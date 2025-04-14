Instantly convert text to speech that sounds human, never robotic. Choose from 300+ natural AI voices in 175+ languages, fine-tune every detail of the delivery, and drop the narration straight into a finished video.
Features of HeyGen's AI Text to Speech
300+ Realistic AI Voices in 175+ Languages
Browse a range of voices spanning ages, accents, and speaking styles until you find the right voice for your content. Every option in HeyGen's AI voice generator holds its voice quality across long scripts, so a ten minute training module sounds as steady as a ten second ad.
Control Emotion, Pace, and Pronunciation
Direct the read the way you would direct a voice actor. You get full creative control: customize tone, speed, pauses, and voice style from the text editor, and use emotional control to shift the expressive, emotional delivery of a single line without regenerating the whole script.
Clone Your Voice from a Short Sample
Record a short sample and use AI voice Cloning to build a human-like voice that sounds like you. Your clone narrates every script you type, keeping one consistent brand voice across hundreds of videos without studio time, retakes, or re-recording when scripts change.
Text to Speech Built for Video Output
Most text-to-speech tools hand you an audio file and leave the video to you. HeyGen generates the voice output inside the same video editor that builds the scenes, so spoken content, captions, and timing stay in sync from the first draft to the final export.
Lip-Synced Narration in Every Language
Generated speech maps to on-screen mouth movement through AI lip Sync, so an AI avatar speaking your script looks filmed, not dubbed. Switch the voice to Spanish, Hindi, or Japanese and the lips follow, phoneme by phoneme, across 175+ languages and multiple dialects.
Recording narration take after take burns hours. Paste your script, generate an AI voiceover that fits your channel, and publish video content without ever setting up a microphone, on a daily schedule.
Re-recording voiceover for every policy update stalls L&D teams. Generate narration for each training video from an edited script, push changes the same day, and deploy refreshed modules to your LMS in one voice.
Agencies quote hundreds of dollars for a two minute voiceover. Write the ad copy, generate voiceovers in seconds, and test five different voices against each other before the campaign ships.
Founders and PMs rarely have time to narrate walkthroughs. Type what each screen does, generate a clear voice track for your product demo video, and update the audio whenever the interface changes.
Posting daily Reels, Shorts, and TikToks means constant voiceover work. Run captions and hooks through text to voice in seconds and keep the same recognizable AI audio signature across every clip and every platform.
Competing tools stop at the audio file. HeyGen's AI video translator regenerates your speech in 175+ languages, clones the original voice, and matches lip movement, turning one video into a global library.
How AI text to speech works
HeyGen's speech generator takes you from pasted script to a narrated, share-ready video in four steps. Most first-time users finish in minutes.
Type or paste your text into the editor. Long scripts split into scenes automatically.
Browse 300+ voices by language, accent, age, and style, or use a clone of your own voice.
Adjust emotion, pacing, pauses, and pronunciation until the read matches your intent.
Render the finished video in HD or 4K, download the MP4, or publish straight to your channels.
AI text to speech converts written text into spoken audio through a process called speech synthesis. Advanced AI text to speech models trained on human speech learn intonation, rhythm, and stress, producing lifelike speech for video narration, audiobooks, podcasts, and tools that improve accessibility.
No. Flat, evenly spaced delivery is what kills naturalness in older TTS. HeyGen varies pacing and intonation with context and lets you add pauses or emphasis by hand, so even a 20 minute narration stays emotionally rich, natural sounding speech from the first line to the last.
Paste your script into the text to video workflow, pick a voice, and generate. The AI text-to-speech engine produces the narration while HeyGen builds matching scenes and syncs captions, so you export a finished MP4 rather than a bare audio track.
Most TTS tools end at an audio download. HeyGen generates ultra-realistic speech inside a full video engine, adds a lip-synced on-screen presenter if you want one, and localizes the result into 175+ languages, so one script becomes finished, publishable video.
Enough to change how teams plan content. Advantive cut voice-over production from days to 2-3 hours, a result documented in the Advantive customer story, and reduced overall content creation time by 50% after moving to HeyGen's AI-powered workflow.
For narration that ends up in video, yes. The free text-to-speech tier lets you test voices and generate videos before paying anything, and the free AI plan needs no credit card. Paid plans start at $24 per month and scale to custom enterprise agreements.
Yes. More than 85,000 business customers publish AI-generated narration on YouTube, in paid ads, and in client deliverables. Check your plan's terms to match the usage tier to your work before you publish commercially.
Yes. Record a short sample and HeyGen builds a clone that can generate natural narration from any script you type, no voice changer needed. The clone keeps your sound while you publish at a pace no recording booth allows, and it can speak languages you never learned.
Edit the script where the error occurs. Spell the word the way it should sound, add a pause around it, and regenerate the line. Every line stays customizable after generation, so the fix takes seconds and returns natural sounding audio without a full re-record.
Yes. HeyGen exposes its text-to-speech capabilities and voice generation through APIs and SDKs, and LiveAvatar powers real-time voice agents with ultra-low latency responses, so products can ship narrated video or live spoken interaction to their own users.
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