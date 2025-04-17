HeyGen logo

AI Virtual Agents Maker: Create Realistic Agent Online

Build AI virtual agents that communicate through video using HeyGen’s AI video generator. Turn scripts and structured knowledge into responsive video agents that explain, guide, and support users without live staff, filming, or complex deployments.

Customer support automation

Customer support automation

Traditional chatbots struggle with complex issues, but conversational AI can provide more effective solutions. AI virtual agents explain solutions visually, helping customers resolve problems faster while reducing escalations to human teams.

Product education and guidance

Product education and guidance

Users often abandon products due to confusion. AI virtual agents deliver guided video explanations that walk users through features and workflows on demand, utilizing natural language processing for improved interaction.

Employee onboarding at scale

Employee onboarding at scale

Live onboarding does not scale globally. AI virtual agents deliver consistent video guidance for new hires, ensuring every employee receives the same training experience through generative AI techniques.

Sales qualification and pre demos

Sales qualification and pre demos

Prospects want quick answers before meetings, which can be efficiently provided by a live agent or AI agent. AI virtual agents handle early questions through video explanations, helping sales teams focus on high intent conversations.

Internal knowledge assistance

Internal knowledge assistance

Employees waste time searching for documentation, but a self-service AI agent can streamline access to information. AI virtual agents provide clear video answers for HR, IT, and operations questions, improving productivity across teams.

Multilingual service delivery

Multilingual service delivery

Supporting multiple regions requires localization and the use of AI agents to enhance the customer experience. AI virtual agents generate localized video responses, allowing teams to communicate clearly without hiring regional staff.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Virtual Agents Maker

HeyGen enables teams to create AI virtual agents that deliver consistent, human-like video interactions at scale. By combining script control, video delivery, and multilingual support, teams replace static bots with clear visual communication.

Video-first agent experience

AI virtual agents respond with video, not text alone. Visual delivery improves understanding, trust, and engagement for complex explanations and guided interactions.

Script-controlled intelligence

Maintain full control over what agents say and how they respond. Scripts and approved knowledge ensure accurate, predictable communication across every interaction.

Global deployment readiness

AI virtual agents can communicate in multiple languages through video generation and translation, allowing teams to support global audiences with one consistent agent setup.

Role-based virtual agent design

Create AI virtual agents around specific roles such as support guide, onboarding assistant, or product expert. Each agent follows defined scripts and responsibilities, ensuring focused interactions instead of generic responses.

image to video

Video response generation from intent

AI virtual agents convert user intent into relevant video responses. Instead of long text replies, agents deliver short, contextual video explanations that improve clarity and reduce misunderstanding.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Knowledge-governed agent behavior

Agents operate within approved knowledge boundaries. This prevents hallucinations and ensures every video response aligns with company policies, product documentation, and compliance requirements.

Voice cloning

Continuous agent updates via text edits

Update AI virtual agents by editing scripts or knowledge sources. Changes instantly regenerate video responses without retraining models, redeploying systems, or re-recording content.

motion graphics photos to video

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Virtual Agents Maker

Create AI virtual agents using a simple four step workflow that turns text to video interactions.

Step 1

Define agent purpose

Choose what the AI virtual agent should handle and where it will be used. Set tone, language, and visual style to match your audience, ensuring the conversational AI feels tailored and engaging.

Step 2

Add scripts and knowledge

Provide scripts and reference materials to assist both human agents and AI agents in delivering consistent support. HeyGen structures this information so the agent delivers accurate, consistent video responses.

Step 3

Customize delivery

Adjust voice style, pacing, captions, and visual layout. Apply branding to ensure the AI virtual agent reflects your organization.

Step 4

Generate and deploy

Generate the video agent and deploy it across websites, portals, or internal systems. Update content anytime by editing text.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are AI virtual agents?

AI virtual agents are automated assistants that communicate through AI generated video and voice. They deliver explanations, guidance, and support using visual communication instead of text only responses.

How are AI virtual agents different from chatbots?

Chatbots rely on text. AI virtual agents respond with video, improving clarity for complex topics and creating more human-like interactions that users understand faster.

Can AI virtual agents handle multiple use cases?

Yes. You can create different AI agents for support, onboarding, education, or sales to enhance the customer experience. Each AI virtual agent follows its own scripts and knowledge boundaries, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Do AI virtual agents support multiple languages?

Yes. HeyGen enables multilingual video generation and video translation with the video translator feature, allowing AI virtual agents to communicate clearly across global audiences.

Is technical setup required?

No. AI virtual agents are built through a script-based workflow. No coding or machine learning expertise is required to launch or update agents.

How easy is it to update an agent?

Updates are simple. Edit the script or knowledge source and regenerate video responses instantly without rebuilding or retraining systems.

Can I control branding and tone?

Yes. You can customize voice, visuals, colors, layouts, and messaging to ensure every AI virtual agent aligns with your brand.

Is the content secure?

HeyGen provides enterprise-grade security and content control. All scripts, knowledge, and generated videos remain owned and managed by your organization.

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

