

-Videos generated
-Avatars generated
-Videos translated
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Try our free Image to video generator

Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Photo recap videos

Photo recap videos

Event photos often stay unused in folders. Animated slideshows turn collections into engaging recap videos that highlight key moments with motion and music.

Social media storytelling

Social media storytelling

Static posts struggle for attention. Animated slideshows convert images and short captions into scroll-stopping videos built for social feeds.

Marketing highlights

Marketing highlights

Showcase campaigns, features, or before-and-after visuals through animated slideshows that quickly communicate value without long explanations.

Personal celebrations

Personal celebrations

Creating slideshows for birthdays or milestones is time-consuming. HeyGen simplifies the process by generating animated slideshows from photos and short messages.

Portfolio showcases

Portfolio showcases

Designers and creators can present work through animated slideshows that guide viewers through visuals smoothly instead of static galleries, similar to Google Slides.

Internal updates

Internal updates

Teams can share progress snapshots or visual updates using a slideshow maker with animated slideshows that are faster to watch and easier to absorb than long decks.

Why HeyGen is the Best Animated Slideshow Generator

HeyGen helps teams build animated slideshows that feel dynamic and intentional, not stitched together. AI handles sequencing, transitions, timing, and narration so your slideshow flows naturally from start to finish.

Visual flow, not static slides

HeyGen generates animated slideshows with continuous motion and pacing, eliminating the disconnected feel of traditional slide-by-slide designs.

Built for images and short stories

Animated slideshows are optimized for photos, highlights, and visual moments, making it easy to turn raw media into a cohesive video story using a slideshow maker.

Share-ready everywhere

Export animated slideshows as videos optimized for social, presentations, websites, or internal sharing without reformatting or resizing.

Photo-first slideshow sequencing

Upload images or visual assets and let HeyGen automatically arrange them into a free slideshow. The AI determines order, emphasis, and timing so visuals feel intentional rather than randomly placed.

image to video

Music and rhythm alignment

Animated slideshows come to life with background music and rhythmic transitions. HeyGen aligns motion and scene changes to audio pacing, creating a smoother, more engaging viewing experience.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Lightweight text and captions

Add short text overlays or captions without overcrowding slides. The animated slideshow balances visuals and words so viewers focus on the story, not dense content.

Voice cloning

Automated transitions and effects

Instead of manually choosing effects, HeyGen applies clean transitions and subtle motion automatically. Your animated slideshow feels polished while staying distraction free and easy to update.

motion graphics photos to video

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
2000+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

How to Use the Animated Slideshow Generator

Create an animated slideshow in four simple steps, moving from raw visuals to a finished video without manual animation work.

Step 1

Add images or text

Upload photos or paste short captions. HeyGen analyzes your inputs to plan the animated slideshow structure using a customizable template.

Step 2

Choose slideshow style

Select pacing, mood, and visual tone. The system prepares transitions and motion that fit your content.

Step 3

Customize audio and captions

Add music, adjust timing, or refine text overlays. Changes are made through simple controls, not timelines.

Step 4

Generate and export

HeyGen renders the animated slideshow as a video ready for sharing, posting, or presenting.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an animated slideshow generator?

An animated slideshow generator turns images and short text to video with motion, transitions, and audio. The AI video generator handles sequencing and timing automatically.

How is this different from slide presentations?

Animated slideshows focus on visual storytelling rather than detailed slides, making them more captivating than traditional PowerPoint presentations. They prioritize smooth motion, imagery, and music over dense content blocks.

Can I use my own photos and music?

Yes. Upload your own images and audio files to create a fully personalized animated slideshow that matches your style or brand.

Is this suitable for social media?

Animated slideshows are ideal for social platforms. Videos are easy to watch, quick to load, and designed for visual engagement with dynamic fonts and icons.

Can I update a slideshow later?

You can replace images, change captions, or swap music and regenerate the animated slideshow without rebuilding it from scratch.

What formats can I export?

Animated slideshows export as standard mp4 video files suitable for social media, websites, presentations, or internal sharing.

Does it support branding?

Yes. Apply brand colors, logos, and consistent styling so every animated slideshow aligns with your visual identity.

Who should use animated slideshows?

Animated slideshows are ideal for marketers, creators, event teams, educators, and anyone who wants to turn visuals into engaging videos quickly.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIFaceswap VideoAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to VideoVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Emojis to VideoAdd Photo to Video

Start creating with HeyGen

Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

CTA background