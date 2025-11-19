HeyGen logo

AI Video Highlights Generator for Instant Highlight Clips

An AI video highlights generator helps you instantly extract the most important moments from long videos. With HeyGen, you can automatically turn raw footage into polished highlight clips that are ready to share, without manual editing or timeline scrubbing.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Social media repurposing

Social media repurposing

Turn long videos into short, high impact clips designed for reels, shorts, and feeds. The AI video highlights generator identifies moments that hook viewers quickly, ensuring the best moments are showcased. This helps you post consistently without re editing content.

Podcast and interview teasers

Podcast and interview teasers

Extract the best moments and compelling soundbites from full-length recordings. Highlight clips are structured to spark curiosity and drive traffic to the complete episode, making them ideal for platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts. Promotion becomes faster and more effective.

Webinar and event recaps

Webinar and event recaps

Create concise highlight reels that summarize the most valuable insights from live sessions. The AI removes filler and focuses on key moments attendees care about. This makes post-event content easy to share, especially as engaging AI highlights.

Sports and gameplay highlights

Sports and gameplay highlights

Automatically surface exciting plays, reactions, and turning points from long footage. The AI video highlights generator saves hours of manual review, allowing video editors to focus on creativity. Highlights feel energetic and ready for fans.

Marketing and product demos

Marketing and product demos

Pull the strongest moments from demos to create clear, shareable snippets using AI. Highlight videos showcase value quickly without overwhelming viewers. This improves engagement across marketing channels.

Training and education summaries

Training and education summaries

Highlight key lessons from longer instructional videos in a focused format. Learners can review important concepts without watching the entire session. This improves retention and accessibility.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Video Highlights Generator

HeyGen focuses on speed and clarity. The AI video highlights generator is designed to help creators, marketers, and teams produce more content using AI without increasing workload.

This AI video highlights generator is built for speed, accuracy, and engagement. It removes the pain of searching through footage and delivers AI highlights that capture attention fast.

Find the moments that actually matter

The AI analyzes visuals, speech, and pacing to identify standout moments. You get highlights that feel intentional instead of randomly trimmed.

Save hours of manual editing

Instead of watching entire videos again, the AI video highlights generator does the work for you. This dramatically reduces editing time.

Create clips designed for engagement

Highlights are structured to work well on social platforms, presentations, and marketing channels.

Automatic key moment detection

The AI video highlights generator scans your full video to identify peaks in energy, dialogue, and action, creating a highlight effortlessly. It selects moments that naturally hold viewer attention. This removes guesswork and improves highlight quality.

image to video

Custom highlight length control

You can generate short teasers or longer highlight reels depending on your goal. The AI adapts scene selection to match the duration you choose. This keeps clips focused and purposeful.

A smartphone displaying a dark TikTok app interface against a vibrant background of radiating pink and blue neon lights.

Smart scene stitching

Selected moments are stitched together with smooth transitions. The final highlight feels cohesive rather than a collection of random cuts. This improves watch time and flow.

Voice cloning

Caption ready highlight clips

The generator prepares highlights that work seamlessly with captions and on screen text. This makes clips easier to consume without sound. Engagement stays high across platforms.

motion graphics photos to video

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Video Highlights Generator

Turn your best moments into video highlights with AI in four simple steps.

Step 1

Upload your video

Add any long form video content you want to repurpose.

Step 2

Choose highlight preferences

Select clip length and output format based on your goals.

Step 3

Generate highlights

The AI analyzes and assembles the most engaging moments.

Step 4

Export and share

Download your highlights and publish them instantly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI video highlights generator?

An AI highlight video maker automatically identifies and clips the most engaging moments from a longer video. It removes the need for manual searching and editing.

What types of videos work best?

Podcasts, interviews, webinars, sports footage, and demos all work well. Any long video with clear moments of interest can be processed.

Can I control the length of the highlights?

Yes, you can choose short teasers or longer highlight reels. The AI adjusts clip selection based on the duration you select.

Does the AI choose the clips automatically?

Yes, the AI tool analyzes visual cues, audio, and pacing to select key moments. You can create a highlight and generate multiple variations if needed.

Can I use highlights for social media?

Highlights are optimized for social platforms and short form viewing. They are designed to capture attention quickly.

Do I need editing skills to use it?

No editing experience is required to create a highlight with this AI tool. The AI video highlights generator handles clipping and sequencing automatically.

Can I generate multiple highlights from one video?

Yes, you can create several highlight versions from the same source video. This is useful for testing different clips.

Is the output ready to publish?

Yes, generated highlights are export ready and can be shared immediately across platforms.

