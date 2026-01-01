การเข้าถึงไลบรารีเสียง

In HeyGen, a voice is the AI-generated speech used in your videos. Voices can be paired with avatars or used as standalone audio, giving your content tone, personality, and emotional range across a wide selection of languages, accents, and speaking styles.

เสียงช่วยให้ปรับรูปแบบการนำเสนอวิดีโอให้เหมาะกับผู้ชมและกรณีการใช้งานของคุณ

คลังเสียง

All voices in HeyGen are managed through the Voice Library. This is where you can review your own voice clones, explore public AI voices, and keep everything organized in one place.

You can access the Voice Library from three main areas:

AI Studio

The Avatars page

Proofread

The Voice Library includes powerful filtering tools to help you quickly find the right voice. You can filter by region, accent, age, emotion, use case, and more. You can also mark voices as favorites so your most-used options are easy to access.

ใช้เสียงใน AI Studio

ภายใน AI Studio ทุกครั้งที่เลือกเสียงสำหรับวิดีโออวตาร คุณจะเข้าถึงคลังเสียงทั้งหมดได้ จากตรงนี้สามารถพรีวิวเสียงและนำไปใช้ได้อย่างรวดเร็วด้วยเสียงที่เหมาะกับโปรเจกต์ของคุณมากที่สุด

ยังสามารถสร้างเสียงได้โดยตรงใน AI Studio โดยไม่ต้องสร้างอวตารก่อน ใน Voice Library ให้เลือก New Voice จากนั้นเลือกว่าจะโคลนเสียงแบบทันที เชื่อมต่อเสียงจากผู้ให้บริการภายนอก หรือสร้างเสียงใหม่ทั้งหมดด้วย Voice Design เมื่อสร้างเสร็จแล้ว เสียงนั้นจะพร้อมใช้งานในทุกโปรเจกต์ของคุณ

จัดการเสียงจากหน้า Avatars

สามารถจัดการเสียงได้จากหน้า Avatars เช่นกัน โดยเลือกอวตารแล้วเปิดเมนูเสียง จากนั้นตั้งค่าเสียงหลักหรือเปิด Voice Library ได้

การตั้งค่าเสียงหลักหมายความว่าเสียงนั้นจะถูกใช้โดยอัตโนมัติทุกครั้งที่เลือกอวตารนั้นในวิดีโอถัดไป

ใช้เสียงใน Proofread

Voices are also accessible in Proofread. From any script box, you can open the Track Voice tab to review all voices used in the video. From there, you can switch between voices or create new ones while refining your script.