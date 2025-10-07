AI Ad Generator for Fast, High-Impact Video Ads

Create performance-ready video ads with an AI ad generator built for speed and clarity. Start from a product, offer, or script and generate polished ad videos with visuals, voice, captions, and pacing handled automatically. No filming or complex editing required.

Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

Social media video ads

Social media video ads

Short attention spans demand clarity in ads with AI. Turn offers and ideas into concise video ads designed to stop the scroll and create ads that communicate value quickly.

Product launch campaigns

Product launch campaigns

Launching a new product requires speed. Generate multiple ad videos from the same messaging to support rapid rollout across channels and improve click rates.

E-commerce promotional ads

E-commerce promotional ads

Static images often underperform. Video ads created with an AI ad generator highlight benefits and drive stronger engagement, making them winning ads.

SaaS feature announcements

SaaS feature announcements

Explain new features clearly with short ad videos that show value without lengthy demos or production timelines.

Local and service business ads

Local and service business ads

Service descriptions become clear video messages that build trust and explain offerings in seconds.

A/B testing creative variations

A/B testing creative variations

Create multiple versions of the same ad to test hooks, messaging, and visuals without rebuilding from scratch.

Why HeyGen is the best AI ad generator?

HeyGen turns any script into a high-quality video ad in minutes. Start with an idea, a script, or a few bullet points, then generate realistic talking scenes and finish your ad without a traditional production workflow.

Lightning-fast generation

Turn scripts into polished videos in minutes. It is far quicker and cheaper than filming, reshoots, or complicated editing timelines.

Zero learning curve

Make professional-grade videos with a workflow that’s simple and intuitive. No editing background. No technical setup. Just write, generate, refine

All-in-one creative editor

From your first draft to the final export, HeyGen’s text-based editor streamlines the entire process. Update lines, tweak pacing, revise scenes, and iterate fast, like editing a document, not a timeline.

Prompt and product-based creation

Start from a brief, script, or product details to create ad content. The AI ad generator converts inputs into complete video ads with scene structure, visuals, and narration aligned to advertising goals.

Smiling man on a video call with graphic overlays for brand fonts, colors, and an editable message "Hey Maya! We have a special offer just for you!" highlighted by colorful collaboration icons.

Script-first AI video generator

Work directly with text to refine hooks, benefits, and offers. The AI video generator updates visuals, voice, and captions automatically, making ad iteration simple and fast.

An application interface displaying a person using a smartphone with "Hey Mina!" on one side, and a "Genesis Product Launch" presentation with a productivity script on the other.

Platform-ready formats and pacing

Generate ads sized and paced for social feeds, pre-roll, and placements. Automatic formatting ensures videos feel native and scroll-friendly across channels.

Three overlapping video call screens featuring diverse people.

Captions and voice that convert

Auto-generated captions and natural voice delivery improve clarity and accessibility in high-performing ads with AI. Ads remain effective even when viewed without sound, making them ideal for platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn.

Smiling woman with a CC icon and "AI Captions" text.

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
How it works

How to Use the AI Ad Generator

Create AI-generated video ads in four clear steps.

Step 1

Add your ad idea

Enter a brief, script, or product details to create high-performing ads. The system prepares the content for AI-powered ad-focused video creation.

Step 2

Shape the message

Edit hooks, benefits, and offers directly in text. The AI tool adjusts scenes and pacing automatically, enhancing the ad creation process for better conversion rates.

Step 3

Customize visuals and voice

Choose layout, captions, branding, and narration style. Timing and lip sync are handled by the platform.

Step 4

Generate and export

Render the final ad video and export it for ad campaigns. Update and regenerate anytime to test new angles.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI ad generator?

An AI ad generator creates high-performing advertising videos from text, prompts, or product details. It automatically produces visuals, narration, captions, and pacing so teams can launch video ads without filming, editing software, or production expertise.

What types of ads can I create with it?

You can create short social ads, product promotions, service ads, feature announcements, and campaign variations. The AI ad generator is designed for concise, conversion-focused video ads across digital channels.

How fast can I generate ad videos?

Most ad videos are generated in minutes using AI technology. Because edits happen at the text level, updating messaging or testing new hooks in AI-powered workflows is significantly faster than traditional video editing workflows.

Can I customize branding and visuals?

Yes, leveraging the best AI tools can enhance your ads. You can apply brand colors, layouts, and visual styles to ensure every ad video aligns with your brand guidelines while keeping messaging consistent across campaigns.

Are the ads optimized for different platforms?

Yes. Videos are generated in platform-ready formats with appropriate pacing, captions, and aspect ratios, making them easy to publish across social and advertising platforms.

Can I create multiple versions of one ad?

Yes. You can generate multiple variations from the same input to test hooks, visuals, and messaging angles without recreating ads from scratch.

Do I need video editing experience?

No. The workflow is designed for non-editors. You work with text and settings while the AI handles timing, visuals, and production details.

What format are ad videos exported in?

Ad videos are exported as standard MP4 files, making them easy to upload to ad platforms, social networks, and internal campaign tools.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

